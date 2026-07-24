Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - SECUR3D Holdings Inc. (CSE: SRD), an AI technology company specializing in brand security and intellectual property protection, today announced that it has entered into a media services agreement with Market One Media Group ("Market One") to provide media and investor-awareness services.

Market One, with offices in Vancouver and Toronto, is a multiplatform capital markets media company that develops and distributes editorial and video content through digital, social and third-party financial media platforms, including BNN Bloomberg.

Market One's engagement is for a term of 12 months and includes editorial content, video production, digital distribution and audience-development services. The Company will pay Market One a one-time fee of $100,000 plus applicable GST. Market One will not provide investor relations or market-making services.

"As a newly public company, our priority is to clearly communicate SECUR3D's technology, commercial progress and market opportunity," said Otis Perrick, Chief Executive Officer of SECUR3D. "Market One will help us introduce that story to a broader capital markets audience."

There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and Market One will not receive common shares or options as compensation. Further, Market One and the company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the agreement, neither Market One nor any of its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

SECUR3D is building an end-to-end AI-powered protection layer for global brands and intellectual property. Its platform combines proactive digital fingerprinting, intelligent monitoring, and enforcement intelligence into a unified system designed to address the full lifecycle of digital brand and content protection - from asset creation through marketplace distribution and enforcement action support. The Company enters the public markets with live, deployed technology, and a growing base of globally recognized commercial relationships spanning fashion, gaming, and entertainment.

ABOUT SECUR3D

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, SECUR3D is an AI-powered brand security and intellectual property protection company helping brands, creators, and platforms detect and protect digital assets across online marketplaces and digital ecosystems. Through its proprietary technology suite, including AssetSafe, Sentry, and Sherlock AI, SECUR3D provides a protection layer for detecting unauthorized IP use, monitoring infringement risk, supporting enforcement intelligence, and preserving brand integrity and consumer trust across industries including fashion, entertainment, gaming, and digital commerce.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," and similar expressions. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding SECUR3D's business plans, technology development, commercial partnerships, platform commercialization, and growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors - including competitive conditions, technology development risks, market adoption, and general economic conditions - that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. SECUR3D does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306401

Source: SECUR3D Holdings Inc.