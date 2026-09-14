Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Rio2 Limited (TSX: RIO) (OTCQX: RIOFF) (BVL: RIO) ("Rio2" or "the Company") announces that it has been added to the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index), effective September 18. This index benchmarks the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, which tracks small-cap gold and silver mining companies.

Inclusion is expected to enhance Rio2's visibility among investors, improve trading liquidity, and increase exposure to global capital markets.

ABOUT RIO2 LIMITED

Rio2 is a diversified precious metal and copper producer focused on building and operating mines with a management team that has proven technical skills as well as a successful capital markets track record. The Company is currently producing gold at its Fenix Gold heap leach mine in Chile and copper/gold/silver at its recently acquired Condestable underground mine in Peru. Rio2 and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Fenix Gold Limitada and Condestable S.A., are companies that operate with the highest environmental standards and responsibility with the firm conviction that it is possible to develop mining projects that respect the three pillars (Social, Environment, Economics) of responsible development. As related companies, we reaffirm our commitment to apply environmental standards beyond those mandated by regulators, seeking to protect and preserve the environment in the territories where we operate.

To learn more about Rio2 Limited, please visit: www.rio2.com or Rio2's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

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