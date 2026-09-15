Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2026, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from September 7 to September 11, 2026:

Transaction

Date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average

purchase price

of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market (MIC

Code) 07/09/2026 194,192 77.242852 14,999,943.92 XPAR 08/09/2026 154,296 77.772173 11,999,935.21 XPAR 09/09/2026 152,784 78.541900 11,999,945.65 XPAR 10/09/2026 152,625 78.623682 11,999,939.47 XPAR 11/09/2026 153,022 78.419692 11,999,938.11 XPAR Total 806,919 78.074382 62,999,702.34

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

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Cautionary Note:

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Contacts:

TotalEnergies Contacts

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l mailto:presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

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