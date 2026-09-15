



KYOTO, Japan, Sept 15, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd., a global leader in clinically proven medical equipment for home health monitoring and treatment, has marked the 40th anniversary of the Ohasama Study, one of the world's longest-running community-based cardiovascular research projects. Ahead of World Heart Day (September 29), the milestone celebrates four decades of work that helped establish home blood pressure monitoring as a global standard for hypertension management and remains a driving force in preventive cardiovascular care through ongoing research.The Ohasama Study was launched in 1986 by a team from Tohoku University under the leadership of Professor Yutaka Imai, acting in response to the high burden of hypertension and stroke in the community of Ohasama, Iwate Prefecture. The study has since followed more than 11,000 local residents over an average of 15 years, demonstrating that home blood pressure measurement is a stronger predictor of cardiovascular outcomes than in-clinic readings alone. Inspired by a shared vision, OMRON Healthcare supported the study from its outset with the provision of some 300 home blood pressure monitors, establishing a close relationship that continues today. Built on a long-term partnership between local residents, healthcare professionals, and researchers, the study has influenced hypertension guidelines worldwide - including those of the World Health Organization and the European Society of Hypertension - laying the scientific foundation for today's internationally recognised 135/85 mmHg home blood pressure threshold, and helping to establish home blood pressure measurement as a routine part of hypertension diagnosis and management.As cardiovascular disease remains the world's leading cause of death, OMRON Healthcare continues to honour the study's legacy through its Going for Zero vision, which aims to eliminate adverse cerebro- and cardiovascular events through preventive care. Now led by Professor Takayoshi Ohkubo as a multicentre collaborative study coordinated by Tokyo's Teikyo University, the Ohasama Study continues to generate new insights. Recent findings have included an association between a higher urinary sodium-to-potassium ratio and elevated BNP levels, a biomarker of cardiac load, suggesting potential for earlier identification of cardiac stress."When the Ohasama Study began, blood pressure was generally considered something to be measured in medical facilities rather than at home," said Dr. Yutaka Imai, Professor Emeritus, Tohoku University and founding principal investigator of the Ohasama Study. "The study was made possible by the long-term cooperation of local residents, healthcare professionals, government officials, and researchers. By measuring and recording their blood pressure at home day after day, the people of Ohasama helped us build the scientific evidence demonstrating the clinical value of home blood pressure measurement and its importance in assessing cerebro- and cardiovascular risk. Forty years on, I am delighted that this work has contributed to the wider adoption of home blood pressure monitoring and improved hypertension management. I look forward to the Ohasama Study continuing to generate new insights for preventive healthcare and digital health.""The Ohasama Study has shown how sustained collaboration between researchers, healthcare professionals and local communities can transform cardiovascular care worldwide," said Ayumu Okada, President and CEO, OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. "We are proud to have supported this important work from its earliest days and deeply grateful to everyone who has contributed to its success over four decades. As we pursue our Going for Zero vision, we remain committed to promoting evidence-based innovation that empowers individuals and families while supporting healthcare professionals in reducing the burden of cardiovascular disease."Building on its longstanding commitment to home blood pressure monitoring, OMRON Healthcare continues to advance preventive cardiovascular care through initiatives including the promotion of regular home blood pressure measurement and earlier detection of atrial fibrillation.Banner image: Home blood pressure measurement as part of the Ohasama Study in Iwate Prefecture, Japan. (Source: Ohasama Study, https://ohasama-study.jp/)About OMRON HealthcareCommitted to advancing health and empowering people worldwide to live life to the fullest, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for home health monitoring and treatment. Aiming to realize its vision "Going for ZERO, Preventive Care for the Health of Society," the company develops products and services for cardiovascular condition management, remote patient monitoring, respiratory care, and pain therapy devices. These help healthcare professionals and patients reduce cerebro-cardiovascular events, aggravation of respiratory diseases, and restrictions due to chronic pain.With over 400 million units sold globally*, OMRON has established a leading global presence in home blood pressure monitoring. Throughout its history, OMRON Healthcare has striven to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions, providing products and services in over 130 countries.OMRON Healthcare Group is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.*Cumulative sales of home-use digital blood pressure monitors worldwide as of September 2026.For more information, please visit:Website: https://omronhealthcare.com/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/omronhealthcare/Media enquiriesThis press release is disseminated by Kyodo PR on behalf of OMRON Healthcare. For more information or for interview opportunities, please contact:OMRON Healthcare Press Desk: omronhealthcare-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jpSource: OMRON HealthcareCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.