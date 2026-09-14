Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a Discontinuance of Action from Plaintiff's counsel in regard to the previously announced Statement of Claim filed by JEREMY COWIE in the Court of King's Bench of Alberta.

The matter was discontinued on a "without costs" basis and the Company confirms that there has been no impact on its day-to-day operations or its general outlook.

About Builders Capital

Builders Capital is a mortgage lender providing short-term course-of-construction financing to builders of residential, wood-frame properties in Western Canada. The Company commenced active operations on December 12, 2013 on the closing of its initial public offering, whereupon it acquired a portfolio of mortgages from two predecessor companies.

Builders Capital's investment objective is to generate attractive returns, relative to risk, in order to provide stable and consistent distributions to shareholders while remaining focused on capital preservation and satisfying the criteria mandated for mortgage investment corporations ("MIC") as defined in the Income Tax Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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