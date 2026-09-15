Johnson Controls International plc: Johnson Controls electrifies energy-intensive industries with new heat pumps that can triple energy efficiency and lower operating costs

Can deliver up to three times the energy efficiency of electric boilers and significantly improve efficiency compared with natural gas boilers, helping customers electrify high-temperature heat without compromising performance

Delivers output temperatures up to 122°C for demanding industrial processes using natural refrigerants to help customers meet evolving EU regulations

Engineered with industry-leading compressor technology, the system delivers exceptional part-load performance at loads as low as 18% of capacity, extending service intervals by nearly 50%.

In a customer application based on site-specific operating conditions and assumptions, demonstrated potential to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 82%, energy costs by more than 91% and water costs by up to 30%

CORK, Ireland, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), a global leader in thermal management, mission-critical building systems, energy efficiency, and decarbonization, today announced the launch of its Sabroe HitemHP line of industrial high-temperature heat pumps designed to help industries requiring high-temperature process heat in Europe to electrify and decarbonize, without compromising performance. In one specific customer application1, the system delivered up to three times the energy efficiency of electric boilers while reducing energy costs by more than 91%, annual water costs by up to 30%, and on-site CO2 emissions by up to 82% when paired with waste heat from a refrigeration plant.

A wave of growth across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing, and food and beverage processing is driving demand for tighter, more energy-intensive operating conditions. At the same time, industrial heating remains a major challenge, particularly for processes requiring temperatures above 100°C, where businesses have traditionally relied on fossil fuel-based systems that are costly to operate, difficult to decarbonize, and increasingly exposed to energy price volatility. The HitemHP range is built for this new reality. Engineered and manufactured in Europe, it enables customers to be resilient in the face of energy-related challenges by reducing energy costs and emissions, improving efficiency, and accelerating decarbonization while ensuring reliable operations and outcomes.

"European industries face unprecedented pressure to stay competitive while energy security and affordability have become key concerns," said Steve Bell, vice president and general manager, Industrial Refrigeration, Johnson Controls. "Until now, electrifying high-temperature heat has been one of the hardest problems to solve. With our new Sabroe high-temperature heat pumps, Johnson Controls is delivering a breakthrough solution that can help critical industries and institutions secure their energy future, significantly cut operational costs and align with the ambitions of Europe's Clean Industrial Deal, driving the competitive advantage of our customers in cutting-edge industries."

Engineered and manufactured in Europe at the company's advanced heat pump and chiller facility in Holme, Denmark, the HitemHP range uses only natural refrigerants, aligning with upcoming EU regulatory compliance. At the heart of the system is the proven Sabroe SMC single-stage reciprocating compressor, an aerodynamic innovation engineered for exceptional reliability, even under part-load conditions. This extends service intervals by nearly 50% while also improving energy performance.

Under part-load operation, the system can achieve up to 20% higher coefficient of performance (COP) than when operating at full capacity, helping reduce electricity consumption and operating costs.

Additional key features include:

Operational flexibility : Works across a wide range of heat sources, with capacity that can scale from 100% down to 18%, matching its output to the building's needs to save energy and reduce wear.

: Works across a wide range of heat sources, with capacity that can scale from 100% down to 18%, matching its output to the building's needs to save energy and reduce wear. Future-proof refrigerants : Uses ultra-low GWP butane and iso-butane, aligning with upcoming EU regulations.

: Uses ultra-low GWP butane and iso-butane, aligning with upcoming EU regulations. Standardized, modular design: A configure-to-order approach reduces lead times, costs and installation complexity. Compact, factory-assembled units enable fast commissioning.

The HitemHP market-leading features and exceptional range reflect input directly from customers who partnered with Jonhson Controls experts at the company's state-of-the-art testing facility in Holme, Denmark.

Johnson Controls has been a heat pump pioneer for decades and today offers one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolios of low- and ultra-low GWP solutions. In 2025, the company's heat pump portfolio helped customers reduce heating costs by an estimated 32% and cut emissions by 55%.

For more information visit Industrial Heat Pumps.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls, a global leader in thermal management, mission-critical building systems, energy efficiency, and decarbonization, helps customers use energy more productively, reduce carbon emissions, and operate with the precision and resilience required in rapidly expanding industries such as data centers, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, and higher education.

For more than 140 years, Johnson Controls has delivered performance where it really matters. Backed by advanced technology, lifecycle services and an industry-leading field organization, we elevate customer performance, turn goals into real-world results and help move society forward.

Visit johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @JohnsonControls on social platforms.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Danielle Canzanella

Direct: 414.524.8687

Email: Danielle.canzanella@jci.com

1 Based on a customer application, using site-specific conditions including energy prices, and assumptions around water volumes and water quality requirements.

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