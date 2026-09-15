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WKN: 885227 | ISIN: SE0000188518 | Ticker-Symbol: SKVB
Frankfurt
15.09.26 | 08:03
1,516 Euro
-0,66 % -0,010
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CATELLA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATELLA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5561,67610:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 07:00 Uhr
51 Leser
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Catella AB: Catella appoints Lee Baz-Sanchez as new Chief People Officer

Catella Group has appointed Lee Baz-Sanchez as its new Chief People Officer. He will join the Executive Management and lead the Group's people agenda across Catella's European platform.

The appointment reflects Catella's continued focus on strengthening Group-wide leadership, talent development and collaboration across its pan-European organisation.

Lee joins Catella with extensive experience from EQT, where he most recently served as Managing Director and Head of HR for EQT's Private Capital platform across Europe and North America. In this role, he has been responsible for the people agenda across multiple investment strategies and specialist functions. He brings more than 15 years of experience from private equity and management consulting.

Prior to joining EQT, Lee spent more than a decade at McKinsey & Company, where he advised organisations on leadership and organisational performance. He later led McKinsey's Organisational Health Index offering, overseeing a global team serving clients across industries.

At Catella, Lee will lead the Group's people and leadership agenda, drawing on his experience in private equity and organisational performance to support the execution of Catella's strategic priorities. As a member of the Executive Management, he will work closely with business areas and country organisations and leadership to strengthen group collaboration across Catella's European operations.

"Catella's continued development depends on our ability to attract, develop and empower talented people across our European platform. Lee brings deep experience from private equity and global management consulting, together with a strong understanding of leadership, culture and organizational group performance. I am very pleased to welcome him to Catella and to our Executive Management as we continue to strengthen Catella and deliver on our strategic priorities," says Rikke Lykke, Group CEO of Catella.

"I am delighted to join Catella at such an exciting stage. Catella's strong entrepreneurial culture, clear strategic direction and unique position in the European market are all real strengths to build on - as is the Leadership's commitment to its people. I very much look forward to working with colleagues across the Group to support the business and contribute to its development," says Lee Baz-Sanchez, incoming Chief People Officer.

Lee Baz-Sanchez will assume the position on 2 November 2026 and be based in London.

For more information, please contact:
Veronica Hjelte
Head of Marketing and Communications, Catella Group
+46-8-463 33 17
veronica.hjelte@catella.com

About Catella

Catella is a leading specialist in property investments and fund management, with operations in 12 countries. The group has over EUR 14 billion in assets under management. Catella is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment. Read more at catella.com.

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Lee Baz Sanchez Catella

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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