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Baar, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - medmix has secured an "A" rating in CDP's Supplier Engagement Assessment for the second consecutive year, placing the company among a select group of global leaders recognized for driving climate action across their supply chains.

CDP's Supplier Engagement Assessment evaluates how companies manage climate-related risk across their supply chains, based on disclosures in CDP's annual Climate Change Questionnaire. Scores range from A to D- across governance, target-setting, Scope 3 emissions reporting and supplier engagement, with A-rated companies recognized as CDP Supplier Engagement Leaders and named on CDP's public leaderboard.

medmix remains committed to working with suppliers on emissions-reduction targets, transparency and climate governance across its value chain, which accounts for the largest share of the company's total emissions. This makes supplier engagement central to climate performance.

"Achieving this rating for the second year in a row confirms that supplier engagement is a consistent part of how we manage climate risk," said René Willi, CEO of medmix. "It also shows our customers that we hold our supply chain to a high standard of transparency and accountability. We will keep working closely with our suppliers to build on this progress in the years ahead."

medmix' approach to supplier engagement extends beyond this year's assessment. It reflects a broader commitment to environmental and social responsibility across the value chain, underpinning medmix' ambition to lead on sustainable supply chain management across its operations.

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About medmix

medmix is a global leader in high-precision delivery devices, with leading positions in healthcare, consumer and industrial end-markets. Our customers benefit from our dedication to innovation and technological advancement that has resulted in over 900 active patents. Our 14 production sites worldwide together with our highly motivated and experienced team of nearly 2'700 employees are at service of our customers with uncompromising quality, proximity and agility. medmix is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. Our shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: MEDX). www.medmix.swiss

This document may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activity, or future performance of products and solutions containing risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially.

medmix AG

Neuhofstrasse 20

CH-6430 Baar

communications@medmix.com

www.medmix.swiss

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