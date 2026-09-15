London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Edison issues report on Severfield (LSE: SFR).

Severfield is the market leader in the design, fabrication and construction of structural steel in the UK and Europe. Its FY26 results in June were in line with market expectations and accompanied by a refreshed strategy, which was clearly articulated and supported by new medium-term ambitions, including underlying operating margins of 7-8% and £40-50m of underlying PBT. Margin drivers include efficiency improvements, moving up the value chain, improved project mix and a capital-light approach. Strong growth from the Indian JV, JSSL, is expected by management to contribute £10m to PBT in the medium term. Evidence of execution is visible in the FY26 results and the positive start to FY27. Our 50.5p/share P/E-based valuation implies 31% upside.

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