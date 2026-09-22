Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Markt ist gerade aufgewacht: Atlantico Energy Metals steigt um 100 %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JBXB | ISIN: CA7472695047 | Ticker-Symbol: QX9G
Tradegate
17.09.26 | 10:49
0,134 Euro
+3,47 % +0,005
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1230,14015:06
0,1240,14013:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2026 13:37 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD.: QGold Appoints Rodrigo Costa as Vice President - Technical Services and Engineering

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. ("QGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Rodrigo Costa, M.Sc., as Vice President - Technical Services and Engineering.

Mr. Costa is a mining engineer with more than three decades of international experience in project development, engineering, construction, commissioning and operational management. He has held senior leadership roles with a number of leading mining companies, where he built a strong track record leading engineering studies, mine operations and development projects focused predominantly on gold and precious metals. Mr. Costa has experience developing complex projects in environmentally sensitive areas, and has successfully managed multi-discipline engineering studies and metallurgical test work programs across a range of gold operations internationally.

"Rodrigo brings deep technical expertise in gold processing and metallurgy, along with a proven track record of delivering engineering and feasibility studies for mining projects around the world," said Peter Tagliamonte, Chief Executive Officer of QGold. "His international experience managing complex, multi-discipline projects - including in environmentally sensitive settings, and his strong hands-on operational expertise - will be a significant asset as we advance Quartz Mountain and Mine Centre. We are very pleased to welcome him to the QGold team."

Mr. Costa holds an Engineering degree and a Master of Science in Engineering from Queen's University in Canada, internationally recognized as one of the premier mining and metallurgical universities.

"I am excited to join QGold at an important stage in the Company's development," said Mr. Costa. "I look forward to applying my experience in engineering, project execution and operations to support the responsible advancement of Quartz Mountain and Mine Centre."

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. is a Canadian gold development and exploration company focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in North America. The Company's primary assets are the Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon, USA, and the Mine Centre Gold Project in Ontario, Canada.

QGold remains focused on disciplined project advancement, responsible resource development and long-term shareholder value creation through the development and exploration of high-quality North American gold assets.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Tagliamonte
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cell: +1 (416) 564-2880
Q-Gold Resources Ltd.
info@qgoldresources.com | www.qgoldresources.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.