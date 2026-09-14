Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
80,4 g/t Gold und 131 g/t Silber: Was, wenn die alten Minen erst der Anfang waren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856243 | ISIN: US87612E1064 | Ticker-Symbol: DYH
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 11:32
136,80 Euro
-0,58 % -0,80
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
137,00138,2011:38
137,00138,2011:38
PR Newswire
14.09.2026 22:30 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Target Corporation: Target Names Mark Weinstein Chief Marketing and Guest Experience Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced that Mark Weinstein has joined the company as chief marketing and guest experience officer, effective immediately. Weinstein reports directly to Michael Fiddelke, Target's chief executive officer, and will play a critical role in the company's growth strategy, elevating how consumers experience and connect with the Target brand.

"As we continue writing the next chapter at Target, deepening how we know and engage our guests will be critical to our success," said Fiddelke. "Mark has a proven ability to understand what consumers value and turn those insights into brand connections that feel relevant and personal. His leadership will help us elevate the guest experience across every interaction with Target, deepening existing relationships, welcoming new guests and driving continued growth."

Weinstein joins Target from Hilton, where he served as global chief marketing officer for all 28 brands and Hilton Honors, as well as head of luxury brands. Throughout his career, he has developed brands, platforms and experiences that are centered on the consumer and build relevance, strengthen loyalty and help drive long-term growth.

At Target, Weinstein will shape a more connected experience across all the ways people engage with the brand, from discovery and shopping to how Target shows up in culture and communities. He will also oversee Roundel, Target's retail media network, and Target+, its highly curated marketplace.

"Target is an iconic brand with the rare ability to be both deeply familiar and continually surprising," said Weinstein. "I'm excited to join Michael and the team as Target charts its next chapter and build on that incredible foundation in fresh, distinct and more connected ways. We have an enormous opportunity to bring the brand to life across every interaction with consumers, creating experiences that feel unmistakably Target while giving people new reasons to engage with, choose and prefer us."

About Target
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) brings together style, design and value to offer a distinct assortment and elevated shopping experience across more than 2,000 U.S. stores and online. Powered by more than 400,000 team members, Target serves millions of families each week and invests in the communities where they live and work to support growth and opportunity for all.

SOURCE Target Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.