Target Corporation: Target Names Mark Weinstein Chief Marketing and Guest Experience Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced that Mark Weinstein has joined the company as chief marketing and guest experience officer, effective immediately. Weinstein reports directly to Michael Fiddelke, Target's chief executive officer, and will play a critical role in the company's growth strategy, elevating how consumers experience and connect with the Target brand.

"As we continue writing the next chapter at Target, deepening how we know and engage our guests will be critical to our success," said Fiddelke. "Mark has a proven ability to understand what consumers value and turn those insights into brand connections that feel relevant and personal. His leadership will help us elevate the guest experience across every interaction with Target, deepening existing relationships, welcoming new guests and driving continued growth."

Weinstein joins Target from Hilton, where he served as global chief marketing officer for all 28 brands and Hilton Honors, as well as head of luxury brands. Throughout his career, he has developed brands, platforms and experiences that are centered on the consumer and build relevance, strengthen loyalty and help drive long-term growth.

At Target, Weinstein will shape a more connected experience across all the ways people engage with the brand, from discovery and shopping to how Target shows up in culture and communities. He will also oversee Roundel, Target's retail media network, and Target+, its highly curated marketplace.

"Target is an iconic brand with the rare ability to be both deeply familiar and continually surprising," said Weinstein. "I'm excited to join Michael and the team as Target charts its next chapter and build on that incredible foundation in fresh, distinct and more connected ways. We have an enormous opportunity to bring the brand to life across every interaction with consumers, creating experiences that feel unmistakably Target while giving people new reasons to engage with, choose and prefer us."

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) brings together style, design and value to offer a distinct assortment and elevated shopping experience across more than 2,000 U.S. stores and online. Powered by more than 400,000 team members, Target serves millions of families each week and invests in the communities where they live and work to support growth and opportunity for all.

SOURCE Target Corporation