Etsy, Society6, Printables, Redbubble and TeePublic broaden the marketplace environments used in limited Sentry testing with select enterprise customers; existing advisors bring experience across real-time 3D, platform ecosystems, licensing and strategic growth.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - SECUR3D Holdings Inc. (CSE: SRD), an AI technology company specializing in brand security and intellectual property protection, today announced that it has broadened Sentry's development coverage to include online listings from Etsy, Society6, Printables, Redbubble and TeePublic. Sentry, the Company's brand protection and enforcement intelligence product, is currently in active development and is not yet generally available. Initial capabilities are being tested and used in limited engagements with select enterprise customers to compare reference assets with online listings, identify possible unauthorized use, organize supporting evidence and prioritize findings for review.

The five marketplace additions span creator-led commerce, downloadable 3D models and print-on-demand merchandise. Their addition broadens the mix of listing structures, product categories and seller environments SECUR3D can use to test and refine Sentry's detection, evidence and reporting workflow as the Company works toward wider deployment.

"Brand teams are not dealing with exposure on one platform. They are dealing with a fragmented mix of marketplaces, seller types and content formats," said Otis Perrick, Chief Executive Officer of SECUR3D. "Adding these five marketplaces broadens the environments Sentry can evaluate and helps us refine the evidence and reporting workflow we are using with select enterprise customers as we work toward wider deployment."

ADVANCING SENTRY TOWARD COMMERCIAL DEPLOYMENT

SECUR3D's work toward commercial deployment is focused on broadening marketplace development coverage, validating workflows with enterprise customers, improving detection and reporting, and applying those learnings to prepare Sentry for wider deployment. The timing, scope and availability of broader commercial deployment remain subject to continued development, testing, third-party access, customer validation, and available resources.

Sentry is being developed to complement AssetSafe, SECUR3D's available proactive moderation technology for screening 3D and 2D assets at or near the point of upload. Sentry extends the Company's broader product strategy into external marketplace discovery, evidence organization, and review prioritization.

EXISTING ADVISORY TEAM SUPPORTS COMMERCIALIZATION PRIORITIES

SECUR3D is also highlighting the strategic relevance of its existing advisory team: Ryan Peterson, Robert "Bob" Wallace, Joseph Kreiner, and Mel Kirk. These relationships pre-date the Company's public listing and were previously disclosed in SECUR3D's Listing Statement dated July 15, 2026; no new appointments are being announced.

Together, the advisors bring experience across enterprise adoption of real-time 3D technology, platform ecosystems, licensed-content operations, strategic transactions and disciplined commercial growth:

Ryan Peterson: Mr. Peterson co-founded and led Finger Food Advanced Technology Group, acquired by Unity in 2020, and later led Unity's Accelerate Solutions group. His background informs SECUR3D's approach to bringing specialized 3D technology into repeatable enterprise workflows.

Mr. Peterson co-founded and led Finger Food Advanced Technology Group, acquired by Unity in 2020, and later led Unity's Accelerate Solutions group. His background informs SECUR3D's approach to bringing specialized 3D technology into repeatable enterprise workflows. Robert "Bob" Wallace: Mr. Wallace is Managing Partner of Strategic Alternatives, advising video-game companies on financing, publishing, licensing and strategic transactions. He previously served as Chief Strategy Officer to Ensemble Studios through its sale to Microsoft.

Mr. Wallace is Managing Partner of Strategic Alternatives, advising video-game companies on financing, publishing, licensing and strategic transactions. He previously served as Chief Strategy Officer to Ensemble Studios through its sale to Microsoft. Mel Kirk: Mr. Kirk is a product and publishing executive with more than two decades of gaming experience and long-tenured leadership at Zen Studios, currently serving as Chief Executive Officer. His work across Pinball FX, multiplatform publishing and entertainment-IP partnerships provides perspective on licensed-content operations and rights-holder priorities.

Mr. Kirk is a product and publishing executive with more than two decades of gaming experience and long-tenured leadership at Zen Studios, currently serving as Chief Executive Officer. His work across Pinball FX, multiplatform publishing and entertainment-IP partnerships provides perspective on licensed-content operations and rights-holder priorities. Joseph Kreiner: Mr. Kreiner spent 13 years at Epic Games, including as Vice President, Business Development, working across Unreal Engine, publishing, platform initiatives and partner relationships. His experience informs developer adoption and digital platform strategy.

ABOUT SECUR3D

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, SECUR3D is an AI-powered brand security and intellectual property protection company helping brands, creators, and platforms detect and protect digital assets across online marketplaces and digital ecosystems. Through its proprietary technology suite, including AssetSafe, Sentry, and Sherlock AI, SECUR3D provides a protection layer for detecting unauthorized IP use, monitoring infringement risk, supporting enforcement intelligence, and preserving brand integrity and consumer trust across industries including fashion, entertainment, gaming, and digital commerce.

THIRD-PARTY MARKS

Etsy, Society6, Printables, Redbubble, TeePublic, Unity, Unreal Engine, Epic Games, Microsoft, Finger Food Advanced Technology Group, Strategic Alternatives, Ensemble Studios, Zen Studios and Pinball FX are trademarks or trade names of their respective owners. References to these marketplaces, organizations, products and platforms are for identification or professional-background purposes only and do not imply any affiliation, partnership, endorsement, sponsorship, authorization or technical integration with SECUR3D.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the benefits of broadened marketplace development coverage; Sentry development, testing, capabilities and commercial deployment; advisor contributions; commercial relationships; and growth strategy. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions, including continued data access, customer validation and sufficient resources, and are subject to risks including changes in third-party access or terms of use, technology performance, customer validation, available resources, market adoption, competition and general economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially. There can be no assurance as to the timing, scope or availability of broader commercial deployment. SECUR3D undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309316

Source: SECUR3D Holdings Inc.