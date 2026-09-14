Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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SECUR3D Holdings Inc.: Screening Digital Content for Potential Infringement and Misuse at the Point of Upload

SECUR3D Holdings Inc. (CSE: SRD) (the "Company" or "SECUR3D") outlined its AI-powered brand security and intellectual property protection platform, including AssetSafe, its in-market screening product deployed with enterprise customers in gaming and entertainment, Sentry, currently in development, and a planned Creator Portal, all powered by its proprietary Sherlock AI technology.

The article examines the Company's approach of screening digital content at or near the point of upload rather than after publication, against the backdrop of generative AI lowering the cost of producing convincing imitations across online marketplaces and digital ecosystems.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/09/14/secur3d-pushes-brand-security-and-ip-protection-upstream-as-ai-generated-content-floods-marketplaces/

About SECUR3D Holdings Inc.

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, SECUR3D Holdings Inc. (CSE: SRD) is an AI-powered brand security and intellectual property protection company helping brands, creators and platforms detect and protect digital assets across online marketplaces and digital ecosystems. Its proprietary technology suite, including AssetSafe, Sentry and Sherlock AI, supports detection of unauthorized IP use, infringement monitoring and enforcement intelligence across fashion, entertainment, gaming and digital commerce.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314229