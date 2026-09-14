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WKN: A2JBXB | ISIN: CA7472695047 | Ticker-Symbol: QX9G
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15.09.26 | 09:21
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14.09.2026 23:36 Uhr
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Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD.: QGold Reports Grab Samples up to 600 g/t Gold at Mine Centre

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. ("QGold" or the "Company") announces that its summer 2026 exploration program at the Mine Centre Gold Project returned select grab sample assays of up to 600 g/t gold and advanced multiple high-priority targets for the Company's planned diamond drilling campaign later in 2026. Completing over three field rotations from June through August 2026, the program combined geological mapping, vein tracing, prospecting, grab sampling and systematic channel sampling across targets north and south of the historic Foley Mine. Assays have been received for the first two rotations, while assays from the third rotation remain pending.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Select grab samples from the Ferguson Showing returned 600 g/t, 73.4 g/t, 57.8 g/t and 44.0 g/t gold along a northwest-striking vein approximately 500 m southwest of the historic Golden Star Mine (QG-AD-032, QG-AD-030, QG-ND-153 and QG-ND-051).
  • Grab samples from a quartz vein approximately 1.2 km south of the historic Manhattan Gold Vein Mine returned 46.6 g/t and 34.7 g/t gold (QG-ND-040 and QG-ND-039).
  • Select grab samples approximately 300 m south of the Foley Mine returned 95.1 g/t and 89.8 g/t gold within the broader Vowel, Jumbo and Bonanza multi-vein systems (QG-ND-125 and QG-AD-020).
  • The three-rotation program generated 222 grab samples and 126 channel samples, excluding quality-control samples, and will support target ranking for the planned 2026 drill campaign (all 126 channel sample assays and the remaining third-rotation grab sample assays are pending).

QGold is integrating the assay results with new geological mapping, vein tracing and structural measurements to rank drill targets across North Foley, South Foley, Nugget, Ferguson and Pacitto. The planned drilling campaign is expected to increase drill density around the previously drilled Foley Mine and test select surface targets identified by the 2026 program. Although certain veins in the area have been tested by historical drilling, most remain untested.

"The 2026 surface program has given us a broader and better-defined set of targets at Mine Centre," said Dr. Andreas Rompel, Chief Operating Officer of QGold. "The high-grade grab sample results at Ferguson and South Foley warrant systematic follow-up. We will combine the pending channel assays with our mapping and structural data to prioritize the targets for the planned drill campaign."

FIRST EXPLORATION ROTATION JUNE 22 TO JULY 6, 2026

Field crews completed systematic prospecting and grab sampling across the Foley Project, focusing on documented mineralized veins and showings. Assay highlights included 55.9 g/t gold at the Pacitto Showing, 32.1 g/t at the Government Vein, 23.2 g/t at the Daisy Vein, 34.7 g/t at the Nugget Vein, 9.61 g/t at the Twin Vein northeast of Foley and 6.66 g/t at the Zinc Vein northeast of Foley. These results guided the follow-up mapping and channel sampling completed during the subsequent rotations.

SECOND EXPLORATION ROTATION JULY 15 TO JULY 30, 2026

The second rotation followed up the mineralized zones identified during the initial program through geological mapping, prospecting, grab sampling and detailed examination of known vein systems. Assay highlights included 95.1 g/t gold at the South Foley Vein, 600 g/t at the northern end of the Government Vein within the Ferguson Showing and 73.4 g/t at the Daisy Vein within the Ferguson Showing. The field team used the results to refine the apparent extent and orientation of the mineralized structures and prioritize areas for channel sampling and future drilling.

THIRD EXPLORATION ROTATION AUGUST 13 TO AUGUST 26, 2026

The third rotation advanced the surface program through detailed geological mapping, vein tracing, channel sampling, grab sampling and structural measurements. Channel sampling and detailed channel sketches were completed across vein extensions at North Foley, high-grade South Foley follow-up targets, the Nugget Vein and the Government and Daisy veins within the Ferguson Showing. Crews also mapped and sampled newly identified or exposed portions of the vein systems. This work is intended to define the apparent continuity, geometry and extent of the gold-bearing veins and strengthen the geological basis for drill targeting. All channel sample assays and the remaining grab sample assays from this rotation are pending.

QGold 2026 Field Work Property Map.

Figure 1: QGold 2026 Field Work Property Map.

Foley Area Grab and Channel Samples Map.

Figure 2: Foley Area Grab and Channel Samples Map.

Ferguson and Pacitto Showings Grab and Channel Samples Map North of the Foley Mine.

Figure 3: Ferguson and Pacitto Showings Grab and Channel Samples Map North of the Foley Mine.

Table 1: QGold Channel Sample Results - 2026

Total samples: 126 (QC samples excluded). Coordinates are UTM Zone 15 easting/northing (m). "Pending" indicates assay results not yet received.

Sample IDEasting (m)Northing (m)Au (g/t)
QG-CL-0015257495394504Pending
QG-CL-0025257495394504Pending
QG-CL-0035257495394504Pending
QG-CL-0045257495394504Pending
QG-CL-0055257495394504Pending
QG-CL-0065257495394504Pending
QG-CL-0075257495394504Pending
QG-CL-0085257495394504Pending
QG-CL-0095257055394553Pending
QG-CL-0105257055394553Pending
QG-CL-0115257055394553Pending
QG-CL-0125257055394553Pending
QG-CL-0135257055394553Pending
QG-CL-0145257055394553Pending
QG-CL-0155257055394553Pending
QG-CL-0165257055394553Pending
QG-CL-0175257055394553Pending
QG-CL-0185256925394609Pending
QG-CL-0195256925394609Pending
QG-CL-0205256925394609Pending
QG-CL-0215257485394061Pending
QG-CL-0225257485394061Pending
QG-CL-0235257485394061Pending
QG-CL-0245257895394057Pending
QG-CL-0255257895394057Pending
QG-CL-0265257895394057Pending
QG-CL-0275257825394070Pending
QG-CL-0285257825394070Pending
QG-CL-0295257825394070Pending
QG-CL-0305258385394197Pending
QG-CL-0315258385394197Pending
QG-CL-0325258385394197Pending
QG-CL-0335258385394197Pending
QG-CL-0345258225394176Pending
QG-CL-0355258225394176Pending
QG-CL-0365258225394176Pending
QG-CL-0375268065395721Pending
QG-CL-0385268065395721Pending
QG-CL-0395268065395721Pending
QG-CL-0405268065395721Pending
QG-CL-0415268115395688Pending
QG-CL-0425268115395688Pending
QG-CL-0435268115395688Pending
QG-CL-0445268115395688Pending
QG-CL-0455267885395743Pending
QG-CL-0465267885395743Pending
QG-CL-0475267885395743Pending
QG-CL-0485267885395743Pending
QG-CL-0495267885395743Pending
QG-CL-0505267885395743Pending
QG-CL-0515267835395770Pending
QG-CL-0525267835395770Pending
QG-CL-0535267835395770Pending
QG-CL-0545267835395770Pending
QG-CL-0555267835395770Pending
QG-CL-0565267265395818Pending
QG-CL-0575267265395818Pending
QG-CL-0585267265395818Pending
QG-CL-0595267265395818Pending
QG-CL-0605280805398367Pending
QG-CL-0615280805398367Pending
QG-CL-0625280805398367Pending
QG-CL-0635280805398367Pending
QG-CL-0645280965398365Pending
QG-CL-0655280965398365Pending
QG-CL-0665280965398365Pending
QG-CL-0675280965398365Pending
QG-CL-0685281175398359Pending
QG-CL-0695281175398359Pending
QG-CL-0705281175398359Pending
QG-CL-0715281175398359Pending
QG-CL-0725279695398483Pending
QG-CL-0735279695398483Pending
QG-CL-0745279695398483Pending
QG-CL-0755279695398483Pending
QG-CL-0765279695398483Pending
QG-CL-0775279695398483Pending
QG-CL-0785279695398483Pending
QG-CL-0795279695398483Pending
QG-CL-0805279695398483Pending
QG-CL-0815280045398417Pending
QG-CL-0825280045398417Pending
QG-CL-0835280045398417Pending
QG-CL-0845280045398417Pending
QG-CL-0855280045398417Pending
QG-CL-0865280045398417Pending
QG-CL-0875280045398417Pending
QG-CL-0885280045398417Pending
QG-CL-0895280045398417Pending
QG-CL-0905280045398417Pending
QG-CL-0915280045398417Pending
QG-CL-0925280425398380Pending
QG-CL-0935280425398380Pending
QG-CL-0945280425398380Pending
QG-CL-0955280425398380Pending
QG-CL-0965279495398549Pending
QG-CL-0975279495398549Pending
QG-CL-0985279495398549Pending
QG-CL-0995279495398549Pending
QG-CL-1005279255398634Pending
QG-CL-1015279255398634Pending
QG-CL-1025279255398634Pending
QG-CL-1035279255398634Pending
QG-CL-1045279365398663Pending
QG-CL-1055279365398663Pending
QG-CL-1065279365398663Pending
QG-CL-1075279365398663Pending
QG-CL-1085280805398484Pending
QG-CL-1095280805398484Pending
QG-CL-1105280805398484Pending
QG-CL-1115280805398484Pending
QG-CL-1125281165398472Pending
QG-CL-1135281165398472Pending
QG-CL-1145281165398472Pending
QG-CL-1155280715398491Pending
QG-CL-1165280715398491Pending
QG-CL-1175280715398491Pending
QG-CL-1185280205398500Pending
QG-CL-1195280205398500Pending
QG-CL-1205280205398500Pending
QG-CL-1215281935398461Pending
QG-CL-1225281935398461Pending
QG-CL-1235281935398461Pending
QG-CL-1245282545398411Pending
QG-CL-1255282545398411Pending
QG-CL-1265282545398411Pending

Table 2: QGold Grab Sample Results - 2026
Total samples: 222 (QC samples excluded). Coordinates are UTM Zone 15 easting/northing (m). Au reported in g/t; "Pending" indicates assay results not yet received.

Sample IDEasting (m)Northing (m)Au (g/t)
QG-ND-00152565653936980.007
QG-ND-00252560753937411.67
QG-ND-00352557753938170.488
QG-ND-00452560253944140.29
QG-ND-00552559453944360.045
QG-ND-00652562953946690
QG-ND-00752562953946720.008
QG-ND-00852552753946460.631
QG-ND-00952552553946670.313
QG-ND-01052556853937070
QG-ND-01152556953937250
QG-ND-01252573653935850.025
QG-ND-01352572753935850.008
QG-ND-01452569753942470.175
QG-ND-01552572853942462.4
QG-ND-01652572953942520.772
QG-ND-01752572953942450.021
QG-ND-01852629553947641.11
QG-ND-01952629253947719.61
QG-ND-02052629753947600.073
QG-ND-02152629053947691.77
QG-ND-02252631853948200.023
QG-ND-02352629053948670.592
QG-ND-02452627853948800.898
QG-ND-02552626153948941.13
QG-ND-02652620153949212.01
QG-ND-02752617153949566.66
QG-ND-02852657553949108.38
QG-ND-02952654453949750.278
QG-ND-03052653753950040.326
QG-ND-03152645153952410.162
QG-ND-03252642453953640.083
QG-ND-03352640853953705.61
QG-ND-03452638253953800.071
QG-ND-035526353539538913.6
QG-ND-03652630853954080.019
QG-ND-037526806539571920
QG-ND-03852680653957198.41
QG-ND-039526820539569234.7
QG-ND-040526824539568246.6
QG-ND-04152792953980001.9
QG-ND-04252790653982170.451
QG-ND-04352797553981220.082
QG-ND-044528151539834222
QG-ND-04552813053983505.75
QG-ND-04652811553983570.063
QG-ND-047528078539836632.1
QG-ND-04852804253983790.016
QG-ND-04952798653984450.017
QG-ND-05052797553984590.124
QG-ND-051528081539847744
QG-ND-052528179539844923.2
QG-ND-05352824653984172.54
QG-ND-05452812853990302.76
QG-ND-05552784453990380.386
QG-ND-05652765553988910
QG-ND-05752773253988210
QG-ND-05852762553988670.015
QG-ND-05952762553988640
QG-ND-06052761053988930.08
QG-ND-06152759953989170.018
QG-ND-06252760053989510
QG-ND-06352746553986360.033
QG-ND-06452746953986400
QG-ND-06552747553986170.151
QG-ND-06652576453952092.26
QG-ND-06752575953952161.28
QG-ND-06852558353956480
QG-ND-06952555553957880
QG-ND-07052544953954710
QG-ND-07152350553924840.007
QG-ND-07252348653924790
QG-ND-07352346853924670.07
QG-ND-07452343153925860.056
QG-ND-07552342253925742.44
QG-ND-07652341053925660.43
QG-ND-07752341053925660.129
QG-ND-07852348053924340.02
QG-ND-07952336753923940.029
QG-ND-08052337253923940.012
QG-ND-08152339053923930.01
QG-ND-08252318653923670
QG-ND-08352875653996460.045
QG-ND-08452879053996020
QG-ND-085528946539962755.9
QG-ND-086528950539962623.2
QG-ND-08752902853996040.062
QG-ND-08852902553995930.007
QG-ND-08952916553996420.009
QG-ND-09052570553945530.529
QG-ND-09152570053945730.142
QG-ND-09252578053949840.028
QG-ND-0935239465392045<0.005
QG-ND-09452394053920120.038
QG-ND-0955272065397925<0.005
QG-ND-0965272595397932<0.005
QG-ND-09752711553981090.065
QG-ND-09852711153981220.017
QG-ND-09952711353981241.44
QG-ND-10052716653976690.018
QG-ND-10152664353951540.007
QG-ND-10252663153951940.039
QG-ND-10352660153951693.53
QG-ND-10452661053952550.007
QG-ND-10552662453952260.691
QG-ND-10652662753952560.232
QG-ND-10752665053952497.38
QG-ND-10852664053952604.6
QG-ND-10952662053952755.69
QG-ND-11052268153989690.515
QG-ND-1115225745398970<0.005
QG-ND-1125226675398985<0.005
QG-ND-1135226695398981<0.005
QG-ND-11452268953989730.336
QG-ND-11552574853945090.387
QG-ND-11652574853945090.381
QG-ND-1175252175395001<0.005
QG-ND-11852494253949270.093
QG-ND-11952472353945150.016
QG-ND-12052294053925470.832
QG-ND-12152294053925490.279
QG-ND-12252294153925260.317
QG-ND-1235229415392523<0.005
QG-ND-12452294253925190.006
QG-ND-125525747539406995.1
QG-ND-126525734539395711.4
QG-ND-12752578153940751.53
QG-ND-128525789539405923.5
QG-ND-12952577653940670.056
QG-ND-13052669953954810.011
QG-ND-13152669853954840.012
QG-ND-132526737539544025
QG-ND-133525792539403910.1
QG-ND-13452579053940390.061
QG-ND-13552883053996060.019
QG-ND-136528943539962717.3
QG-ND-137528940539962714.2
QG-ND-13852889453996291.16
QG-ND-13952888653996385.98
QG-ND-14052888453996400.249
QG-ND-141528275539840653.5
QG-ND-14252827053984100.285
QG-ND-143528261539841010.3
QG-ND-144528250539841215
QG-ND-14552823553984246.82
QG-ND-14652822453984293.39
QG-ND-14752845253995260.012
QG-ND-14852819253984490.032
QG-ND-149528170539845528.8
QG-ND-150528060539848621.4
QG-ND-15152804553984916.6
QG-ND-15252802553984972
QG-ND-153528017539850157.8
QG-ND-15452800753984960.674
QG-ND-15552797453985070.196
QG-ND-15652798353985264.02
QG-ND-157527951539854738.3
QG-ND-15852795353985478.83
QG-ND-15952801553988220.03
QG-ND-16052793453989780.022
QG-ND-16152907753996170.457
QG-ND-16252907953996210.274
QG-ND-1635293895399645<0.005
QG-ND-1645267885395744Pending
QG-ND-1655267845395737Pending
QG-ND-1665267745395752Pending
QG-ND-1675267745395754Pending
QG-ND-1685267575395783Pending
QG-ND-1695267335395807Pending
QG-ND-1705256975394609Pending
QG-ND-1715255725394840Pending
QG-ND-1725255725394840Pending
QG-ND-1735258235394165Pending
QG-ND-1745258285394177Pending
QG-ND-1755281905398317Pending
QG-ND-1765280665398373Pending
QG-ND-1775280165398400Pending
QG-ND-1785280175398400Pending
QG-ND-1795279185398210Pending
QG-ND-1805279055398221Pending
QG-ND-1815279065398218Pending
QG-ND-1825282215399008Pending
QG-ND-1835282055398979Pending
QG-ND-1845278755398244Pending
QG-ND-1855278735398244Pending
QG-ND-1865278705398245Pending
QG-ND-1875278625398254Pending
QG-ND-1885278365398270Pending
QG-AD-00152570053945620.231
QG-AD-0025235565391610<0.005
QG-AD-00352355453916080.012
QG-AD-00452729853971530.379
QG-AD-00552729253971603.51
QG-AD-00652729753971570.033
QG-AD-00752730553971465.99
QG-AD-00852259053994380.011
QG-AD-00952258953994401.31
QG-AD-01052221453992600.11
QG-AD-01152221453992590.015
QG-AD-01252575153945070.272
QG-AD-0135252075394648<0.005
QG-AD-01452297053923260.007
QG-AD-01552270453923730.031
QG-AD-01652265353924470.169
QG-AD-01752265253924460.124
QG-AD-01852575153939830.078
QG-AD-01952572853939680.007
QG-AD-020525832539409889.8
QG-AD-02152669953954790.011
QG-AD-02252670153954770.01
QG-AD-02352674053954340.588
QG-AD-02452883953995990.009
QG-AD-02552888153995980.128
QG-AD-026528108539846617.8
QG-AD-02752806753984861.03
QG-AD-02852809353984630.045
QG-AD-029527931539859726.4
QG-AD-030527931539859773.4
QG-AD-03152793053986552.16
QG-AD-0325279255398659600
QG-AD-033528096539836113.3
QG-AD-03452893053996960.775

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. is a Canadian gold development and exploration company focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in North America. The Company is led by the Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon, USA - a large-scale gold development project with strong economics, long-term scalability and district-scale exploration potential.

QGold remains focused on disciplined project advancement, responsible resource development and long-term shareholder value creation through the development and exploration of high-quality North American gold assets.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

QGold implemented a strict QA/QC protocol during the 2026 summer field sampling program. A rotating sequence of certified gold standards, blanks, and crush duplicates was inserted after every 20th field sample to monitor the accuracy and precision of the analytical results. All samples were collected, documented, and handled under the supervision of the project geologist.

Field samples were placed in sturdy plastic sample bags, labelled with the appropriate sample identification, and securely sealed using zip ties. Sample numbers, locations, geological descriptions, and other relevant field information were recorded and entered into the project database. Samples were securely stored in rice bags prior to transportation.

Following completion of each field rotation, the sealed sample bags were placed into rice bags, secured, and transported by company personnel to the Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") laboratory facility in Dryden, Ontario, for analysis. Samples were delivered under controlled chain-of-custody procedures and remained secured under the supervision of the project geologist until shipment.

Samples were processed and crushed at the Actlabs facility. Gold analyses were completed using a 50-gram Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption finish. Samples were also analyzed for trace element geochemistry using the UT-4M ultratrace method with 4-Acid Digest and ICP-OES/ICP-MS finish. The inserted blanks, certified standards, and crush duplicates were used to monitor laboratory performance and verify the reliability of the reported analytical results.

Analyses were completed at Actlabs, located in Dryden, Ontario. Actlabs is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 for mineral analysis (CAN-P-1579) and is ISO 9001 certified. Actlabs is independent of QGold and has no other relationship with the Company.

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the overall mineralization hosted on the property.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Arnold, P.Geo., an independent consultant who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For Further Information:

Peter Tagliamonte
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cell: +1 (416) 564-2880
Q-Gold Resources Ltd.
info@qgoldresources.com | www.qgoldresources.com

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned 2026 diamond drilling campaign at the Mine Centre Gold Project; the receipt, timing and interpretation of pending assay results; the use of mapping, sampling and structural data to identify, delineate and prioritize exploration targets; future drilling and exploration results; project advancement; corporate objectives; and plans to advance the Company's gold exploration and development platform. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c21e64e-0501-4a5a-8ae3-6aa7e354140c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a36d834-f153-4394-a754-2c2ed2844727

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b560451-f9d5-456b-acae-61888e1ab53f


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.