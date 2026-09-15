Kitron ASA: Completed share buyback in connection with remuneration to the board members

(2026-09-15) Kitron ASA has completed share buyback in connection with remuneration to the board members.

Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Kitron ASA ("Kitron" or the "Company") published on 15 September 2026 regarding initiation of a share buyback program.

The Company has completed its share buyback program. Norne Securities AS has been engaged to carry out the buybacks on behalf of the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5.

The Company has acquired a total of 9,858 own shares at a volume-weighted average price per share of NOK 93.2992. A report on all the transactions relating to the buy-back program, both in detailed and aggregated form, is attached.

The shares acquired are used as part of the remuneration to the board members of the Company for the period from and including April 2026, and to and including April 2027, as resolved by the annual general meeting on 24 April 2026.

After the buyback by the Company, the shares were acquired by the Company's board members as follows:

* Tuomo Lähdesmäki (chairperson) acquired 3,082 shares

* Maalfrid Brath (board member) acquired 978 shares

* Michael Lundgaard Thomsen (board member) acquired 1,564 shares

* Ann Petra Grandinson (board member) acquired 1,564 shares

* Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø (board member) acquired 978 shares

* Ingjerd Livollen (board member) acquired 564 shares

* Geir Runge Vedøy (board member) acquired 564 shares

* Håkon Ljøstad (board member) acquired 564 shares.

Primary insider notifications pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

After the buyback and acquisitions by the board members, Kitron does not own any shares in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284

Email: ir@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical Devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has over 3,000 employees, and revenues were EUR 738 million in 2025.

www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU market abuse regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Oslo Børs (https://www.euronext.com/nb/markets/oslo)

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