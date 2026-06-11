Fragbite Group AB: Fragbite Group makes minor strategic investment in an AI Company

Fragbite Group AB (publ) ("Fragbite Group" or the "Company") has made a minor strategic investment of SEK 250,000 for a 24.5 percent ownership stake in a Swedish AI growth company (the "Target Company"). The Target Company is developing technology that may be utilised within FunRocks operations and is deemed to have good prospects of delivering favourable value development over time.

As per the Company's strategic platform, Fragbite Group is continuously monitoring potential strategic investments that can either generate long-term returns and/or support our core business within gaming and esports.

The Company has chosen to make a minor strategic investment in a Swedish AI company that is primarily considered to have good prospects for quick growth, a favourable value development and for providing Fragbite Group with good ROI over time. This assessment is based on the Target Company's technology, customer base and the network and experience of its key team members. Secondly, Fragbite Group deems the Target Company's technology potentially relevant to FunRock's business unit for B2B Game Development under the KovaPlay brand, something which will be evaluated during fall 2026.

The investment amounts to SEK 250,000 for a 24.5 percent ownership stake in the Target Company. Fragbite Group has received a discount on the current valuation of the Target Company, as the Company will also provide some strategic and operational support to the Target Company's management during the coming year.

"Fragbite Group stays on course as we work on gradually broadening our portfolio, thereby establishing greater risk diversification over the long term. This is a small investment in terms of purchase price, but we see a large upside potential over time. We will provide further updates as the Target Company grows and the collaboration takes shape," says Michael Lundgren, CEO, Fragbite Group.

For questions, please contact:

Erika Mattsson, Chief Communications Officer

ir@fragbitegroup.com

Phone: +46 8 520 277 82

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About us

Fragbite Group AB (publ) is a Swedish corporate group based in Stockholm that creates long-term shareholder value through combining well-established business operations in Gaming and Esports with an ambitious, long-term Bitcoin Treasury strategy. Fragbite Group's oldest subsidiary was founded in 2002, while the group was formed in 2021 when the share was also listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker $FRAG.