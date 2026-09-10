Five additional marketplaces increase Sentry's development coverage by approximately 29%, from 17 to 22. Limited evaluations have assessed more than 2,000 online listings.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - SECUR3D Holdings Inc. (CSE: SRD), an AI technology company specializing in brand security and intellectual property protection, today announced that it has broadened Sentry's development coverage to include online listings from eBay, AliExpress, Poshmark, CGTrader and MakerWorld. The additions follow the Company's August 12, 2026 expansion and increase development coverage from 17 to 22 marketplace environments, an increase of approximately 29%.

Sentry, SECUR3D's brand protection and enforcement intelligence product, remains in active development and is not yet generally available. Initial capabilities are deployed and being tested in limited engagements with select enterprise customers.

During August 2026, Sentry limited testing evaluated more than 2,000 online listings across eight enterprise engagements. The associated reports estimated over US$50 million in total commercial exposure. Commercial exposure is a directional estimate of economic activity associated with identified listings and does not represent full audited sales, proven losses, or recoverable damages.

"Our focus is on turning marketplace findings into evidence and reporting that brand teams and in-house counsel can use to prioritize review," said Otis Perrick, Chief Executive Officer of SECUR3D. "Broader coverage gives us more environments to refine that workflow with select enterprise customers as we work toward wider commercial deployment."

SENTRY DEVELOPMENT COVERAGE NOW SPANS 22 MARKETPLACE ENVIRONMENTS

Sentry's current development coverage includes the following online marketplaces and digital content environments: 1688, Alibaba, AliExpress, ArtStation, Brick Owl, CGTrader, Cults3D, eBay, Etsy, Gambody, MakerWorld, MyMiniFactory, Poshmark, Printables, Redbubble, Pinshape, Sketchfab, Society6, STLFinder, TeePublic, Thingiverse and TurboSquid.

Development coverage refers to environments included across Sentry's development, testing and limited customer workflows. Scope varies by engagement and available data.

ADVANCING SENTRY TOWARD COMMERCIAL DEPLOYMENT

Sentry is being developed to complement AssetSafe, SECUR3D's available technology for screening 3D and 2D assets at or near upload, by extending protection workflows into external marketplace discovery and enforcement intelligence. Broader deployment remains subject to continued development, testing, third-party access, customer validation and available resources.

ABOUT SECUR3D

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, SECUR3D is an AI-powered brand security and intellectual property protection company helping brands, creators, and platforms detect and protect digital assets across online marketplaces and digital ecosystems. Through its proprietary technology suite, including AssetSafe, Sentry, and Sherlock AI, SECUR3D provides a protection layer for detecting unauthorized IP use, monitoring infringement risk, supporting enforcement intelligence, and preserving brand integrity and consumer trust across industries including fashion, entertainment, gaming, and digital commerce.

THIRD-PARTY MARKS

The marketplaces named in this release, together with all other third-party names and trademarks, are the property of their respective owners. References to these marketplaces, organizations, products and platforms are for identification purposes only and do not imply any affiliation, partnership, endorsement, sponsorship, authorization or technical integration with SECUR3D.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the benefits of broadened marketplace development coverage; Sentry development, testing, capabilities and commercial deployment; commercial relationships; and growth strategy. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions, including continued data access, customer validation and sufficient resources, and are subject to risks including changes in third-party access or terms of use, technology performance, customer validation, available resources, market adoption, competition and general economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially. There can be no assurance as to the timing, scope or availability of broader commercial deployment. SECUR3D undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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