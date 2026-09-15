Micware Co., Ltd.: Micware and ESRI Japan Enter into a Business Alliance Agreement to Build Dynamic Space

KOBE, Japan, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micware Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: MWC) (the "Company" or "Micware"), a Japan-based provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions mainly focused on the automotive and mobility sectors, today announced that it had entered into a business alliance agreement with ESRI Japan Corporation ("ESRI Japan") to jointly promote the development and social implementation of "Dynamic Space", an environment in which changes in the physical world can be continuously captured, visualized, analyzed, and utilized.

Positioning of the Business Alliance within Micware's Growth Strategy

This business alliance supports and advances the DynaPlanet-PF mission of "building Dynamic Space," which is a key component of Micware's growth strategy. Through this initiative, Micware aims to develop related business opportunities for its spatial platform. The two companies will combine their respective technologies and expertise to jointly promote the development and commercialization of spatial information infrastructure in fields including cities, mobility, roads and infrastructure. In particular, the alliance will combine Micware's technologies and expertise in collecting, generating and updating spatial data using video and location information with ArcGIS, the geographic information system ("GIS") platform provided by ESRI Japan, and ESRI Japan's expertise in integrating, visualizing, analyzing and sharing geospatial information.





Figure: Micware's growth strategy centered on micAuto-PF and DynaPlanet-PF, including the expansion of its capabilities in the Dynamic Space domain.

Background to the Business Alliance

Micware established Micware Spacia Co., Ltd. on September 1, 2026, and commenced the full-scale development of its spatial intelligence business centered on DynaPlanet-PF. One of the missions of DynaPlanet-PF is to collect dynamic data obtained from video and location information and to build Dynamic Space that reflects changes in the physical world.

ArcGIS is a GIS platform for integrating, visualizing, analyzing and sharing a wide range of data centered on geospatial information. By combining their respective technologies and expertise, the two companies will promote the development and social implementation of spatial information infrastructure that captures ongoing changes in the physical world and can support decision-making in society and business. ESRI Japan participated in Micware's initial public offering on May 14, 2026, and acquired Micware's American depositary shares.

Scope of the Business Alliance

Under the business alliance, the two companies will pursue technological collaboration, joint development and business development in the following areas:

Integration of DynaPlanet-PF and ArcGIS: Spatial data generated by Micware from video and location information will be integrated, visualized and analyzed in ArcGIS to develop spatial information infrastructure that continuously reflects changes in the physical world.

Spatial data generated by Micware from video and location information will be integrated, visualized and analyzed in ArcGIS to develop spatial information infrastructure that continuously reflects changes in the physical world. Application to urban digital twins: The two companies will jointly develop mechanisms for visualizing and analyzing changes in urban spaces by combining foundational data, including 3D city models, with current-condition data generated and updated by Micware.

The two companies will jointly develop mechanisms for visualizing and analyzing changes in urban spaces by combining foundational data, including 3D city models, with current-condition data generated and updated by Micware. Expansion into mobility, roads and infrastructure: The two companies will promote the development and provision of solutions that use video and location information obtained from vehicles and other sources, together with ArcGIS spatial analysis capabilities, to provide an integrated view of road conditions, traffic, mobility and surrounding environments.

The two companies will promote the development and provision of solutions that use video and location information obtained from vehicles and other sources, together with ArcGIS spatial analysis capabilities, to provide an integrated view of road conditions, traffic, mobility and surrounding environments. Promotion of joint business initiatives: The two companies will pursue demonstrations, the development of joint solutions and joint proposals to customers in fields including cities, mobility, roads and infrastructure.





Roles of the Two Companies under the Business Alliance

Company Expected Role Micware Provision of technologies and expertise for collecting, generating and updating spatial data using video and location information

Development of Dynamic Space and related technologies using DynaPlanet-PF

Provision of technical and business expertise in mobility and in-vehicle software ESRI

Japan Provision of the ArcGIS GIS platform and related technologies and expertise

Technical support for the integration, visualization, analysis and sharing of geospatial data

Provision of expertise in GIS utilization and business development in fields including cities, infrastructure and mobility



Next Steps

Under the business alliance, the two companies will advance technological collaboration between DynaPlanet-PF and ArcGIS. They will also pursue commercialization opportunities by considering specific use cases, conducting demonstrations, developing joint solutions and making joint proposals to customers in fields including cities, mobility, roads and infrastructure. Through these initiatives, the two companies aim to advance the social implementation of spatial intelligence using Dynamic Space.

Management Commentary

Kenji Narushima, President, Chairman and CEO, Micware Co., Ltd.

"Our business alliance with ESRI Japan is an important initiative toward building the Dynamic Space we envision and pursuing the social implementation of our spatial intelligence business. By combining Micware's technologies in video and location information, mobility and software development with ArcGIS's platform for integrating, analyzing and sharing geospatial information, the two companies aim to develop spatial information infrastructure that continuously captures changes in the physical world and creates new value."

Tomoyuki Kuwayama, President, ESRI Japan Corporation

"Combining Micware's spatial data generation technologies using video and location information with ArcGIS will expand the potential uses of geospatial data. Through this business alliance, the two companies will promote the development and social implementation of specific solutions in fields including cities, mobility and infrastructure, and will work to address challenges and create new value through the use of geospatial information."

About Micware Co., Ltd.

Micware Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: MWC) is a Japan-based provider of software development services, location-based services (LBS), and innovative IT solutions mainly focused on the automotive and mobility sectors. The Company is primarily engaged in the development and sale of in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems covering multimedia, navigation, human machine interface, telematics, and driver assistance, as well as navigation software and other location- and geographic data-based services primarily for business-to-business customers and location information-based smartphone applications. These capabilities form the foundation for the Company's spatial intelligence business.

Since its founding in 2003, Micware has built over 20 years of experience in automotive software and has established long-term relationships with major original equipment manufacturers (each, an OEM) in Japan, including Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Toyota Motor Corporation. Leveraging its engineering capabilities, proprietary technologies, and long-standing OEM relationships, the Company was ranked 9th among Japan-based Tier 1 suppliers in the IVI market in terms of revenue as of February 28, 2024, according to an industry report titled "IVI, Automotive Navigation System and Digital Mapping Market" commissioned by the Company and prepared by Frost & Sullivan.

Building on this foundation, Micware is advancing a platform-based growth strategy centered on "micAuto-PF," which extends its in-vehicle software into autonomous driving, advanced driver assistance systems, and connected services, and "DynaPlanet-PF," a spatial data platform connecting real-world 3D interiors and cities with virtual 3D worlds.

Micware operates across Japan through six operating entities and 13 branch offices and has established subsidiaries in the United States, Thailand, and Germany for overseas operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's IR website: www.ir-micware.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "future," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the business alliance, technological collaboration, joint development, business development, potential commercialization and the social implementation of Dynamic Space and spatial intelligence. These statements are based on Micware's views and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although Micware believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, Micware cannot assure that such expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The information in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Micware undertakes no obligation to update, revise or supplement any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Micware Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +81-3-6699-9899

Email:?mic_ir@micware.co.jp

Public Relations

Email:?mic_pr@micware.co.jp

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email:?investors@ascent-ir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83d9f4ee-4564-4a29-b8de-41bb41289674