

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Markel Group Inc. (MKL), a financial holding company focused on specialty insurance and investment operations, said Tuesday that Chairman Steve Markel will retire from the Board after more than 50 years with the company.



The Board appointed Chief Executive Officer Tom Gayner as Chairman, succeeding Markel, effective Tuesday.



Markel Group shares closed down 0.88% at $1,826.72 on Friday.



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