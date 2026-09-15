Gorenje Introduces the G600 Dishwasher, Bringing Smarter, More Sustainable, and Effortless Cleaning to Middle Eastern Homes

With an energy-efficient dishwasher engineered for every lifestyle, Gorenje continues to simplify everyday living across the UAE and wider Middle East.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorenje, one of Europe's leading home appliance brands operating under Hisense Group, has unveiled its latest innovation for the region: the G600 dishwasher, a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient appliance designed to simplify daily routines and elevate everyday cleaning for every modern household.

As residential communities across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar continue to expand, with premium villas, townhouses, and branded residences driving demand for high-performance kitchen solutions, families are increasingly seeking appliances that combine sustainability, convenience, and reliable results. The G600 responds directly to this momentum, setting a new standard for eco-friendly living with a 10 percent reduction in energy consumption compared to A-class industry standards, saving energy while delivering exceptional cleaning performance.

Efficiency takes center stage with the Smart Dosing feature. Households fill the detergent container once and enjoy up to 20 washing cycles, roughly one month, without the need to refill. The G600 automatically dispenses the precise amount of detergent for each selected programme, minimising waste and reducing environmental impact. For unmatched hygiene, an optional UV Light Function eliminates 99.99 percent of bacteria and viruses, even at lower temperatures such as Eco 55°C. Paired with versatile programmes including Eco, Auto, Intensive, Daily, Night, and Hygiene, it ensures every cleaning need is met with ease and precision.

The G600 also takes the guesswork out of drying. The SmartUltra Dry feature uses a fan to remove hot steam from the tub after each cycle, while the door automatically opens slightly to allow fresh air to circulate, ensuring even plastic dishes dry completely while protecting kitchen counters from steam damage. For late-night routines, the Night Programme operates at 2 dB lower than standard cycles for peaceful, undisturbed sleep. Thoughtful additions such as the special BottleWash Holder, which secures a variety of bottle sizes and uses a powerful water jet to reach deep into hard-to-clean areas, and an upper spray arm for cutlery that improves cleaning efficiency by 30 percent, make thorough, hygienic results effortless.

Ismail Al Horani, Vice President for Middle East & Africa at Hisense, said: "Today's households want appliances that save time, save energy, and simply work. With the G600 dishwasher, we set out to deliver exactly that, an intelligent, sustainable solution that fits seamlessly into every lifestyle, whether that is a busy professional, an active family, or a laid-back couple. It reflects Gorenje's commitment to simplifying life while delivering premium performance and design."

The launch reinforces Gorenje's strategy to expand its premium portfolio across the Middle East, supporting the region's growing appetite for integrated, sustainable, and contemporary living. With its combination of energy efficiency, smart technology, and user-friendly design, the G600 dishwasher is set to become a standout choice for modern kitchens.

About Gorenje

Gorenje is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of household appliances, with over 75 years of heritage and a presence in more than 160 countries worldwide. Known for combining advanced technology with distinctive European design, Gorenje creates intuitive, energy-efficient appliances that simplify everyday living.

Headquartered in Slovenia, Gorenje operates production facilities across Europe and has been part of Hisense Group since 2018, one of the world's leading consumer electronics and home appliance corporations. Driven by a vision to be a design-focused innovator, Gorenje continues to deliver life-simplifying solutions tailored to modern homes and evolving lifestyles.

Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://gorenje.com/

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