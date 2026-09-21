Proceeds to support product development, customer adoption and commercial expansion.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - SECUR3D Holdings Inc. (CSE: SRD) ("SECUR3D" or the "Company"), an AI technology company specializing in brand security and intellectual property protection, today announced a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units ("Units") at $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering"). All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one full, non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share at $0.20 for 24 months from the date of issue, subject to accelerated expiry as described below. The Shares and Warrants will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada of four months and one day from the applicable closing date, as will any Shares issued on exercise of the Warrants during that period.

The Company intends to use net proceeds of the Offering for product development, enterprise sales and business development, and general working capital, including enhancements to AssetSafe and continued development and customer validation of Sentry. Sentry remains in active development and is not yet generally available.

OFFERING DETAILS

If the Shares close at or above $0.45 for five consecutive trading days on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), the Company may accelerate the Warrants' expiry by issuing a news release announcing the accelerated Warrant term. The Warrants would then expire on the 30th calendar day after that news release. Acceleration cannot be triggered during the statutory hold period.

Closing is anticipated on or about September 28, 2026, subject to required corporate and regulatory approvals, including CSE approval. The Offering may close in one or more tranches and may close for less than the maximum amount. The Company may pay finder's fees in cash and/or securities to eligible finders in accordance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CLARIFICATION

The Company wishes to clarify its news release dated July 24, 2026 (the "Initial News Release") regarding its media services agreement with Market One Media Group Inc. ("Market One"). The Company confirms that Market One will provide investor relations services to the Company. All other disclosure in the Initial News Release remains unchanged.

Market One is arm's length to the Company and can be contacted at +1 (604) 428-2125 or info@marketone.ca, with a business address located at 440 W Hastings St #320, Vancouver, BC V6B 1L1.

ABOUT SECUR3D

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, SECUR3D is an AI-powered brand security and intellectual property protection company helping brands, creators, and platforms detect and protect digital assets across online marketplaces and digital ecosystems. Through its proprietary technology suite, including AssetSafe, Sentry, and Sherlock AI, SECUR3D provides a protection layer for detecting unauthorized IP use, monitoring infringement risk, supporting enforcement intelligence, and preserving brand integrity and consumer trust across industries including fashion, entertainment, gaming, and digital commerce.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws. They may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or persons in the United States, unless registered or pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. The Warrants may not be exercised in the United States or by or on behalf of U.S. persons unless registered or an applicable exemption is available. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the expected closing date of the Offering; the terms of the Offering; the anticipated proceeds to be raised under the Offering; the intended use of any proceeds raised under the Offering; and the payment of any finder's fees in connection with the Offering.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required regulatory approvals for the Offering; market uncertainty; the inability of the Company to raise the anticipated proceeds under the Offering; the inability of the Company to utilize the anticipated proceeds of the Offering as anticipated; regulatory requirements; changes in third-party access or terms of use; technology performance; customer validation; market adoption; and competition and general economic conditions.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Offering; the Company will be able to raise the anticipated proceeds under the Offering and on the timetable anticipated; and the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315135