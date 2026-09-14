Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD.: QGold Reports Grab Samples up to 600 g/t Gold at Mine Centre

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. ("QGold" or the "Company") announces that its summer 2026 exploration program at the Mine Centre Gold Project returned select grab sample assays of up to 600 g/t gold and advanced multiple high-priority targets for the Company's planned diamond drilling campaign later in 2026. Completing over three field rotations from June through August 2026, the program combined geological mapping, vein tracing, prospecting, grab sampling and systematic channel sampling across targets north and south of the historic Foley Mine. Assays have been received for the first two rotations, while assays from the third rotation remain pending.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Select grab samples from the Ferguson Showing returned 600 g/t, 73.4 g/t, 57.8 g/t and 44.0 g/t gold along a northwest-striking vein approximately 500 m southwest of the historic Golden Star Mine (QG-AD-032, QG-AD-030, QG-ND-153 and QG-ND-051).
- Grab samples from a quartz vein approximately 1.2 km south of the historic Manhattan Gold Vein Mine returned 46.6 g/t and 34.7 g/t gold (QG-ND-040 and QG-ND-039).
- Select grab samples approximately 300 m south of the Foley Mine returned 95.1 g/t and 89.8 g/t gold within the broader Vowel, Jumbo and Bonanza multi-vein systems (QG-ND-125 and QG-AD-020).
- The three-rotation program generated 222 grab samples and 126 channel samples, excluding quality-control samples, and will support target ranking for the planned 2026 drill campaign (all 126 channel sample assays and the remaining third-rotation grab sample assays are pending).
QGold is integrating the assay results with new geological mapping, vein tracing and structural measurements to rank drill targets across North Foley, South Foley, Nugget, Ferguson and Pacitto. The planned drilling campaign is expected to increase drill density around the previously drilled Foley Mine and test select surface targets identified by the 2026 program. Although certain veins in the area have been tested by historical drilling, most remain untested.
"The 2026 surface program has given us a broader and better-defined set of targets at Mine Centre," said Dr. Andreas Rompel, Chief Operating Officer of QGold. "The high-grade grab sample results at Ferguson and South Foley warrant systematic follow-up. We will combine the pending channel assays with our mapping and structural data to prioritize the targets for the planned drill campaign."
FIRST EXPLORATION ROTATION JUNE 22 TO JULY 6, 2026
Field crews completed systematic prospecting and grab sampling across the Foley Project, focusing on documented mineralized veins and showings. Assay highlights included 55.9 g/t gold at the Pacitto Showing, 32.1 g/t at the Government Vein, 23.2 g/t at the Daisy Vein, 34.7 g/t at the Nugget Vein, 9.61 g/t at the Twin Vein northeast of Foley and 6.66 g/t at the Zinc Vein northeast of Foley. These results guided the follow-up mapping and channel sampling completed during the subsequent rotations.
SECOND EXPLORATION ROTATION JULY 15 TO JULY 30, 2026
The second rotation followed up the mineralized zones identified during the initial program through geological mapping, prospecting, grab sampling and detailed examination of known vein systems. Assay highlights included 95.1 g/t gold at the South Foley Vein, 600 g/t at the northern end of the Government Vein within the Ferguson Showing and 73.4 g/t at the Daisy Vein within the Ferguson Showing. The field team used the results to refine the apparent extent and orientation of the mineralized structures and prioritize areas for channel sampling and future drilling.
THIRD EXPLORATION ROTATION AUGUST 13 TO AUGUST 26, 2026
The third rotation advanced the surface program through detailed geological mapping, vein tracing, channel sampling, grab sampling and structural measurements. Channel sampling and detailed channel sketches were completed across vein extensions at North Foley, high-grade South Foley follow-up targets, the Nugget Vein and the Government and Daisy veins within the Ferguson Showing. Crews also mapped and sampled newly identified or exposed portions of the vein systems. This work is intended to define the apparent continuity, geometry and extent of the gold-bearing veins and strengthen the geological basis for drill targeting. All channel sample assays and the remaining grab sample assays from this rotation are pending.
Figure 1: QGold 2026 Field Work Property Map.
Figure 2: Foley Area Grab and Channel Samples Map.
Figure 3: Ferguson and Pacitto Showings Grab and Channel Samples Map North of the Foley Mine.
Table 1: QGold Channel Sample Results - 2026
Total samples: 126 (QC samples excluded). Coordinates are UTM Zone 15 easting/northing (m). "Pending" indicates assay results not yet received.
|Sample ID
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Au (g/t)
|QG-CL-001
|525749
|5394504
|Pending
|QG-CL-002
|525749
|5394504
|Pending
|QG-CL-003
|525749
|5394504
|Pending
|QG-CL-004
|525749
|5394504
|Pending
|QG-CL-005
|525749
|5394504
|Pending
|QG-CL-006
|525749
|5394504
|Pending
|QG-CL-007
|525749
|5394504
|Pending
|QG-CL-008
|525749
|5394504
|Pending
|QG-CL-009
|525705
|5394553
|Pending
|QG-CL-010
|525705
|5394553
|Pending
|QG-CL-011
|525705
|5394553
|Pending
|QG-CL-012
|525705
|5394553
|Pending
|QG-CL-013
|525705
|5394553
|Pending
|QG-CL-014
|525705
|5394553
|Pending
|QG-CL-015
|525705
|5394553
|Pending
|QG-CL-016
|525705
|5394553
|Pending
|QG-CL-017
|525705
|5394553
|Pending
|QG-CL-018
|525692
|5394609
|Pending
|QG-CL-019
|525692
|5394609
|Pending
|QG-CL-020
|525692
|5394609
|Pending
|QG-CL-021
|525748
|5394061
|Pending
|QG-CL-022
|525748
|5394061
|Pending
|QG-CL-023
|525748
|5394061
|Pending
|QG-CL-024
|525789
|5394057
|Pending
|QG-CL-025
|525789
|5394057
|Pending
|QG-CL-026
|525789
|5394057
|Pending
|QG-CL-027
|525782
|5394070
|Pending
|QG-CL-028
|525782
|5394070
|Pending
|QG-CL-029
|525782
|5394070
|Pending
|QG-CL-030
|525838
|5394197
|Pending
|QG-CL-031
|525838
|5394197
|Pending
|QG-CL-032
|525838
|5394197
|Pending
|QG-CL-033
|525838
|5394197
|Pending
|QG-CL-034
|525822
|5394176
|Pending
|QG-CL-035
|525822
|5394176
|Pending
|QG-CL-036
|525822
|5394176
|Pending
|QG-CL-037
|526806
|5395721
|Pending
|QG-CL-038
|526806
|5395721
|Pending
|QG-CL-039
|526806
|5395721
|Pending
|QG-CL-040
|526806
|5395721
|Pending
|QG-CL-041
|526811
|5395688
|Pending
|QG-CL-042
|526811
|5395688
|Pending
|QG-CL-043
|526811
|5395688
|Pending
|QG-CL-044
|526811
|5395688
|Pending
|QG-CL-045
|526788
|5395743
|Pending
|QG-CL-046
|526788
|5395743
|Pending
|QG-CL-047
|526788
|5395743
|Pending
|QG-CL-048
|526788
|5395743
|Pending
|QG-CL-049
|526788
|5395743
|Pending
|QG-CL-050
|526788
|5395743
|Pending
|QG-CL-051
|526783
|5395770
|Pending
|QG-CL-052
|526783
|5395770
|Pending
|QG-CL-053
|526783
|5395770
|Pending
|QG-CL-054
|526783
|5395770
|Pending
|QG-CL-055
|526783
|5395770
|Pending
|QG-CL-056
|526726
|5395818
|Pending
|QG-CL-057
|526726
|5395818
|Pending
|QG-CL-058
|526726
|5395818
|Pending
|QG-CL-059
|526726
|5395818
|Pending
|QG-CL-060
|528080
|5398367
|Pending
|QG-CL-061
|528080
|5398367
|Pending
|QG-CL-062
|528080
|5398367
|Pending
|QG-CL-063
|528080
|5398367
|Pending
|QG-CL-064
|528096
|5398365
|Pending
|QG-CL-065
|528096
|5398365
|Pending
|QG-CL-066
|528096
|5398365
|Pending
|QG-CL-067
|528096
|5398365
|Pending
|QG-CL-068
|528117
|5398359
|Pending
|QG-CL-069
|528117
|5398359
|Pending
|QG-CL-070
|528117
|5398359
|Pending
|QG-CL-071
|528117
|5398359
|Pending
|QG-CL-072
|527969
|5398483
|Pending
|QG-CL-073
|527969
|5398483
|Pending
|QG-CL-074
|527969
|5398483
|Pending
|QG-CL-075
|527969
|5398483
|Pending
|QG-CL-076
|527969
|5398483
|Pending
|QG-CL-077
|527969
|5398483
|Pending
|QG-CL-078
|527969
|5398483
|Pending
|QG-CL-079
|527969
|5398483
|Pending
|QG-CL-080
|527969
|5398483
|Pending
|QG-CL-081
|528004
|5398417
|Pending
|QG-CL-082
|528004
|5398417
|Pending
|QG-CL-083
|528004
|5398417
|Pending
|QG-CL-084
|528004
|5398417
|Pending
|QG-CL-085
|528004
|5398417
|Pending
|QG-CL-086
|528004
|5398417
|Pending
|QG-CL-087
|528004
|5398417
|Pending
|QG-CL-088
|528004
|5398417
|Pending
|QG-CL-089
|528004
|5398417
|Pending
|QG-CL-090
|528004
|5398417
|Pending
|QG-CL-091
|528004
|5398417
|Pending
|QG-CL-092
|528042
|5398380
|Pending
|QG-CL-093
|528042
|5398380
|Pending
|QG-CL-094
|528042
|5398380
|Pending
|QG-CL-095
|528042
|5398380
|Pending
|QG-CL-096
|527949
|5398549
|Pending
|QG-CL-097
|527949
|5398549
|Pending
|QG-CL-098
|527949
|5398549
|Pending
|QG-CL-099
|527949
|5398549
|Pending
|QG-CL-100
|527925
|5398634
|Pending
|QG-CL-101
|527925
|5398634
|Pending
|QG-CL-102
|527925
|5398634
|Pending
|QG-CL-103
|527925
|5398634
|Pending
|QG-CL-104
|527936
|5398663
|Pending
|QG-CL-105
|527936
|5398663
|Pending
|QG-CL-106
|527936
|5398663
|Pending
|QG-CL-107
|527936
|5398663
|Pending
|QG-CL-108
|528080
|5398484
|Pending
|QG-CL-109
|528080
|5398484
|Pending
|QG-CL-110
|528080
|5398484
|Pending
|QG-CL-111
|528080
|5398484
|Pending
|QG-CL-112
|528116
|5398472
|Pending
|QG-CL-113
|528116
|5398472
|Pending
|QG-CL-114
|528116
|5398472
|Pending
|QG-CL-115
|528071
|5398491
|Pending
|QG-CL-116
|528071
|5398491
|Pending
|QG-CL-117
|528071
|5398491
|Pending
|QG-CL-118
|528020
|5398500
|Pending
|QG-CL-119
|528020
|5398500
|Pending
|QG-CL-120
|528020
|5398500
|Pending
|QG-CL-121
|528193
|5398461
|Pending
|QG-CL-122
|528193
|5398461
|Pending
|QG-CL-123
|528193
|5398461
|Pending
|QG-CL-124
|528254
|5398411
|Pending
|QG-CL-125
|528254
|5398411
|Pending
|QG-CL-126
|528254
|5398411
|Pending
Table 2: QGold Grab Sample Results - 2026
Total samples: 222 (QC samples excluded). Coordinates are UTM Zone 15 easting/northing (m). Au reported in g/t; "Pending" indicates assay results not yet received.
|Sample ID
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Au (g/t)
|QG-ND-001
|525656
|5393698
|0.007
|QG-ND-002
|525607
|5393741
|1.67
|QG-ND-003
|525577
|5393817
|0.488
|QG-ND-004
|525602
|5394414
|0.29
|QG-ND-005
|525594
|5394436
|0.045
|QG-ND-006
|525629
|5394669
|0
|QG-ND-007
|525629
|5394672
|0.008
|QG-ND-008
|525527
|5394646
|0.631
|QG-ND-009
|525525
|5394667
|0.313
|QG-ND-010
|525568
|5393707
|0
|QG-ND-011
|525569
|5393725
|0
|QG-ND-012
|525736
|5393585
|0.025
|QG-ND-013
|525727
|5393585
|0.008
|QG-ND-014
|525697
|5394247
|0.175
|QG-ND-015
|525728
|5394246
|2.4
|QG-ND-016
|525729
|5394252
|0.772
|QG-ND-017
|525729
|5394245
|0.021
|QG-ND-018
|526295
|5394764
|1.11
|QG-ND-019
|526292
|5394771
|9.61
|QG-ND-020
|526297
|5394760
|0.073
|QG-ND-021
|526290
|5394769
|1.77
|QG-ND-022
|526318
|5394820
|0.023
|QG-ND-023
|526290
|5394867
|0.592
|QG-ND-024
|526278
|5394880
|0.898
|QG-ND-025
|526261
|5394894
|1.13
|QG-ND-026
|526201
|5394921
|2.01
|QG-ND-027
|526171
|5394956
|6.66
|QG-ND-028
|526575
|5394910
|8.38
|QG-ND-029
|526544
|5394975
|0.278
|QG-ND-030
|526537
|5395004
|0.326
|QG-ND-031
|526451
|5395241
|0.162
|QG-ND-032
|526424
|5395364
|0.083
|QG-ND-033
|526408
|5395370
|5.61
|QG-ND-034
|526382
|5395380
|0.071
|QG-ND-035
|526353
|5395389
|13.6
|QG-ND-036
|526308
|5395408
|0.019
|QG-ND-037
|526806
|5395719
|20
|QG-ND-038
|526806
|5395719
|8.41
|QG-ND-039
|526820
|5395692
|34.7
|QG-ND-040
|526824
|5395682
|46.6
|QG-ND-041
|527929
|5398000
|1.9
|QG-ND-042
|527906
|5398217
|0.451
|QG-ND-043
|527975
|5398122
|0.082
|QG-ND-044
|528151
|5398342
|22
|QG-ND-045
|528130
|5398350
|5.75
|QG-ND-046
|528115
|5398357
|0.063
|QG-ND-047
|528078
|5398366
|32.1
|QG-ND-048
|528042
|5398379
|0.016
|QG-ND-049
|527986
|5398445
|0.017
|QG-ND-050
|527975
|5398459
|0.124
|QG-ND-051
|528081
|5398477
|44
|QG-ND-052
|528179
|5398449
|23.2
|QG-ND-053
|528246
|5398417
|2.54
|QG-ND-054
|528128
|5399030
|2.76
|QG-ND-055
|527844
|5399038
|0.386
|QG-ND-056
|527655
|5398891
|0
|QG-ND-057
|527732
|5398821
|0
|QG-ND-058
|527625
|5398867
|0.015
|QG-ND-059
|527625
|5398864
|0
|QG-ND-060
|527610
|5398893
|0.08
|QG-ND-061
|527599
|5398917
|0.018
|QG-ND-062
|527600
|5398951
|0
|QG-ND-063
|527465
|5398636
|0.033
|QG-ND-064
|527469
|5398640
|0
|QG-ND-065
|527475
|5398617
|0.151
|QG-ND-066
|525764
|5395209
|2.26
|QG-ND-067
|525759
|5395216
|1.28
|QG-ND-068
|525583
|5395648
|0
|QG-ND-069
|525555
|5395788
|0
|QG-ND-070
|525449
|5395471
|0
|QG-ND-071
|523505
|5392484
|0.007
|QG-ND-072
|523486
|5392479
|0
|QG-ND-073
|523468
|5392467
|0.07
|QG-ND-074
|523431
|5392586
|0.056
|QG-ND-075
|523422
|5392574
|2.44
|QG-ND-076
|523410
|5392566
|0.43
|QG-ND-077
|523410
|5392566
|0.129
|QG-ND-078
|523480
|5392434
|0.02
|QG-ND-079
|523367
|5392394
|0.029
|QG-ND-080
|523372
|5392394
|0.012
|QG-ND-081
|523390
|5392393
|0.01
|QG-ND-082
|523186
|5392367
|0
|QG-ND-083
|528756
|5399646
|0.045
|QG-ND-084
|528790
|5399602
|0
|QG-ND-085
|528946
|5399627
|55.9
|QG-ND-086
|528950
|5399626
|23.2
|QG-ND-087
|529028
|5399604
|0.062
|QG-ND-088
|529025
|5399593
|0.007
|QG-ND-089
|529165
|5399642
|0.009
|QG-ND-090
|525705
|5394553
|0.529
|QG-ND-091
|525700
|5394573
|0.142
|QG-ND-092
|525780
|5394984
|0.028
|QG-ND-093
|523946
|5392045
|<0.005
|QG-ND-094
|523940
|5392012
|0.038
|QG-ND-095
|527206
|5397925
|<0.005
|QG-ND-096
|527259
|5397932
|<0.005
|QG-ND-097
|527115
|5398109
|0.065
|QG-ND-098
|527111
|5398122
|0.017
|QG-ND-099
|527113
|5398124
|1.44
|QG-ND-100
|527166
|5397669
|0.018
|QG-ND-101
|526643
|5395154
|0.007
|QG-ND-102
|526631
|5395194
|0.039
|QG-ND-103
|526601
|5395169
|3.53
|QG-ND-104
|526610
|5395255
|0.007
|QG-ND-105
|526624
|5395226
|0.691
|QG-ND-106
|526627
|5395256
|0.232
|QG-ND-107
|526650
|5395249
|7.38
|QG-ND-108
|526640
|5395260
|4.6
|QG-ND-109
|526620
|5395275
|5.69
|QG-ND-110
|522681
|5398969
|0.515
|QG-ND-111
|522574
|5398970
|<0.005
|QG-ND-112
|522667
|5398985
|<0.005
|QG-ND-113
|522669
|5398981
|<0.005
|QG-ND-114
|522689
|5398973
|0.336
|QG-ND-115
|525748
|5394509
|0.387
|QG-ND-116
|525748
|5394509
|0.381
|QG-ND-117
|525217
|5395001
|<0.005
|QG-ND-118
|524942
|5394927
|0.093
|QG-ND-119
|524723
|5394515
|0.016
|QG-ND-120
|522940
|5392547
|0.832
|QG-ND-121
|522940
|5392549
|0.279
|QG-ND-122
|522941
|5392526
|0.317
|QG-ND-123
|522941
|5392523
|<0.005
|QG-ND-124
|522942
|5392519
|0.006
|QG-ND-125
|525747
|5394069
|95.1
|QG-ND-126
|525734
|5393957
|11.4
|QG-ND-127
|525781
|5394075
|1.53
|QG-ND-128
|525789
|5394059
|23.5
|QG-ND-129
|525776
|5394067
|0.056
|QG-ND-130
|526699
|5395481
|0.011
|QG-ND-131
|526698
|5395484
|0.012
|QG-ND-132
|526737
|5395440
|25
|QG-ND-133
|525792
|5394039
|10.1
|QG-ND-134
|525790
|5394039
|0.061
|QG-ND-135
|528830
|5399606
|0.019
|QG-ND-136
|528943
|5399627
|17.3
|QG-ND-137
|528940
|5399627
|14.2
|QG-ND-138
|528894
|5399629
|1.16
|QG-ND-139
|528886
|5399638
|5.98
|QG-ND-140
|528884
|5399640
|0.249
|QG-ND-141
|528275
|5398406
|53.5
|QG-ND-142
|528270
|5398410
|0.285
|QG-ND-143
|528261
|5398410
|10.3
|QG-ND-144
|528250
|5398412
|15
|QG-ND-145
|528235
|5398424
|6.82
|QG-ND-146
|528224
|5398429
|3.39
|QG-ND-147
|528452
|5399526
|0.012
|QG-ND-148
|528192
|5398449
|0.032
|QG-ND-149
|528170
|5398455
|28.8
|QG-ND-150
|528060
|5398486
|21.4
|QG-ND-151
|528045
|5398491
|6.6
|QG-ND-152
|528025
|5398497
|2
|QG-ND-153
|528017
|5398501
|57.8
|QG-ND-154
|528007
|5398496
|0.674
|QG-ND-155
|527974
|5398507
|0.196
|QG-ND-156
|527983
|5398526
|4.02
|QG-ND-157
|527951
|5398547
|38.3
|QG-ND-158
|527953
|5398547
|8.83
|QG-ND-159
|528015
|5398822
|0.03
|QG-ND-160
|527934
|5398978
|0.022
|QG-ND-161
|529077
|5399617
|0.457
|QG-ND-162
|529079
|5399621
|0.274
|QG-ND-163
|529389
|5399645
|<0.005
|QG-ND-164
|526788
|5395744
|Pending
|QG-ND-165
|526784
|5395737
|Pending
|QG-ND-166
|526774
|5395752
|Pending
|QG-ND-167
|526774
|5395754
|Pending
|QG-ND-168
|526757
|5395783
|Pending
|QG-ND-169
|526733
|5395807
|Pending
|QG-ND-170
|525697
|5394609
|Pending
|QG-ND-171
|525572
|5394840
|Pending
|QG-ND-172
|525572
|5394840
|Pending
|QG-ND-173
|525823
|5394165
|Pending
|QG-ND-174
|525828
|5394177
|Pending
|QG-ND-175
|528190
|5398317
|Pending
|QG-ND-176
|528066
|5398373
|Pending
|QG-ND-177
|528016
|5398400
|Pending
|QG-ND-178
|528017
|5398400
|Pending
|QG-ND-179
|527918
|5398210
|Pending
|QG-ND-180
|527905
|5398221
|Pending
|QG-ND-181
|527906
|5398218
|Pending
|QG-ND-182
|528221
|5399008
|Pending
|QG-ND-183
|528205
|5398979
|Pending
|QG-ND-184
|527875
|5398244
|Pending
|QG-ND-185
|527873
|5398244
|Pending
|QG-ND-186
|527870
|5398245
|Pending
|QG-ND-187
|527862
|5398254
|Pending
|QG-ND-188
|527836
|5398270
|Pending
|QG-AD-001
|525700
|5394562
|0.231
|QG-AD-002
|523556
|5391610
|<0.005
|QG-AD-003
|523554
|5391608
|0.012
|QG-AD-004
|527298
|5397153
|0.379
|QG-AD-005
|527292
|5397160
|3.51
|QG-AD-006
|527297
|5397157
|0.033
|QG-AD-007
|527305
|5397146
|5.99
|QG-AD-008
|522590
|5399438
|0.011
|QG-AD-009
|522589
|5399440
|1.31
|QG-AD-010
|522214
|5399260
|0.11
|QG-AD-011
|522214
|5399259
|0.015
|QG-AD-012
|525751
|5394507
|0.272
|QG-AD-013
|525207
|5394648
|<0.005
|QG-AD-014
|522970
|5392326
|0.007
|QG-AD-015
|522704
|5392373
|0.031
|QG-AD-016
|522653
|5392447
|0.169
|QG-AD-017
|522652
|5392446
|0.124
|QG-AD-018
|525751
|5393983
|0.078
|QG-AD-019
|525728
|5393968
|0.007
|QG-AD-020
|525832
|5394098
|89.8
|QG-AD-021
|526699
|5395479
|0.011
|QG-AD-022
|526701
|5395477
|0.01
|QG-AD-023
|526740
|5395434
|0.588
|QG-AD-024
|528839
|5399599
|0.009
|QG-AD-025
|528881
|5399598
|0.128
|QG-AD-026
|528108
|5398466
|17.8
|QG-AD-027
|528067
|5398486
|1.03
|QG-AD-028
|528093
|5398463
|0.045
|QG-AD-029
|527931
|5398597
|26.4
|QG-AD-030
|527931
|5398597
|73.4
|QG-AD-031
|527930
|5398655
|2.16
|QG-AD-032
|527925
|5398659
|600
|QG-AD-033
|528096
|5398361
|13.3
|QG-AD-034
|528930
|5399696
|0.775
About Q-Gold Resources Ltd
Q-Gold Resources Ltd. is a Canadian gold development and exploration company focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in North America. The Company is led by the Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon, USA - a large-scale gold development project with strong economics, long-term scalability and district-scale exploration potential.
QGold remains focused on disciplined project advancement, responsible resource development and long-term shareholder value creation through the development and exploration of high-quality North American gold assets.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
QGold implemented a strict QA/QC protocol during the 2026 summer field sampling program. A rotating sequence of certified gold standards, blanks, and crush duplicates was inserted after every 20th field sample to monitor the accuracy and precision of the analytical results. All samples were collected, documented, and handled under the supervision of the project geologist.
Field samples were placed in sturdy plastic sample bags, labelled with the appropriate sample identification, and securely sealed using zip ties. Sample numbers, locations, geological descriptions, and other relevant field information were recorded and entered into the project database. Samples were securely stored in rice bags prior to transportation.
Following completion of each field rotation, the sealed sample bags were placed into rice bags, secured, and transported by company personnel to the Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") laboratory facility in Dryden, Ontario, for analysis. Samples were delivered under controlled chain-of-custody procedures and remained secured under the supervision of the project geologist until shipment.
Samples were processed and crushed at the Actlabs facility. Gold analyses were completed using a 50-gram Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption finish. Samples were also analyzed for trace element geochemistry using the UT-4M ultratrace method with 4-Acid Digest and ICP-OES/ICP-MS finish. The inserted blanks, certified standards, and crush duplicates were used to monitor laboratory performance and verify the reliability of the reported analytical results.
Analyses were completed at Actlabs, located in Dryden, Ontario. Actlabs is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 for mineral analysis (CAN-P-1579) and is ISO 9001 certified. Actlabs is independent of QGold and has no other relationship with the Company.
Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the overall mineralization hosted on the property.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Arnold, P.Geo., an independent consultant who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
For Further Information:
Peter Tagliamonte
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cell: +1 (416) 564-2880
Q-Gold Resources Ltd.
info@qgoldresources.com | www.qgoldresources.com
Cautionary Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned 2026 diamond drilling campaign at the Mine Centre Gold Project; the receipt, timing and interpretation of pending assay results; the use of mapping, sampling and structural data to identify, delineate and prioritize exploration targets; future drilling and exploration results; project advancement; corporate objectives; and plans to advance the Company's gold exploration and development platform. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c21e64e-0501-4a5a-8ae3-6aa7e354140c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a36d834-f153-4394-a754-2c2ed2844727
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b560451-f9d5-456b-acae-61888e1ab53f