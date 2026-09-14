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WKN: 893113 | ISIN: FR0000131906 | Ticker-Symbol: RNL
Stuttgart
14.09.26 | 19:16
29,440 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Frankreich 40
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RENAULT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENAULT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,45029,49019:44
29,45029,49019:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 17:42 Uhr
135 Leser
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Renault Group welcomes Moody's upgrade to investment grade 'Baa3'

Renault Group welcomes Moody's upgrade to investment grade 'Baa3'

  • Moody's upgrades Renault SA to an investment grade long-term credit rating 'Baa3' with a stable outlook
  • The upgrade recognizes Renault Group's in-depth transformation and the resilience of its business model, supported notably by its value-driven commercial policy, partnership approach focused on ROCE and dual electrification strategy
  • It also reflects Renault Group's prudent financial management, disciplined and balanced capital allocation, robust cash generation, solid liquidity profile and reinforced balance sheet

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, September 14, 2026 - Renault Group welcomes Moody's decision to upgrade Renault SA's long-term credit rating to investment grade 'Baa3' with a stable outlook, from 'Ba1' with a positive outlook. This upgrade is aligned with the strategic priorities set out in futuREady, which builds on strong fundamentals and aims to turn a success story into a success system.
It recognizes the in-depth transformation carried out by Renault Group and the progress achieved in strengthening its business and financial profiles.

The resilience of its business model is underpinned by a disciplined commercial policy, a selective partnership approach and a smart electrification strategy combining a dual expertise in electric vehicles and full hybrids. It also reflects how Mobilize Financial Services further amplifies automotive value creation through a virtuous captive model that drives financing, leasing, insurance, services and customer loyalty, particularly relevant to support the electrification trend of Renault Group's automotive activity.

The investment-grade financial profile of Renault Group reflects its disciplined execution, prudent financial management, balanced capital allocation, robust cash generation, solid liquidity profile and reinforced balance sheet. These elements are supporting its ability to pursue consistent and predictable value creation in a challenging automotive environment.

The press release by Moody's can be accessed via their homepage: https://www.moodys.com/.

RENAULT GROUP
PRESS CONTACT		François Rouget
+33 6 23 68 07 88
francois.rouget@renault.com
RENAULT GROUP
INVESTOR RELATIONS		Florent Chaix
+33 6 07 88 83 05
florent.chaix@renault.com

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its three automotive brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine - and its financial captive - Mobilize Financial Services - to offer sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 100 countries, Renault Group sold 2.337 million vehicles in 2025. It employs more than 100,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.
Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group's ambition is to achieve Net Zero carbon in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050.

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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