EB5 Capital Investments: EB5 Capital Announces the Completion of JF39 - Green House Gravity Apartments, Wellness-Focused Luxury Apartment Building in Columbus, Ohio

Post-RIA milestone reflects disciplined approach to quality multifamily investments

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital today announced that JF39 - Green House Gravity Apartments, a 313-unit multifamily development in the East Franklinton neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio, has reached substantial completion. This milestone represents EB5 Capital's 37th operational project across its entire portfolio, and the 10th since the enactment of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA).

JF39 broke ground in 2023 and was under construction for approximately three years. The project features 5,200 SF of ground-floor retail space, 324 secured garage spaces, a full fitness center, a pool and sauna, hot and cold plunge tubs, therapy rooms, and other wellness services onsite. JF39 was Phase 3 of a master development plan, built upon the momentum of Gravity Phases 1 and 2. The project successfully created more than 1,300 jobs for the city of Columbus and brought great revitalization to the East Franklinton neighborhood.

"Challenges can arise during the construction phase of any development, which makes reaching completion and opening to the public an important milestone," noted Patrick Rainey, Senior Vice President of Investments at EB5 Capital. "We are excited that the first tenants have already taken residence in the building, and we look forward to the project's continued lease-up."

This project is the result of disciplined partnership. EB5 Capital extends its gratitude to the investors whose capital made this vision possible, the team whose execution brought it to life, the sponsor and development partners who navigated a complex market, the immigration counsel who protected investor interests, and the agents whose commitment supported this development from inception to completion.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors with opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). Headquartered in Washington, D.C., EB5 Capital's distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from 79 countries. As one of the oldest and most active Regional Center operators in the country, the firm has raised over $1.8 billion of foreign capital across 50 EB-5 projects. 100% of our investors' funds are protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance prior to their deployment into our projects. Please visit www.eb5capital.com for more information.

Contact:

Kyra Barackman

Manager, Marketing & Creative Design

marcomm@eb5capital.com