

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) has examined common fatigue among U.S. adults aged 18 and older by analyzing how often people felt very tired or exhausted during the previous three months.



Based on data from the 2024 National Health Interview Survey, the report found that nearly three out of four U.S. adults felt exhausted on at least some days during the past three months.



About 28.5% said they never felt exhausted, while 54.9% experienced it on some days. Another 10.7% experienced these feelings most days, and 5.9% experienced them every day. Overall, about one in six adults experienced frequent fatigue, meaning they felt exhausted most days or every day.



Gender-wise, women were more likely than men to report frequent fatigue, with 20% of women experiencing it compared with 13% of men. American Indian and Alaska Native adults had the highest rate of frequent fatigue at 25.5%. This was followed by White adults at 18%, Black adults at 17.3% and Hispanic adults at 12.9%. Asian adults had the lowest rate at 9.1%.



Younger adults were also more likely to report frequent fatigue. The highest rate was seen among adults aged 18 to 34, at 19.5%. In comparison, adults aged 65 and older had the lowest rate, at 12.9%.



Among adults who experienced frequent fatigue, 45.3% said their symptoms lasted for some of the day. About 34.5% said they felt fatigued for most of the day, while 20.2% experienced fatigue throughout the entire day.



The intensity of fatigue also varied. About 14.5% of adults with frequent fatigue described their symptoms as 'a little.' Nearly half, or 46.8%, said their fatigue was between 'a little' and 'a lot,' while 38.8% described their fatigue as 'a lot.'



People experiencing frequent fatigue also commonly reported other difficulties that could affect daily functioning. About 69.6% reported symptoms of anxiety, while 46.1% reported problems with cognition, such as thinking or remembering. Another 45% reported symptoms of depression.



Communication difficulties were less common, affecting 11.1% of adults with frequent fatigue, compared with 4.7% of those who did not experience frequent fatigue.



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