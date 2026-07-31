Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2026) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) (the "Company") announced today that it has become aware of a filed but unserved Statement of Claim by JEREMY COWIE in the Court of King's Bench of Alberta. The statement of claim as filed alleges, among other things, a breach of contract relative to certain services provided by the Company.

The Company is currently reviewing the allegations with its legal counsel. The Company intends to vigorously defend itself against the claims, which it believes are entirely without merit. In particular, as the Company has never been involved as a vendor of the subject property or as an entity that may have performed contracting work on the property, the Company believes the claim to be baseless.

The Company does not anticipate that this matter will impact its day-to-day operations or its general outlook. Further updates will be provided as may be required.

About Builders Capital

Builders Capital is a mortgage lender providing short-term course-of-construction financing to builders of residential, wood-frame properties in Western Canada. The Company commenced active operations on December 12, 2013 on the closing of its initial public offering, whereupon it acquired a portfolio of mortgages from two predecessor companies.

Builders Capital's investment objective is to generate attractive returns, relative to risk, in order to provide stable and consistent distributions to shareholders while remaining focused on capital preservation and satisfying the criteria mandated for mortgage investment corporations ("MIC") as defined in the Income Tax Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.