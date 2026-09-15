Markel International bolsters leadership in new Marine Transportation business with two key appointments

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), today announced the appointment of Dean Johnson to Head of Transport & Logistics (T&L), and Rhys O'Neill as Head of Marine Liability.

These appointments follow the establishment of Markel International's new Marine Transportation business, which brings together leadership across Hull & Hull War, MECO, Marine and Energy Liabilities (M&E), and Transport & Logistics to provide brokers with more coordinated access to specialist underwriting expertise.

In his new position, Johnson will lead the sustainable expansion of Markel's Transport & Logistics portfolio, overseeing robust risk assessment and pricing decisions while driving portfolio optimisation through analysis of performance, trends and emerging risks. He'll provide strategic direction for the T&L underwriting team, where he'll work to identify profitable growth opportunities, increase broker engagement and ensure best-in-class underwriting standards are upheld for brokers and clients.

As Head of Marine Liability, O'Neill will lead the Marine Liability strategy to drive further profitable growth across the M&E portfolio, while maintaining high service levels for customers and supporting the continued professional development of the team. He will be responsible for managing, assessing and placing complex risks with brokers, ensuring clients continue to receive bespoke insurance solutions for their evolving exposures.

Both Johnson and O'Neill will be based in London and report directly to Grant Smith, who was appointed Director of Marine Transportation earlier this year.

Smith commented: "From rising geopolitical tensions and shifting weather patterns to emerging technological developments, the marine and energy industries are navigating a myriad of complex, interconnected risks requiring tailored solutions and specialist underwriting expertise."

"Since starting at Markel, both Dean and Rhys have demonstrated exceptional leadership across their teams, fostered strong connections in the market and negotiated large broker deals to support the expansion of our Transport & Logistics and Marine & Energy Liability portfolios. With their deep sector knowledge and technical expertise, I'm delighted to see them step up in their new roles to further strengthen our portfolios and provide brokers with even greater access to Markel's bespoke solutions."

Johnson said: "Increasing nat cat exposures, geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions are just some of the interconnected risks impacting vessel owners and terminal operators worldwide. In my new position, I'm looking forward to enhancing our products, services and support and strengthening cohesion between our underwriting teams and broker partners to provide clarity of coverage and long-term, sustainable solutions for clients navigating an increasingly complex risk environment."

O'Neill added: "The marine and energy liability market is experiencing a period of heightened geopolitical volatility where risks are becoming increasingly integrated and more complex than ever before. As head of marine liability, and together with Markel's M&E team, I will ensure that our brokers continue to receive the high level of service that they've come to expect and value from Markel, while also focusing on delivering more tailored solutions to address our clients' emerging marine and energy liability exposures."

Johnson joined Markel as Senior Underwriter for Transport & Logistics in 2025, underwriting liability and property package policies for the ports, terminals and marine trades industries, as well as cargo liabilities and marine professional indemnity globally. Previously, he spent 14 years at Travelers, where he played a key role in the development and growth of the T&L portfolio through underwriting, product development and broker expansion in the London Market and internationally.

O'Neill possesses more than 15 years of Liability underwriting experience across Lloyd's Syndicates and P&I Clubs. He was hired as Senior Underwriter - Marine & Energy Liability at Markel International, two years ago, and has since managed the M&E portfolio and become a senior referral point for complex risks, supporting strategic decisions on pricing, coverage and broker negotiations.

About Markel Insurance

We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people - and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients - that differentiates us worldwide.

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