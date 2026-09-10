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Baar, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - medmix' Drug Delivery ("Haselmeier") announces its collaboration with Xeris Pharmaceuticals to support the development of Xeris' XP-8121 product candidate, an investigational once-weekly subcutaneous levothyroxine therapy in development for the treatment of hypothyroidism. XP-8121 combines a proprietary high-concentration XeriSol levothyroxine formulation with an adjustable pen injector designed to deliver precise fixed doses depending on the patient's needs. The collaboration leverages the D-Flex disposable pen platform, which combines precise dose delivery with a unique dosing technology. In design verification testing, D-Flex achieved dose accuracy significantly exceeding ISO 11608-1 requirements.

As levothyroxine has been classified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a drug with a narrow therapeutic index (NTI), accurate dose delivery is critical, and small differences in dose or blood concentration can lead to over- or undertreatment and adverse effects. For this reason, device performance plays an important role in supporting the overall safety, efficacy, and reliability of the drug-device combination.

The high dose accuracy performance was demonstrated in recent design verification testing against ISO 11608-1, the international standard for dose accuracy within needle-based injection systems. These results provide additional confidence for pharmaceutical companies developing therapies for which dosing precision is particularly important. Beyond the technical achievement, they underline the role delivery devices can play in enabling the development of innovative medicines with specific administration requirements.

Past the scope of its dose accuracy performance, the D-Flex platform incorporates a patented dosing mechanism that allows patients to select only intended dose settings. Intermediate doses cannot be selected, reducing the potential for dosing errors. The platform supports multiple fixed-dose configurations within a single device design and enables the administration of very small dose increments of down to 0.005 mL. The platform can also be adapted for dose volumes of up to 0.75 mL, depending on the intended treatment application.

"Patients living with hypothyroidism deserve a treatment option that is both effective and precise in its delivery. Following a rigorous evaluation of available device solutions, D-Flex distinguished itself by consistently demonstrating the dose accuracy that our investigational XP-8121 demands. Its selection as our preferred device platform reflects our unwavering commitment to developing treatments that meet the highest standards of safety, reliability, and patient-centered care," said Pete Valentinsson, Senior Vice President, Global Technical Operations at Xeris.

"Precise dose delivery is an important requirement for many next-generation therapies, particularly in the field of NTI drugs. We are proud to support Xeris and their development of XP-8121 with a device platform that has demonstrated outstanding dose accuracy and helps make these therapies available to patients," said Dr. Oliver Haferbeck, Head of Business Unit Drug Delivery at medmix.

The collaboration reflects the growing demand for delivery devices capable of supporting increasingly complex therapies while meeting strict performance requirements. It further demonstrates the value of close collaboration between pharmaceutical and device companies in translating new therapeutic concepts into practical treatment options for patients. D-Flex has been marketed since 2023 and is supported by an established manufacturing and supply infrastructure. It is already deployed in an approved European product variant and an ongoing U.S. clinical program, resulting in limited device-related novelty and reduced development risk.

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About medmix

medmix is a global leader in high-precision delivery devices, with leading positions in healthcare, consumer and industrial end-markets. Our customers benefit from our dedication to innovation and technological advancement that has resulted in over 900 active patents. Our 14 production sites worldwide together with our highly motivated and experienced team of nearly 2'700 employees are at service of our customers with uncompromising quality, proximity and agility. medmix is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. Our shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: MEDX). www.medmix.swiss

This document may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activity, or future performance of products and solutions containing risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made herein.

medmix AG

Neuhofstrasse 20

CH-6430 Baar

communications@medmix.com

www.medmix.swiss

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