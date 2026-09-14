Trans Canada Gold Corp.: Trans Canada Gold Announces $1.5 Million CDN Non-Brokered Private Placement for Phase 2- Drilling at the Harrison Lake District Scale Gold Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSXV:TTG)(OTCQB:TTGXF) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company proposes to raise gross proceeds of up to $1.5 Million in a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing"), by issuing up to:

Up to 3,947,368 units in a flow-through Private Placement of the Company, to be issued on a "flow-through" basis (the "FT Units"), under applicable tax law at a subscription price of $0.19 per FT Unit, for total gross proceeds of up to $750,000 (exclusive of the proceeds on the exercise of the warrants accompanying the FT Units (the "Flow-Through Unit Offering"). Each FT Unit will consist of one (1) flow-through common share of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one share purchase warrant, each whole warrant exercisable into one (1) non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance. Each flow-through share qualifies as a "flow-through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Up to 4,411,764 units (the "Units"), in a non-flow-through private placement (the "NFT Offering"), at a subscription price of CDN $0.17 per Unit for total gross proceeds of up to $750,000. (exclusive of the proceeds on the exercise of the warrants accompanying the Units). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one share purchase warrant, each whole warrant is exercisable into one (1) non-flow through common share at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Flow-Through Unit Offering and the NFT Offering together, the "Offering" are subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and all of the securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company proposes to use the net proceeds from the Flow-Through Unit Offering for eligible Canadian exploration expenditures (as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) in connection with its exploration drilling activities at the Harrison Lake Gold Project area, located in southwestern British Columbia (the "Property"). These expenditures will be renounced for the 2026 tax year. Closing of the Offering are expected to occur by mid October 2026.

The Offering will be conducted on a private placement basis in accordance with prospectus exemptions under applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for year Phase 2 exploration and underground and surface drilling costs for the Property ($1,500,000 Budget) and general working capital.

PHASE 1- UNDERGROUND DRILLING/HARRISON LAKE DISTRICT SCALE GOLD PROJECT- DRILLING COMPLETED

Phase -1 Drilling has been successfully completed and all drill core is being safely secured and stored, catalogued and being prepared for analysis, splitting and logging. The core will be analyzed for gold by the Photon Assay method, which is now the standard method to analyze for high grade, nuggety gold. Previous use of this assay method on the property has materially increased grades in the tested samples. This work will potentially increase the projects gold grade. All underground work and drilling are under the supervision of Carl von Einsiedel, P. Geo, Project Manager.

PHASE 2 - SURFACE & UNDERGROIUND DRILLING/HARRISON LAKE DISTRICT SCALE GOLD PROJECT-PROPOSED BUDGETS

Phase 2 - Underground Drilling expenditures on the Property are budgeted as follows: Supervision, 3-D Geological modelling, ($100,000), Mobilization & Technical Support ($100,000), completing minimum 2,500 meters of underground drilling ($375,000), First Aid and Mine Act Compliance ($100,000), Assaying ($75,000), contingency ($100,000).

Phase 2 - Surface Drilling expenditures on the property are budgeted as follows: Geological Supervision surface exploration work ($150,000), Mobilization & Technical Support ($100,000), Drilling 1500 meters, 15 Holes ($225,000), Assays ($150,000) and a 10% contingency.

In addition to other prospectus exemptions commonly relied on in private placements, the Offering will be available to existing shareholders of the Company who, as of the close of business on Sept 13th, 2026, held common shares of the Company (and who continue to hold such common shares as of the closing date), pursuant to the prospectus exemption set out in BC Instrument 45-534 - Exemption From Prospectus Requirement for Certain Trades to Existing Security Holders and in similar instruments in other jurisdictions in Canada (the "Existing Shareholder Exemption"). The Existing Shareholder Exemption limits a shareholder to a maximum investment of CAD$15,000 in a 12-month period unless the shareholder has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment and, if the shareholder is resident in a jurisdiction of Canada, that advice has been obtained from a person that is registered as an investment dealer in the jurisdiction. If the Company receives subscriptions from investors relying on the Existing Shareholder Exemption exceeding the maximum Offering the Company may adjust the subscriptions received on a pro-rata basis.

The Company will also make the Offering available to certain subscribers pursuant to BC Instrument 45-536 - Exemption from Prospectus Requirement for Certain Distributions Through an Investment Dealer (the "Investment Dealer Exemption"). In accordance with the requirements of the Investment Dealer Exemption, the Company confirms that there is no material fact or material change about the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The Offering is subject to a 15% over-allotment option pursuant to which the Company may sell an additional 661,765 NFT Units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to an additional $112,500 and an additional 592,105 FT Units for aggregate gross proceed of up to an additional $112,500

THE HARRISON LAKE DISTRICT SCALE GOLD PROJECT- BEAR MOUNTIAN, SOUTHWESTERN, BRITISH COLUMBIA

The Company has successfully completed Phase 1- Drilling at Harrison Lake unlocking the significant gold potential for the expansion on the district scale Harrison Lake Gold Project. British Columbia is rapidly being recognized as a Tier 1, Jurisdictional and mining friendly asset destination now, fast tracking and advancing mining development projects and announcing billions in investments in an Ottawa-B.C. growth initiative favoring all Canadians. The Company is currently reviewing and improving operating efficiency and lowering operating costs intended to maximize future underground and surface drilling opportunities.

The style of mineralization Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System (RIRGS), gold in sheeted quartz veins in diorite intrusions, is similar to the gold deposit model of the Tintina Gold Belt that straddles the Yukon-Alaska border, and it has also been recognized that the mineralized diorite intrusions are localized along a regionally extensive shear zone adjacent to a large diorite batholith. Snowlines Gold recent discovery of the Valley deposit clearly demonstrates the size potential of these type of occurrences.

ABOUT TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. - GOLD & MINERAL EXPLORATION/OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION/REVENUE PRODUCING OIL WELLS

The Company is a Canadian discovery focused Gold Exploration company focused on acquiring and drilling advanced gold, silver and critical base metal mineral assets situated in Canada and Oil & Gas Resource Development Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its' production of conventional heavy oil exploration opportunities, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets, primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration mining management and oil & gas Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long term gold and strategic mineral and petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tim Coupland, President and CEO

Trans Canada Gold Corp.

Tel: (604) 681-3131

astar@telus.net

www.transcanadagold.com

Mario Drolet

President

MI3 Communications Financieres Inc., Montreal Quebec

Tel: (514) 904-1333

Cell: ((514) 340-3813

E-Mail: Mario@mI3.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Trans Canada Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/trans-canada-gold-announces-1.5-million-cdn-non-brokered-private-placement-for-ph-1220876