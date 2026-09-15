SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SMG acquires 1.0% of its own shares in Mobiliar secondary placement



15-Sep-2026 / 07:02 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media Release | Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, 15 September 2026 SMG has acquired 981,452 of its own shares, representing 1.0% of its issued share capital, at CHF 28.50 per share.

SMG's free float expected to increase by approximately 3 percentage points to 24.1%. SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG ("SMG") has acquired 981,452 of its own shares, representing 1.0% of its issued share capital, at a price of CHF 28.50 per share as part of a secondary placement of SMG shares by Schweizerische Mobiliar Holding AG ("Mobiliar"). Mobiliar sold 7.5% of SMG's issued share capital through an accelerated bookbuilding process completed overnight. Following the transaction, Mobiliar will remain a significant shareholder of SMG with an ownership of approximately 11.8% and will continue to be represented on SMG's Board of Directors. Upon settlement of the transaction, SMG's free float is expected to increase by approximately 3 percentage points to 24.1%, further broadening the institutional shareholder base across domestic and international investors.

Contact

SMG Swiss Marketplace Group

Roswitha Brunner

Head of Corporate Communication & Public Affairs

media@swissmarketplace.group

+41 76 577 15 29



Luka Janjis

Director Investor Relations

ir@swissmarketplace.group

+41 78 808 71 15 About SMG Swiss Marketplace Group

SMG Swiss Marketplace Group is a pioneering network of online marketplaces and cutting-edge digital company that simplifies people's lives with innovative products. SMG Swiss Marketplace Group provides customers with the best tools to meet their life decision needs. The portfolio includes Real Estate (ImmoScout24, Homegate, Flatfox, CASASOFT, IAZI), Automotive (AutoScout24, MotoScout24), General Marketplaces (Ricardo, tutti.ch, anibis.ch) and Finance & Insurance (FinanceScout24, moneyland.ch).

End of Inside Information