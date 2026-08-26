Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - SECUR3D Holdings Inc. (CSE: SRD), an AI technology company specializing in brand security and intellectual property protection, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Otis Perrick has been featured in a CSE Issuer Update interview powered by Proactive Investors.

In the interview with host Steve Darling, Perrick discusses how the growth of generative AI, online marketplaces, and user-generated content is making it increasingly difficult for brands and intellectual property owners to understand where and how their assets are being used online.

"Brand and IP exposure online doesn't happen in one place or at one point in time," said Otis Perrick, Chief Executive Officer of SECUR3D. "New content and listings appear every day, often across many different platforms. We built SECUR3D to help rights holders see more of that activity, understand what may require their attention, and tools to move forward with better evidence. This interview gave us an opportunity to explain that challenge and our approach to addressing it in a straightforward way."

The conversation also provides an overview of SECUR3D's approach to helping brands, creators and platforms compare original assets with digital content and online listings, identify possible unauthorized use, organize supporting evidence and prioritize findings for review.

The interview does not announce a new commercial relationship, product launch or change to SECUR3D's previously disclosed product availability.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW

The full interview is available through CSE TV:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQetdetZJNc

Accompanying interview coverage from Proactive Investors is available at: https://www.proactiveinvestors.com/companies/news/1097289/secur3d-holdings-targets-ai-driven-counterfeits-with-automated-brand-protection-platform.html?region=ca

ABOUT SECUR3D

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, SECUR3D is an AI-powered brand security and intellectual property protection company helping brands, creators, and platforms detect and protect digital assets across online marketplaces and digital ecosystems. Through its proprietary technology suite, including AssetSafe, Sentry, and Sherlock AI, SECUR3D provides a protection layer for detecting unauthorized IP use, monitoring infringement risk, supporting enforcement intelligence, and preserving brand integrity and consumer trust across industries including fashion, entertainment, gaming, and digital commerce.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the benefits of broadened marketplace development coverage; Sentry development, testing, capabilities and commercial deployment; advisor contributions; commercial relationships; and growth strategy. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions, including continued data access, customer validation and sufficient resources, and are subject to risks including changes in third-party access or terms of use, technology performance, customer validation, available resources, market adoption, competition and general economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially. There can be no assurance as to the timing, scope or availability of broader commercial deployment. SECUR3D undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311522

Source: SECUR3D Holdings Inc.