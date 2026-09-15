Currently being established in Brazil, Probantes is wholly owned by Aliko Scientific and based in Anápolis, Goiás , a major pharmaceutical and life sciences hub.

is wholly owned by Aliko Scientific and based in , a major pharmaceutical and life sciences hub. Probantes will serve as the Group's FISH and molecular probes business unit and as its commercial platform for South America

and as its The cooperation combines Aliko Scientific's technology and market access with Biodetecta's local manufacturing and molecular biology expertise. Probantes will retain full intellectual property.

Proprietary probes support recurring revenues, installed-base monetization and margin expansion

Regulatory News:

ALIKO Scientific (Ikonisys SA Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), an international life sciences Group dedicated to integrated oncology diagnostics, announces the launch of the Probantes project in Brazil, the ongoing incorporation of Probantes Ltda, a new Brazilian business unit wholly owned by Aliko Scientific Srl, and the signing of a strategic industrial cooperation agreement with Biodetecta Life Science Ltda

Francesco Trisolini, CEO of Aliko Scientific, commented: "The establishment of Probantes represents our ability to rapidly execute the development plan.

We have created in Brazil a new business unit with two clear strategic objectives: to build a specialized platform for molecular probes and FISH products, and to establish a permanent operational base from which Aliko Scientific can accelerate its commercial development throughout South America.

The agreement with Biodetecta gives us immediate access to experienced local manufacturing capabilities and molecular biology expertise, while the intellectual property, product ownership and international commercial rights remain within Probantes and the Aliko Scientific group.

This is therefore not simply a single-product development project. Our objective is to create a scalable platform capable of generating a broader proprietary portfolio and supporting the Group's long-term international expansion.

In addition, Probantes fills a critical technological gap in our portfolio by adding proprietary FISH probes to Aliko Scientific's integrated diagnostic platform. This strengthens the value of our installed base by creating recurring consumable revenues linked to every test performed, while increasing the lifetime value of each system placed with customers. At the same time, greater control over proprietary reagents, software and workflow integration gives us the opportunity to progressively improve margins and develop more flexible commercial models, including pay-per-use, pay-per-test, pay-per-report and service-based solutions."

Probantes LTDA Incorporation

As a first concrete step, the Group has established Probantes Ltda in Anápolis, State of Goiás, one of Brazil's most important pharmaceutical and life sciences industrial clusters.

The company is expected to be fully established by the end of October and will be fully consolidated in Aliko Scientific's financial statements starting from its date of incorporation.

The new subsidiary has been designed to fulfil a dual strategic role within Aliko Scientific's development plan.

First, Probantes is intended to become the Group's specialized business unit for the development and production of molecular probes and FISH-based diagnostic products, progressively expanding Aliko Scientific's proprietary product portfolio and strengthening the integration between reagents, diagnostic assays and the Group's automated imaging technologies.

Second, Probantes is expected to act as the Group's commercial and operational bridgehead for South America, supporting the development of Aliko Scientific's products and technologies across Brazil and, progressively, throughout the wider Latin American market.

This dual role is consistent with the Group's strategy of combining proprietary diagnostic technologies, local industrial capabilities and direct access to high-growth international markets

For Aliko Scientific, Probantes therefore represents a potentially important step in the evolution from a portfolio of complementary diagnostic technologies into a vertically integrated oncology diagnostics platform, combining equipment, consumables, software, recurring revenue within a single operating model.

Strategic cooperation with Biodetecta

In parallel with the establishment of Probantes, Aliko Scientific has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Biodetecta Life Science Ltda, a high-tech Brazilian company active in molecular biology and in-vitro diagnostics.

The cooperation combines Biodetecta's existing manufacturing infrastructure, technical expertise, and local capabilities with Aliko Scientific's expertise in automated FISH analysis and international market access. The initial program focuses on the development, validation, regulatory approval, and production of proprietary FISH probes

Under the agreement, Probantes will finance the development program and retain ownership of the products, product-specific intellectual property, technical documentation and regulatory rights, to the maximum extent permitted by the applicable regulatory framework.

The project is already operational. The parties have started the development activities and Aliko Scientific has already provided initial funding under the agreement

A dedicated structure for project execution

The cooperation between Probantes and Biodetecta is structured through a Brazilian Sociedade em Conta de Participação (SCP), a contractual vehicle without a separate legal entity.

The SCP provides a dedicated framework for the funding, governance and monitoring of the project, with segregated accounting and financial flows. It allows Aliko Scientific, through Probantes, to maintain contractual control over the key strategic and economic aspects of the project. Once incorporated, Probantes Ltda will be wholly owned by Aliko Scientific and consolidated in the Group's financial statements. The SCP itself does not constitute a separately incorporated Group company.

Any profits effectively generated within the SCP will, however, be allocated in accordance with the agreed economic participation, with 51% attributable to Probantes and 49% to Biodetecta.

Under the agreement, such profits are generally expected to remain within the SCP during its operation and be reinvested in working capital, product development, regulatory activities, production and further expansion, unless otherwise agreed by the partners.

A platform for international expansion

Biodetecta will hold commercialization rights for the products in Brazil, while Probantes and the Aliko Scientific group will retain exclusive commercialization and distribution rights outside Brazil

This structure allows Aliko Scientific to combine a local industrial presence with centralized ownership of product-specific intellectual property and international commercial rights.

Over time, Probantes is expected to become a broader operating platform for the Group in South America, supporting not only proprietary FISH products but also the commercialization of Aliko Scientific's wider diagnostic portfolio.

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFIC is the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About Probantes

Probantes Ltda is a Brazilian company wholly owned by Aliko Scientific and headquartered in Anápolis, State of Goiás. The company has been established to develop, own and industrialize proprietary molecular diagnostic products and to support the commercial expansion of the Aliko Scientific group across Brazil and South America.

For more information, visit: probantes.com

About Biodetecta Life Science

Biodetecta Life Science Ltda is a Brazilian life sciences company based in Anápolis, State of Goiás, active in molecular biology and in vitro diagnostics and providing manufacturing infrastructure, technical expertise and quality capabilities for the development and production of diagnostic products.

For more information, visit: biodetecta.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

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