Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
80,4 g/t Gold und 131 g/t Silber: Was, wenn die alten Minen erst der Anfang waren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40WFS | ISIN: SE0023287347 | Ticker-Symbol: 5ZD0
Frankfurt
15.09.26 | 08:02
0,437 Euro
+0,23 % +0,001
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAGBITE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRAGBITE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4290,50210:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 08:35 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fragbite Group AB: FunRock signs agreement for two new games

Fragbite Group AB's (publ) subsidiary FunRock has signed a contract for the development of two new games. The contract entails expanding the partnership with an existing client for whom FunRock has developed a game that was recently successfully released.

FunRock has signed an agreement with an existing client for the development and customisation of two games under KovaPlay, its business unit for B2B Game Development. FunRock has previously delivered a game to this client, one that was released earlier this month and already showing promising results. The two new games will partially build on underlying technology and learnings from the first game, allowing for shorter development time with delivery planned at the end of 2026.

Remuneration consists of a fixed fee for game development and customisation, in combination with revenue share from revenue generated as a result of players transitioning from FunRock's games to the operator's iGaming content. The revenue share starts upon release and applies for as long as the games remain active on the client's platform. The client is an iGaming operator currently growing its presence on the US market, utilising FunRock's games to support player growth across multiple platforms.

"We are very happy to see an existing client expand their partnership with us following the successful release of our first game together. This is an important validation of both the product and our strategy: building games that create measurable value for our partners while developing long-term client relationships. The early results from the first game have been promising, and we are excited to build on that momentum with two additional titles," says Magdy Shehata, CEO and Co-Founder, FunRock.

Similar to previous client projects under the B2B Game Development business unit, the two new games will function as retention tools to support player engagement and repeat play for the client's iGaming platform. The games provide a layer that sits on top of the iGaming content, integrated but not itself iGaming games. The game product is a classic entertainment game which introduces a progression loop that in turn supports the revenue generation from the iGaming operator's core content.

For questions, please contact:

Erika Mattsson, Chief Communications Officer
ir@fragbitegroup.com
Phone: +46 8 520 277 82

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About us

Fragbite Group AB (publ) is a Swedish corporate group based in Stockholm that creates long-term shareholder value through combining well-established business operations in Gaming and Esports with an ambitious, long-term Bitcoin Treasury strategy. Fragbite Group's oldest subsidiary was founded in 2002, while the group was formed in 2021 when the share was also listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker $FRAG.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.