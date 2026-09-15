Fragbite Group AB: FunRock signs agreement for two new games

Fragbite Group AB's (publ) subsidiary FunRock has signed a contract for the development of two new games. The contract entails expanding the partnership with an existing client for whom FunRock has developed a game that was recently successfully released.

FunRock has signed an agreement with an existing client for the development and customisation of two games under KovaPlay, its business unit for B2B Game Development. FunRock has previously delivered a game to this client, one that was released earlier this month and already showing promising results. The two new games will partially build on underlying technology and learnings from the first game, allowing for shorter development time with delivery planned at the end of 2026.

Remuneration consists of a fixed fee for game development and customisation, in combination with revenue share from revenue generated as a result of players transitioning from FunRock's games to the operator's iGaming content. The revenue share starts upon release and applies for as long as the games remain active on the client's platform. The client is an iGaming operator currently growing its presence on the US market, utilising FunRock's games to support player growth across multiple platforms.

"We are very happy to see an existing client expand their partnership with us following the successful release of our first game together. This is an important validation of both the product and our strategy: building games that create measurable value for our partners while developing long-term client relationships. The early results from the first game have been promising, and we are excited to build on that momentum with two additional titles," says Magdy Shehata, CEO and Co-Founder, FunRock.

Similar to previous client projects under the B2B Game Development business unit, the two new games will function as retention tools to support player engagement and repeat play for the client's iGaming platform. The games provide a layer that sits on top of the iGaming content, integrated but not itself iGaming games. The game product is a classic entertainment game which introduces a progression loop that in turn supports the revenue generation from the iGaming operator's core content.

For questions, please contact:

Erika Mattsson, Chief Communications Officer

ir@fragbitegroup.com

Phone: +46 8 520 277 82

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About us

Fragbite Group AB (publ) is a Swedish corporate group based in Stockholm that creates long-term shareholder value through combining well-established business operations in Gaming and Esports with an ambitious, long-term Bitcoin Treasury strategy. Fragbite Group's oldest subsidiary was founded in 2002, while the group was formed in 2021 when the share was also listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker $FRAG.