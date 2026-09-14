

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has risen to more than 7,000 across seven provinces affected by the outbreak, according to an epidemiological report published Sunday.



Of the total cases officially recorded, 3,398 people have died. At present, 837 people are either being treated or kept in isolation.



The outbreak involves the rare Bundibugyo virus and is the DRC's 17th Ebola outbreak. It began in the northeastern province of Ituri before spreading to remote areas in the east and north of the country.



Earlier this week, Ebola was confirmed in South-Ubangi province, the seventh province affected by the outbreak. The province is in northwestern DRC and borders the Central African Republic and the Republic of Congo. The infected person, a 23-year-old man who had travelled from South Kivu on July 10, later died from the disease.



A government report said that the quality of medical care remains below required standards in some areas because of limited resources and treatment capacity. In parts of Ituri, Ebola treatment centers are overcrowded. In Haut-Uele, one treatment center does not have proper sanitation facilities, while another does not have reliable access to water and electricity.



Healthcare services have also been affected in other provinces. In Tshopo, a shortage of safe blood supplies and technical problems have made patient care more difficult. In Bas-Uele, there are not enough treatment centers or ambulances to provide adequate care.



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