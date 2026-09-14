Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD.: QGold Reports Grab Samples up to 600 g/t Gold at Mine Centre

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. ("QGold" or the "Company") announces that its summer 2026 exploration program at the Mine Centre Gold Project returned select grab sample assays of up to 600 g/t gold and advanced multiple high-priority targets for the Company's planned diamond drilling campaign later in 2026. Completing over three field rotations from June through August 2026, the program combined geological mapping, vein tracing, prospecting, grab sampling and systematic channel sampling across targets north and south of the historic Foley Mine. Assays have been received for the first two rotations, while assays from the third rotation remain pending.

HIGHLIGHTS

Select grab samples from the Ferguson Showing returned 600 g/t, 73.4 g/t, 57.8 g/t and 44.0 g/t gold along a northwest-striking vein approximately 500 m southwest of the historic Golden Star Mine (QG-AD-032, QG-AD-030, QG-ND-153 and QG-ND-051).

(QG-AD-032, QG-AD-030, QG-ND-153 and QG-ND-051). Grab samples from a quartz vein approximately 1.2 km south of the historic Manhattan Gold Vein Mine returned 46.6 g/t and 34.7 g/t gold (QG-ND-040 and QG-ND-039).

(QG-ND-040 and QG-ND-039). Select grab samples approximately 300 m south of the Foley Mine returned 95.1 g/t and 89.8 g/t gold within the broader Vowel, Jumbo and Bonanza multi-vein systems (QG-ND-125 and QG-AD-020).

(QG-ND-125 and QG-AD-020). The three-rotation program generated 222 grab samples and 126 channel samples, excluding quality-control samples, and will support target ranking for the planned 2026 drill campaign (all 126 channel sample assays and the remaining third-rotation grab sample assays are pending).





QGold is integrating the assay results with new geological mapping, vein tracing and structural measurements to rank drill targets across North Foley, South Foley, Nugget, Ferguson and Pacitto. The planned drilling campaign is expected to increase drill density around the previously drilled Foley Mine and test select surface targets identified by the 2026 program. Although certain veins in the area have been tested by historical drilling, most remain untested.

"The 2026 surface program has given us a broader and better-defined set of targets at Mine Centre," said Dr. Andreas Rompel, Chief Operating Officer of QGold. "The high-grade grab sample results at Ferguson and South Foley warrant systematic follow-up. We will combine the pending channel assays with our mapping and structural data to prioritize the targets for the planned drill campaign."

FIRST EXPLORATION ROTATION JUNE 22 TO JULY 6, 2026

Field crews completed systematic prospecting and grab sampling across the Foley Project, focusing on documented mineralized veins and showings. Assay highlights included 55.9 g/t gold at the Pacitto Showing, 32.1 g/t at the Government Vein, 23.2 g/t at the Daisy Vein, 34.7 g/t at the Nugget Vein, 9.61 g/t at the Twin Vein northeast of Foley and 6.66 g/t at the Zinc Vein northeast of Foley. These results guided the follow-up mapping and channel sampling completed during the subsequent rotations.

SECOND EXPLORATION ROTATION JULY 15 TO JULY 30, 2026

The second rotation followed up the mineralized zones identified during the initial program through geological mapping, prospecting, grab sampling and detailed examination of known vein systems. Assay highlights included 95.1 g/t gold at the South Foley Vein, 600 g/t at the northern end of the Government Vein within the Ferguson Showing and 73.4 g/t at the Daisy Vein within the Ferguson Showing. The field team used the results to refine the apparent extent and orientation of the mineralized structures and prioritize areas for channel sampling and future drilling.

THIRD EXPLORATION ROTATION AUGUST 13 TO AUGUST 26, 2026

The third rotation advanced the surface program through detailed geological mapping, vein tracing, channel sampling, grab sampling and structural measurements. Channel sampling and detailed channel sketches were completed across vein extensions at North Foley, high-grade South Foley follow-up targets, the Nugget Vein and the Government and Daisy veins within the Ferguson Showing. Crews also mapped and sampled newly identified or exposed portions of the vein systems. This work is intended to define the apparent continuity, geometry and extent of the gold-bearing veins and strengthen the geological basis for drill targeting. All channel sample assays and the remaining grab sample assays from this rotation are pending.





Figure 1: QGold 2026 Field Work Property Map.





Figure 2: Foley Area Grab and Channel Samples Map.





Figure 3: Ferguson and Pacitto Showings Grab and Channel Samples Map North of the Foley Mine.

Table 1: QGold Channel Sample Results - 2026

Total samples: 126 (QC samples excluded). Coordinates are UTM Zone 15 easting/northing (m). "Pending" indicates assay results not yet received.

Sample ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Au (g/t) QG-CL-001 525749 5394504 Pending QG-CL-002 525749 5394504 Pending QG-CL-003 525749 5394504 Pending QG-CL-004 525749 5394504 Pending QG-CL-005 525749 5394504 Pending QG-CL-006 525749 5394504 Pending QG-CL-007 525749 5394504 Pending QG-CL-008 525749 5394504 Pending QG-CL-009 525705 5394553 Pending QG-CL-010 525705 5394553 Pending QG-CL-011 525705 5394553 Pending QG-CL-012 525705 5394553 Pending QG-CL-013 525705 5394553 Pending QG-CL-014 525705 5394553 Pending QG-CL-015 525705 5394553 Pending QG-CL-016 525705 5394553 Pending QG-CL-017 525705 5394553 Pending QG-CL-018 525692 5394609 Pending QG-CL-019 525692 5394609 Pending QG-CL-020 525692 5394609 Pending QG-CL-021 525748 5394061 Pending QG-CL-022 525748 5394061 Pending QG-CL-023 525748 5394061 Pending QG-CL-024 525789 5394057 Pending QG-CL-025 525789 5394057 Pending QG-CL-026 525789 5394057 Pending QG-CL-027 525782 5394070 Pending QG-CL-028 525782 5394070 Pending QG-CL-029 525782 5394070 Pending QG-CL-030 525838 5394197 Pending QG-CL-031 525838 5394197 Pending QG-CL-032 525838 5394197 Pending QG-CL-033 525838 5394197 Pending QG-CL-034 525822 5394176 Pending QG-CL-035 525822 5394176 Pending QG-CL-036 525822 5394176 Pending QG-CL-037 526806 5395721 Pending QG-CL-038 526806 5395721 Pending QG-CL-039 526806 5395721 Pending QG-CL-040 526806 5395721 Pending QG-CL-041 526811 5395688 Pending QG-CL-042 526811 5395688 Pending QG-CL-043 526811 5395688 Pending QG-CL-044 526811 5395688 Pending QG-CL-045 526788 5395743 Pending QG-CL-046 526788 5395743 Pending QG-CL-047 526788 5395743 Pending QG-CL-048 526788 5395743 Pending QG-CL-049 526788 5395743 Pending QG-CL-050 526788 5395743 Pending QG-CL-051 526783 5395770 Pending QG-CL-052 526783 5395770 Pending QG-CL-053 526783 5395770 Pending QG-CL-054 526783 5395770 Pending QG-CL-055 526783 5395770 Pending QG-CL-056 526726 5395818 Pending QG-CL-057 526726 5395818 Pending QG-CL-058 526726 5395818 Pending QG-CL-059 526726 5395818 Pending QG-CL-060 528080 5398367 Pending QG-CL-061 528080 5398367 Pending QG-CL-062 528080 5398367 Pending QG-CL-063 528080 5398367 Pending QG-CL-064 528096 5398365 Pending QG-CL-065 528096 5398365 Pending QG-CL-066 528096 5398365 Pending QG-CL-067 528096 5398365 Pending QG-CL-068 528117 5398359 Pending QG-CL-069 528117 5398359 Pending QG-CL-070 528117 5398359 Pending QG-CL-071 528117 5398359 Pending QG-CL-072 527969 5398483 Pending QG-CL-073 527969 5398483 Pending QG-CL-074 527969 5398483 Pending QG-CL-075 527969 5398483 Pending QG-CL-076 527969 5398483 Pending QG-CL-077 527969 5398483 Pending QG-CL-078 527969 5398483 Pending QG-CL-079 527969 5398483 Pending QG-CL-080 527969 5398483 Pending QG-CL-081 528004 5398417 Pending QG-CL-082 528004 5398417 Pending QG-CL-083 528004 5398417 Pending QG-CL-084 528004 5398417 Pending QG-CL-085 528004 5398417 Pending QG-CL-086 528004 5398417 Pending QG-CL-087 528004 5398417 Pending QG-CL-088 528004 5398417 Pending QG-CL-089 528004 5398417 Pending QG-CL-090 528004 5398417 Pending QG-CL-091 528004 5398417 Pending QG-CL-092 528042 5398380 Pending QG-CL-093 528042 5398380 Pending QG-CL-094 528042 5398380 Pending QG-CL-095 528042 5398380 Pending QG-CL-096 527949 5398549 Pending QG-CL-097 527949 5398549 Pending QG-CL-098 527949 5398549 Pending QG-CL-099 527949 5398549 Pending QG-CL-100 527925 5398634 Pending QG-CL-101 527925 5398634 Pending QG-CL-102 527925 5398634 Pending QG-CL-103 527925 5398634 Pending QG-CL-104 527936 5398663 Pending QG-CL-105 527936 5398663 Pending QG-CL-106 527936 5398663 Pending QG-CL-107 527936 5398663 Pending QG-CL-108 528080 5398484 Pending QG-CL-109 528080 5398484 Pending QG-CL-110 528080 5398484 Pending QG-CL-111 528080 5398484 Pending QG-CL-112 528116 5398472 Pending QG-CL-113 528116 5398472 Pending QG-CL-114 528116 5398472 Pending QG-CL-115 528071 5398491 Pending QG-CL-116 528071 5398491 Pending QG-CL-117 528071 5398491 Pending QG-CL-118 528020 5398500 Pending QG-CL-119 528020 5398500 Pending QG-CL-120 528020 5398500 Pending QG-CL-121 528193 5398461 Pending QG-CL-122 528193 5398461 Pending QG-CL-123 528193 5398461 Pending QG-CL-124 528254 5398411 Pending QG-CL-125 528254 5398411 Pending QG-CL-126 528254 5398411 Pending

Table 2: QGold Grab Sample Results - 2026

Total samples: 222 (QC samples excluded). Coordinates are UTM Zone 15 easting/northing (m). Au reported in g/t; "Pending" indicates assay results not yet received.

Sample ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Au (g/t) QG-ND-001 525656 5393698 0.007 QG-ND-002 525607 5393741 1.67 QG-ND-003 525577 5393817 0.488 QG-ND-004 525602 5394414 0.29 QG-ND-005 525594 5394436 0.045 QG-ND-006 525629 5394669 0 QG-ND-007 525629 5394672 0.008 QG-ND-008 525527 5394646 0.631 QG-ND-009 525525 5394667 0.313 QG-ND-010 525568 5393707 0 QG-ND-011 525569 5393725 0 QG-ND-012 525736 5393585 0.025 QG-ND-013 525727 5393585 0.008 QG-ND-014 525697 5394247 0.175 QG-ND-015 525728 5394246 2.4 QG-ND-016 525729 5394252 0.772 QG-ND-017 525729 5394245 0.021 QG-ND-018 526295 5394764 1.11 QG-ND-019 526292 5394771 9.61 QG-ND-020 526297 5394760 0.073 QG-ND-021 526290 5394769 1.77 QG-ND-022 526318 5394820 0.023 QG-ND-023 526290 5394867 0.592 QG-ND-024 526278 5394880 0.898 QG-ND-025 526261 5394894 1.13 QG-ND-026 526201 5394921 2.01 QG-ND-027 526171 5394956 6.66 QG-ND-028 526575 5394910 8.38 QG-ND-029 526544 5394975 0.278 QG-ND-030 526537 5395004 0.326 QG-ND-031 526451 5395241 0.162 QG-ND-032 526424 5395364 0.083 QG-ND-033 526408 5395370 5.61 QG-ND-034 526382 5395380 0.071 QG-ND-035 526353 5395389 13.6 QG-ND-036 526308 5395408 0.019 QG-ND-037 526806 5395719 20 QG-ND-038 526806 5395719 8.41 QG-ND-039 526820 5395692 34.7 QG-ND-040 526824 5395682 46.6 QG-ND-041 527929 5398000 1.9 QG-ND-042 527906 5398217 0.451 QG-ND-043 527975 5398122 0.082 QG-ND-044 528151 5398342 22 QG-ND-045 528130 5398350 5.75 QG-ND-046 528115 5398357 0.063 QG-ND-047 528078 5398366 32.1 QG-ND-048 528042 5398379 0.016 QG-ND-049 527986 5398445 0.017 QG-ND-050 527975 5398459 0.124 QG-ND-051 528081 5398477 44 QG-ND-052 528179 5398449 23.2 QG-ND-053 528246 5398417 2.54 QG-ND-054 528128 5399030 2.76 QG-ND-055 527844 5399038 0.386 QG-ND-056 527655 5398891 0 QG-ND-057 527732 5398821 0 QG-ND-058 527625 5398867 0.015 QG-ND-059 527625 5398864 0 QG-ND-060 527610 5398893 0.08 QG-ND-061 527599 5398917 0.018 QG-ND-062 527600 5398951 0 QG-ND-063 527465 5398636 0.033 QG-ND-064 527469 5398640 0 QG-ND-065 527475 5398617 0.151 QG-ND-066 525764 5395209 2.26 QG-ND-067 525759 5395216 1.28 QG-ND-068 525583 5395648 0 QG-ND-069 525555 5395788 0 QG-ND-070 525449 5395471 0 QG-ND-071 523505 5392484 0.007 QG-ND-072 523486 5392479 0 QG-ND-073 523468 5392467 0.07 QG-ND-074 523431 5392586 0.056 QG-ND-075 523422 5392574 2.44 QG-ND-076 523410 5392566 0.43 QG-ND-077 523410 5392566 0.129 QG-ND-078 523480 5392434 0.02 QG-ND-079 523367 5392394 0.029 QG-ND-080 523372 5392394 0.012 QG-ND-081 523390 5392393 0.01 QG-ND-082 523186 5392367 0 QG-ND-083 528756 5399646 0.045 QG-ND-084 528790 5399602 0 QG-ND-085 528946 5399627 55.9 QG-ND-086 528950 5399626 23.2 QG-ND-087 529028 5399604 0.062 QG-ND-088 529025 5399593 0.007 QG-ND-089 529165 5399642 0.009 QG-ND-090 525705 5394553 0.529 QG-ND-091 525700 5394573 0.142 QG-ND-092 525780 5394984 0.028 QG-ND-093 523946 5392045 <0.005 QG-ND-094 523940 5392012 0.038 QG-ND-095 527206 5397925 <0.005 QG-ND-096 527259 5397932 <0.005 QG-ND-097 527115 5398109 0.065 QG-ND-098 527111 5398122 0.017 QG-ND-099 527113 5398124 1.44 QG-ND-100 527166 5397669 0.018 QG-ND-101 526643 5395154 0.007 QG-ND-102 526631 5395194 0.039 QG-ND-103 526601 5395169 3.53 QG-ND-104 526610 5395255 0.007 QG-ND-105 526624 5395226 0.691 QG-ND-106 526627 5395256 0.232 QG-ND-107 526650 5395249 7.38 QG-ND-108 526640 5395260 4.6 QG-ND-109 526620 5395275 5.69 QG-ND-110 522681 5398969 0.515 QG-ND-111 522574 5398970 <0.005 QG-ND-112 522667 5398985 <0.005 QG-ND-113 522669 5398981 <0.005 QG-ND-114 522689 5398973 0.336 QG-ND-115 525748 5394509 0.387 QG-ND-116 525748 5394509 0.381 QG-ND-117 525217 5395001 <0.005 QG-ND-118 524942 5394927 0.093 QG-ND-119 524723 5394515 0.016 QG-ND-120 522940 5392547 0.832 QG-ND-121 522940 5392549 0.279 QG-ND-122 522941 5392526 0.317 QG-ND-123 522941 5392523 <0.005 QG-ND-124 522942 5392519 0.006 QG-ND-125 525747 5394069 95.1 QG-ND-126 525734 5393957 11.4 QG-ND-127 525781 5394075 1.53 QG-ND-128 525789 5394059 23.5 QG-ND-129 525776 5394067 0.056 QG-ND-130 526699 5395481 0.011 QG-ND-131 526698 5395484 0.012 QG-ND-132 526737 5395440 25 QG-ND-133 525792 5394039 10.1 QG-ND-134 525790 5394039 0.061 QG-ND-135 528830 5399606 0.019 QG-ND-136 528943 5399627 17.3 QG-ND-137 528940 5399627 14.2 QG-ND-138 528894 5399629 1.16 QG-ND-139 528886 5399638 5.98 QG-ND-140 528884 5399640 0.249 QG-ND-141 528275 5398406 53.5 QG-ND-142 528270 5398410 0.285 QG-ND-143 528261 5398410 10.3 QG-ND-144 528250 5398412 15 QG-ND-145 528235 5398424 6.82 QG-ND-146 528224 5398429 3.39 QG-ND-147 528452 5399526 0.012 QG-ND-148 528192 5398449 0.032 QG-ND-149 528170 5398455 28.8 QG-ND-150 528060 5398486 21.4 QG-ND-151 528045 5398491 6.6 QG-ND-152 528025 5398497 2 QG-ND-153 528017 5398501 57.8 QG-ND-154 528007 5398496 0.674 QG-ND-155 527974 5398507 0.196 QG-ND-156 527983 5398526 4.02 QG-ND-157 527951 5398547 38.3 QG-ND-158 527953 5398547 8.83 QG-ND-159 528015 5398822 0.03 QG-ND-160 527934 5398978 0.022 QG-ND-161 529077 5399617 0.457 QG-ND-162 529079 5399621 0.274 QG-ND-163 529389 5399645 <0.005 QG-ND-164 526788 5395744 Pending QG-ND-165 526784 5395737 Pending QG-ND-166 526774 5395752 Pending QG-ND-167 526774 5395754 Pending QG-ND-168 526757 5395783 Pending QG-ND-169 526733 5395807 Pending QG-ND-170 525697 5394609 Pending QG-ND-171 525572 5394840 Pending QG-ND-172 525572 5394840 Pending QG-ND-173 525823 5394165 Pending QG-ND-174 525828 5394177 Pending QG-ND-175 528190 5398317 Pending QG-ND-176 528066 5398373 Pending QG-ND-177 528016 5398400 Pending QG-ND-178 528017 5398400 Pending QG-ND-179 527918 5398210 Pending QG-ND-180 527905 5398221 Pending QG-ND-181 527906 5398218 Pending QG-ND-182 528221 5399008 Pending QG-ND-183 528205 5398979 Pending QG-ND-184 527875 5398244 Pending QG-ND-185 527873 5398244 Pending QG-ND-186 527870 5398245 Pending QG-ND-187 527862 5398254 Pending QG-ND-188 527836 5398270 Pending QG-AD-001 525700 5394562 0.231 QG-AD-002 523556 5391610 <0.005 QG-AD-003 523554 5391608 0.012 QG-AD-004 527298 5397153 0.379 QG-AD-005 527292 5397160 3.51 QG-AD-006 527297 5397157 0.033 QG-AD-007 527305 5397146 5.99 QG-AD-008 522590 5399438 0.011 QG-AD-009 522589 5399440 1.31 QG-AD-010 522214 5399260 0.11 QG-AD-011 522214 5399259 0.015 QG-AD-012 525751 5394507 0.272 QG-AD-013 525207 5394648 <0.005 QG-AD-014 522970 5392326 0.007 QG-AD-015 522704 5392373 0.031 QG-AD-016 522653 5392447 0.169 QG-AD-017 522652 5392446 0.124 QG-AD-018 525751 5393983 0.078 QG-AD-019 525728 5393968 0.007 QG-AD-020 525832 5394098 89.8 QG-AD-021 526699 5395479 0.011 QG-AD-022 526701 5395477 0.01 QG-AD-023 526740 5395434 0.588 QG-AD-024 528839 5399599 0.009 QG-AD-025 528881 5399598 0.128 QG-AD-026 528108 5398466 17.8 QG-AD-027 528067 5398486 1.03 QG-AD-028 528093 5398463 0.045 QG-AD-029 527931 5398597 26.4 QG-AD-030 527931 5398597 73.4 QG-AD-031 527930 5398655 2.16 QG-AD-032 527925 5398659 600 QG-AD-033 528096 5398361 13.3 QG-AD-034 528930 5399696 0.775

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. is a Canadian gold development and exploration company focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in North America. The Company is led by the Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon, USA - a large-scale gold development project with strong economics, long-term scalability and district-scale exploration potential.

QGold remains focused on disciplined project advancement, responsible resource development and long-term shareholder value creation through the development and exploration of high-quality North American gold assets.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

QGold implemented a strict QA/QC protocol during the 2026 summer field sampling program. A rotating sequence of certified gold standards, blanks, and crush duplicates was inserted after every 20th field sample to monitor the accuracy and precision of the analytical results. All samples were collected, documented, and handled under the supervision of the project geologist.

Field samples were placed in sturdy plastic sample bags, labelled with the appropriate sample identification, and securely sealed using zip ties. Sample numbers, locations, geological descriptions, and other relevant field information were recorded and entered into the project database. Samples were securely stored in rice bags prior to transportation.

Following completion of each field rotation, the sealed sample bags were placed into rice bags, secured, and transported by company personnel to the Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") laboratory facility in Dryden, Ontario, for analysis. Samples were delivered under controlled chain-of-custody procedures and remained secured under the supervision of the project geologist until shipment.

Samples were processed and crushed at the Actlabs facility. Gold analyses were completed using a 50-gram Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption finish. Samples were also analyzed for trace element geochemistry using the UT-4M ultratrace method with 4-Acid Digest and ICP-OES/ICP-MS finish. The inserted blanks, certified standards, and crush duplicates were used to monitor laboratory performance and verify the reliability of the reported analytical results.

Analyses were completed at Actlabs, located in Dryden, Ontario. Actlabs is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 for mineral analysis (CAN-P-1579) and is ISO 9001 certified. Actlabs is independent of QGold and has no other relationship with the Company.

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the overall mineralization hosted on the property.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Arnold, P.Geo., an independent consultant who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For Further Information:

Peter Tagliamonte

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Cell: +1 (416) 564-2880

Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

info@qgoldresources.com | www.qgoldresources.com

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned 2026 diamond drilling campaign at the Mine Centre Gold Project; the receipt, timing and interpretation of pending assay results; the use of mapping, sampling and structural data to identify, delineate and prioritize exploration targets; future drilling and exploration results; project advancement; corporate objectives; and plans to advance the Company's gold exploration and development platform. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

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