Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of SECUR3D Holdings Inc. ("SECUR3D" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company's common shares were listed for trading on the CSE today following the completion of a reverse takeover transaction. The ticker symbol is SRD.

SECUR3D is an emerging enterprise technology company focused on providing verification and protection services for digital marketplaces, platforms, brands and creators. By utilizing AI, digital asset analysis, and enforcement-ready intelligence, the Company helps customers protect revenue, reputation and long-term brand value. Its AssetSafe platform is currently in the market, and it has additional products under development.

"In the age of AI, the need to carefully protect intellectual property online is becoming more critical by the day," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "We are pleased to welcome another company to the CSE that is harnessing AI in an innovative and timely way. We wish SECUR3D success going forward."

"We're incredibly proud to see SECUR3D begin trading on the CSE," said Otis Perrick, Chief Executive Officer. "This moment has been years in the making, and would not have been possible without the hard work of our team and the support of our partners, advisors and shareholders. We're grateful for the warm welcome from the CSE and excited to get to work on improving our technology, growing our relationships, and helping more brands, marketplaces and creators protect what they build."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

Website: https://thecse.com/

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

X (Twitter): https://x.com/CSE_News

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305607

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)