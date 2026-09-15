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WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 19:51
8,750 Euro
+0,23 % +0,020
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6458,78508:08
8,6808,75508:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 07:34 Uhr
125 Leser
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Kitron ASA - Initiation of share buyback program

(2026-09-15) Kitron ASA initiates a share buyback in connection with remuneration to the board members.

Kitron ASA ("Kitron" or the "Company") has decided to initiate a share buyback program of up to 10,000 of its own shares for a total maximum amount of NOK 950,000. The buyback program may be carried out in the period from this announcement and until 18 September 2026.

The share buyback program will be carried out in accordance with the EC Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 regarding exemptions from market manipulation for share programs. The purpose of the buyback program is to acquire shares that can be used as part of the remuneration to the board members for the period from and including April 2026 to and including April 2027, as resolved by the annual general meeting on 24 April 2026.

The Company has engaged Norne Securities AS to carry out the share buybacks. The share buybacks will be made in accordance with the authorisation granted to the board of directors by the Company's annual general meeting held on 24 April 2026. According to the authorisation, up to 4,374,050 shares may be purchased at a minimum of NOK 1 and a maximum of the prevailing market price per share on the day the offer is made, provided, however, that the maximum amount does not exceed NOK 200 per share. The authorisation is valid until the annual general meeting in 2027, however no later than 30 June 2027.

All acquisitions under the buyback program will be executed on Euronext Oslo Børs. The execution of any repurchases will depend on market conditions, the buyback program may be discontinued at any time and the Company may resolve to terminate the buyback program before the threshold set out above is reached.

Kitron does not hold any own shares in the Company as of the date of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284

Email: ir@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical Devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has over 3,000 employees, and revenues were EUR 738 million in 2025.

www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU market abuse regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Oslo Børs (https://www.euronext.com/nb/markets/oslo)


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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