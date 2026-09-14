Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Moves to Tokenize CCX0722 Intellectual Property in Innovative Non-Dilutive Structure, Eyes $562 Billion Weight-Management Market

Prime Ledger engaged to structure an asset-specific, non-dilutive tokenized financing for CCX0722 - backed by intellectual property, with no issuance of Cosmos Health common stock

Positions Cosmos Health among the earliest NASDAQ-listed healthcare companies pursuing tokenized IP-backed assets.

CCX0722 is an ingestible, hydrogel-based medical device in development for weight management, using a mechanical mechanism with no systemic absorption

Intellectual property owned outright , with patent applications advanced into the United States, Europe, Australia and Canada

Addresses a global weight management market projected to reach $562.2 billion by 2033 (14.2% CAGR) - set against a broader tokenized real-world-asset market projected to reach $18.9 trillion by 2033

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that it has engaged Prime Ledger Inc. ("Prime Ledger"), a digital asset advisory and tokenization firm, to structure a tokenized financing backed by the Company's intellectual property in CCX0722, an ingestible hydrogel-based medical device in development for weight management.

Prime Ledger will serve as the Company's advisor across the program, including valuation and asset mapping of the underlying intellectual property, regulatory pathway analysis, investor segmentation, and development of the legal and entity structure for the proposed offering.

Non-Dilutive by Design

The proposed structure is designed to raise capital specifically against CCX0722 and its underlying intellectual property, rather than through the issuance of Cosmos Health common stock, providing dedicated capital to support the program's continued development without increasing share count.

Tokenized, asset-backed financing is emerging as an institutional-grade alternative to traditional equity raises, allowing public companies to finance discrete IP assets while preserving their capital structure. The Company expects to retain the economic benefits of CCX0722, including future cash flows.

About CCX0722

CCX0722 is being developed as an ingestible medical device rather than a pharmaceutical therapy. Administered as a capsule before meals, the dried hydrogel absorbs water in the stomach and expands more than 100-fold, forming soft, discrete particles that occupy gastric volume and are designed to support satiety. The hydrogel is not systemically absorbed and passes naturally through the gastrointestinal tract.

Cosmos Health consolidated full ownership of the technology in June 2026 through the acquisition of international patent application WO2025108566A1, titled "Hydrogel for Body Weight Management," without licensing fees, royalty-sharing obligations or third-party ownership dependencies. During the same month, the patent application entered the European regional phase and national phases in the United States, Australia and Canada.

Product CCX0722 Category Under development as an ingestible medical device (non-pharmacological) Mechanism Superabsorbent hydrogel expands 100x+ in the stomach to occupy gastric volume and support satiety Systemic Absorption None - mechanically acting, passes naturally through the GI tract IP Position Full ownership; WO2025108566A1, "Hydrogel for Body Weight Management" Patent Status Regional/national phase entry: United States, Europe, Australia, Canada Financing Structure Asset-specific, non-dilutive tokenized financing (no common stock issuance) Financing Advisor Prime Ledger Inc.

Market Opportunity

According to Grand View Research, the global weight management market was valued at $190.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from $221.7 billion in 2026 to $562.2 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate of 14.2%, driven in part by the increasing prevalence of obesity and associated health risks.

Separately, the market for tokenized real-world assets is undergoing rapid institutional adoption. According to a 2025 BCG/Ripple analysis, the global tokenized asset market is projected to expand from approximately $0.6 trillion to $18.9 trillion by 2033, reflecting accelerating institutional and regulatory acceptance of asset-backed digital securities as a financing tool. These macroeconomic projections are provided for general industry context only and are not indicative of the valuation or future performance of CCX0722 or any potential offering.

Structure Highlights

No new shares: the proposed structure is designed to fund CCX0722's development without issuing common stock

the proposed structure is designed to fund CCX0722's development without issuing common stock Full economics retained: Cosmos Health expects to retain the economic benefits of CCX0722, including future cash flows

Cosmos Health expects to retain the economic benefits of CCX0722, including future cash flows Two large markets, one asset: CCX0722 sits at the intersection of the $562.2 billion weight-management market and the tokenized real-world-asset market, projected to reach $18.9 trillion by 2033 - giving the asset a financing pathway independent of Cosmos Health's public equity valuation

CCX0722 sits at the intersection of the $562.2 billion weight-management market and the tokenized real-world-asset market, projected to reach $18.9 trillion by 2033 - giving the asset a financing pathway independent of Cosmos Health's public equity valuation Early-mover positioning: the engagement positions Cosmos Health among a small number of NASDAQ-listed healthcare companies pursuing asset-level tokenized financing for a medical device platform

Management Commentary

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "This is a landmark step for Cosmos Health. CCX0722 gives us a mechanically acting alternative in a category dominated by pharmacological approaches - and we own the IP outright, with the patent estate now advanced across four major markets. We're moving to unlock that value through a dedicated, asset-backed structure with Prime Ledger, without issuing a single additional share of Cosmos Health common stock."

Dr. Panagiotis Zoumpoulakis, Head of Research and Development at Cosmos Health and Professor at the University of West Attica, stated: "CCX0722 is a superabsorbent hydrogel engineered to expand upon contact with water in the gastric environment, forming soft, discrete particles that occupy volume without systemic absorption. The platform has progressed from concept through pilot production and scale-up, with development focused on swelling ratio, mechanical stability and gastrointestinal transit behavior. A dedicated financing structure for CCX0722 could provide additional resources to accelerate the next phase of the program."

Robert Hoffman, CEO of Prime Ledger, stated: "Healthcare intellectual property is particularly well suited to asset-specific digital financing where there is clearly defined ownership, a strong patent position and established public-company disclosure infrastructure. CCX0722 brings those elements together. Our role is to work with Cosmos Health to develop a structure designed to meet institutional standards across valuation, regulatory design, issuance and investor participation."

Next Steps

Cosmos Health and Prime Ledger will proceed with asset valuation, regulatory pathway analysis, investor segmentation, and legal and structural work relating to the proposed financing, including defining the rights attaching to any instruments issued, targeting completion of the initial structuring phase in the fourth quarter of 2026. Terms of any offering, including its size, structure, jurisdictions and distribution, have not yet been determined and will be announced as appropriate. Any transaction would be conducted through the applicable regulatory framework in each relevant jurisdiction. There can be no assurance that the proposed financing will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, qualification or an applicable exemption under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Any offering of securities described herein, if pursued, will be made only pursuant to definitive offering documents and only in reliance on applicable exemptions from registration, which may include Regulation A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (for offers and sales qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission), and Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act (for offers and sales limited to accredited investors). No money or other consideration is being solicited by means of this press release, and if sent, will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities can be accepted and no part of any purchase price can be received until any applicable offering statement has been qualified by the SEC or applicable exemption conditions have otherwise been satisfied, and any indication of interest is non-binding and may be withdrawn without obligation or commitment at any time.

This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into any jurisdiction where such distribution would require registration or licensing not currently held by Cosmos Health or Prime Ledger, or where distribution would otherwise be unlawful. The securities referenced herein have not been, and unless and until so registered, will not be registered under the securities laws of any jurisdiction outside the United States, and may not be offered or sold except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements.

No securities regulator, in the United States or elsewhere, has approved or disapproved of any securities referenced in this release or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this press release.

About Prime Ledger Inc.

Prime Ledger Inc. is a digital asset advisory and tokenization firm headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The firm advises asset owners on bringing real-world assets to market through compliant digital securities structures, spanning valuation, regulatory design, issuance and post-issuance management.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; the timing, execution, regulatory clearance, valuation, structuring, and completion of any potential asset-backed or tokenized financing program; the legal, regulatory, and technological risks associated with digital assets and blockchain-based financial structures; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Media Contacts:

Cosmos Health Inc.

BDG Communications, cosm@bdgcommunications.com

Prime Ledger Inc.

Jacquie Lane, Head of Marketing, jacquie.lane@primeledger.io

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-health-moves-to-tokenize-ccx0722-intellectual-property-in-inno-1220737