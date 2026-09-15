Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) (OTCQB: ADYRF) (FSE: 701) ("Adyton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further positive drill results from its ongoing exploration program at the 100%-owned 1.46moz1 Au Feni Island Gold-Copper Project, located on the productive Lihir Trend, Papua New Guinea (PNG). This release reports assay results from 12 holes, providing further insight into the continuity, grade and growing scale of the Kabang Au-Cu system.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

FDD026: 167m @ 1.03g/t Au, 0.12% Cu (1.14g/t AuEq) from surface, validating historic drilling including 57m @ 1.91g/t Au, 0.17% Cu (2.03g/t AuEq) from 57m;





from surface, validating historic drilling including from 57m; North-Eastern extension confirmed and open for expansion - step-out drilling continues to extend mineralisation along strike to the NE including: FDD018: 92m @ 0.61g/t Au, 0.07% Cu (0.67g/t AuEq) from 98m; FDD027: 162m @ 0.43g/t Au, 0.06% Cu (0.48g/t AuEq) from 94m; and FDD029: 34m @ 0.82 g/t Au, 0.04% Cu (0.83g/t AuEq) from 24m;





- step-out drilling continues to extend mineralisation along strike to the NE including: South-Western extension now exposed at surface from recent earthworks that has been mapped and drilling is now intersecting multiple parallel mineralised zones at depth from surface;





extension now exposed at surface from recent earthworks that has been mapped and drilling is now intersecting multiple parallel mineralised zones at depth from surface; The North-Eastern and South-Western extensions represent approximately a 2km strike length of prospective mineralised structural corridor now identified, and actively drill testing;





of prospective mineralised structural corridor now identified, and actively drill testing; Margins tested; porphyry vector reinforced - Peripheral drilling has extended the understanding of Kabang's mineralized system, with molybdenum in southern-flank holes supporting a broader porphyry-style system and guiding follow-up drilling to the north and southwest;





- Peripheral drilling has extended the understanding of Kabang's mineralized system, with molybdenum in southern-flank holes supporting a broader porphyry-style system and guiding follow-up drilling to the north and southwest; New tenure - Neighboring Babase Exploration Licence (EL2863) granted , expanding the Company's Feni Islands district position; and





, expanding the Company's Feni Islands district position; and Large-scale IP geophysical survey underway - A 5km × 5km ground-based combined 2D Inline and Offset 3D Pole-Dipole IP Survey across Feni Island is targeting blind Au-Cu mineralization, Kabang-style repeats, and potential additional porphyry-style systems to guide future drilling.

"Hole FDD026 is an outstanding result," said Adyton's CEO, Tim Crossley. "Delivering this high-grade gold intercept from surface validates our historic results and further demonstrates the quality and grade potential of the Kabang Au-Cu deposit. Combined with continued growth of the north-eastern and encouraging observations from the south-western extensions, assays pending, we are seeing increased evidence of structurally controlled mineralized corridors extending both north and south. The Kabang system now spans more than 2km of strike length and remains open in both directions. Our improved understanding of the structural controls on mineralization is enabling us to target these extensions more effectively, and we are increasingly confident that continued drilling will demonstrate that Kabang is part of a much larger mineralized system.

With the neighboring Babase license now granted and our IP survey underway, we will be systematically advancing the search for additional Kabang-style systems across the Feni Islands. In parallel, we are targeting the deeper porphyry source that we believe could underpin the broader mineralizing system and further enhance the tier one potential of Feni."

The planned 2026 drill program at Feni is focused on unlocking the next phase of growth at Kabang - this involves key objectives of: 1) starting to upgrade the MRE to indicated, and; 2) to document new extensions to the MRE, including testing high-grade potential to the northeast and southwest. Year to date, over 18,000m has been successfully drilled; ongoing drilling continues to advance both key objectives. Adyton is looking forward to receiving additional assays (7,500m outstanding) and updating the market accordingly.

The drilling results in this release and surface IP geophysical work for targeting additional mineralization have the potential to materially expanding the scale of the Kabang deposit. Geologically, through our team, we now have a step-change improvement in our understanding of the structural controls on mineralisation. We now have high confidence of being able to link historical drilling in the south-west at Lacey (e.g. LA-002), through Kabang, to the north-east to Caldera (e.g. CCR-009). This structural corridor is over 2 km of strike length, with multiple paralleling structures within it, thus also increasing the width of mineralisation as well. Adyton is actively drilling the structural corridor outside of the Kabang MRE, to the southwest and northeast, with mineralization remaining open in both directions. We anticipate that (pending success in drilling), will be able to link these zones and if that is achieved, it would potentially triple the current footprint of the Kabang MRE. This expanding footprint highlights the potential for Kabang to evolve into a significantly larger mineralized system than previously recognized.

Porphyry potential via elevated Molybdenum (Mo)

Drilling around the edges of the known deposit (holes 19, 21, 23, 24, 28) is helping to define how far the mineralization extends. The documentation of significant molybdenum (1,205ppm Mo) on the southern flank in holes 19 and 21 points to a porphyry-style mineralised system to depth and is a key vectoring tool.

Large IP survey to develop new blind targets

Importantly, a large-scale 5km by 5km Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey is now underway in the search for priority Kabang and Lihir-type targets - this is the first time widespread systematic IP has been employed on Feni Island. The program combines central 2D inline pole-dipole IP data with offset pole-dipole measurements to improve subsurface coverage and support 3D interpretation. The survey will also help refine the direction and extent of the broader porphyry system identified at Kabang. The IP results will be part of a target roadmap to populate a pipeline of targets that are ranked and advanced via drilling (see Figure 1).

SIGNIFICANT INTERCEPTS

Table 1: Significant gold and copper intercepts from this news release (top) along with previously reported intercepts (bottom) - Feni Island Au-Cu Project (Kabang)

Hole ID Zone From (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) AuEq (g/t) New this release (FDD018-FDD029): FDD026 Central 0 167 1.03 0.12 1.14 incl.

57 57 1.91 0.17 2.03 FDD018 NE 98 92 0.61 0.07 0.67 FDD020 NE 234 71 0.62 0.03 0.63 FDD027 NE 94 162 0.43 0.06 0.48 incl.

149 9 1.03 0.17 1.14 FDD029 NE 24 34 0.82 0.04 0.83 and

186 42 0.81 0.02 0.80 FDD025 NE 114 130 0.38 0.03 0.40 incl.

209 10 1.05 0.03 1.03 Previously released (selected): FDD017 NE 151 53 1.29 0.26 1.60 incl.

198 5 3.60 1.48 5.63 ADK004 Central 149.7 6.4 1.59 5.07 9.28 FDD001 Central 95 76 1.43 0.03 1.38 FDD002 Central 45 142.2 1.18 0.05 1.17 FDD003 Central 70 81 1.12 0.21 1.36 FDD004 Central 62 229 0.71 0.08 0.78 FDD005 Central 69 158 0.54 0.14 0.72 FDD012 Central 61 105 0.60 0.12 0.73 FDD014 E flank 253 51 0.86 0.02 0.83

1. Interval lengths are "apparent" thicknesses downhole, subject to true thickness determination.

2. ADK series drilling (2021) reported previously to TSX.V. AuEq recalculated here.

3. Gold equivalent (AuEq) = ((Au g/t × 0.93) + (Cu% × 1.71 × 0.90)), based on metal prices of US$2,000/oz Au and US$5/lb Cu, and recoveries of 93% Au and 90% Cu. Recovery assumptions are speculative as no metallurgical test work has been completed at Feni but are based on comparable deposits.

4. Hole FDD022 was abandoned at 34.9 m and redrilled as FDD023.

Figure 1: Feni Project base map showing the Company's tenements: EL2096 (Anir Island) and EL2863 (Babase Island), along with Kabang deposit and named prospects and targets.

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Figure 2: Plan view of the 1.46moz Au Kabang Au-Cu deposit with drill collars coloured by AuEq gram·metres and downhole Au/Cu, the Kabang Fault and regional Simberi-Lihir-Feni structural controls, mapped hydrothermal breccia, and the Danmagal magnetic anomaly. FDD050 and FDD051 are current drillholes - approx. 2km along strike. NE and SW priority drilling areas remain open.

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GO-FORWARD DRILLING PROGRAM

North-Eastern (NE) zone Drilling to date in this zone (based on holes 17, 18, 20, 25, 27 & 29) confirms the Kabang mineralised Au-Cu system continues along strike to the NE and remains open (see Figure 2). Six follow-up drillholes are underway with the goal of expanding this higher-confidence structural corridor. Key drillholes (pending assays) from this zone include holes 39, 45, 47, 49 & 51. With success, these drillholes will add over 500m of strike length and footprint of mineralization to this north-eastern zone.





South-Western (SW) corridor New mapping supports a high-priority target along a prominent structural corridor, supported by high-grade gold mineralised historic mineralisation (MAD006: 2m @ 16.3g/t Au from 42m), along with visual observations from recent drill holes (see Figure 2). This corridor exhibits multiple parallel mineralised intervals; this has now documented in both surface mapping and in drill core intersections. Six follow-up drillholes are designed to test and expand this corridor farther to the south-west. Key drillholes (pending assays) from this corridor include holes: 38, 44, 46, 48 & 50. With success, these drillholes will add over 500m of strike length and footprint of mineralization to this south-western corridor.





Central Kabang MRE conversion and incremental expansion drilling Drilling will continue to test targets in this area, testing peripheral zones to the MRE. Key drill holes (pending assays) include holes 30 to 36, and holes 40 to 42. With success, these drillholes will continue to expand the known mineralisation within the central Kabang area.



GENERAL CORPORATE & PROJECT UPDATES

Babase Exploration Licence (EL2863) (adjacent to Feni) granted - this expands the Company's Feni Island's district position by almost 40% (see Figure 1). Kabang itself sits on Anir Island under EL2096.

Large systematic IP survey commenced - our highly anticipated 5km × 5km ground-based IP survey to detect additional shallow Au-Cu deposits, deeper Au-Cu targets, and to test the interpreted porphyry potential and specifically the SW-SSW vector.

pXRF & spectral mapping - ongoing spectral mapping and pXRF data is documenting gold and copper mineralised intercepts in recent drilling (prior to complete assays via laboratory). Ongoing spectral scanning continuing, showing clear alteration zonation vectors to mineralisation. Both these tools and data they produce are helping to guide and make more robust drill targeting decisions.

FERGUSSON ISLAND PROGRESS UPDATE

Significant progress has been made on our gold projects, under JV, on Fergusson Island including confirmation of process plant and tailings dam locations for the Gameta project and the commencement of land mapping and baseline environment and social mapping work. At Wapolu works are progressing well on the processing plant to enable bulk sampling and flow sheet testing and the production of customer concentrate samples for testing and final offtake pricing. While the grant of our Mining License (ML) remains the last statutory hurdle before commercial operations can commence, we are expecting the ML to be granted in October 2026 and target commercial production in Q427.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA M&A ACTIVITY

ASX listed company St Barbara (ASX: SBM) announced last week that it was selling its remaining interest in the Simberi mine (same island trend as Adyton's Feni) to Lingbao for an implied valuation (cash plus Royalty) EV/Resource (A$/oz, AuEq) of A$280/oz. Refer St Barbara company announcement:

2026.09.10-simberi-transaction-presentation.pdf

QUALITY ASSURANCE / QUALITY CONTROL

Adyton adheres to industry-recognized standards of Best Practice and Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC). Drill core samples were submitted in batches to Intertek Laboratory in Lae, which include a field blank, certified reference materials (CRMs) and staged duplicates. Samples were sealed ensuring Chain of Custody. To date, all batches have passed QA/QC, and blanks and CRMs were within acceptable tolerance limits. All drill holes were drilled and sampled predominantly from PQ and HQ diameter drill core, and to a lesser extent, also NQ core. Core recovery is considered to be appropriate.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Dr Chris Bowden, PhD, GCMEE, FAusIMM(CP), FSEG, the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Geologist of Adyton, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT THE FENI GOLD-COPPER PROJECT

The Feni Au-Cu Project is 100% owned by Adyton and is a key asset in Adyton's portfolio, located in a highly prospective region of Papua New Guinea on the Lihir Island chain known for world-class gold-copper deposits, including Lihir (owned and operated by Newmont). The Company has confirmed significant gold-copper mineralization at Feni, has a 1.46moz Au inferred resource and is focussed on expanding the resource base and identifying new high-grade targets.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Table 2: Drillhole collar details - new holes this release (FDD018-FDD029). Coordinates UTM Zone 56S, WGS84.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Depth (m) Dip (°) Azimuth

(° grid) Status Prospect FDD018 567,684 9,548,412 327.1 -70 180.5 Completed Kabang FDD019 567,325 9,547,966 446.8 -70 90.5 Completed Kabang FDD020 567,685 9,548,416 346.6 -80 360.0 Completed Kabang FDD021 567,317 9,547,903 405.0 -70 90.5 Completed Kabang FDD022 567,800 9,548,350 34.9 -70 12.0 Abandoned (redrilled as FDD023) Kabang FDD023 567,810 9,548,365 228.1 -70 0.5 Completed Kabang FDD024 567,239 9,548,024 501.0 -70 125.5 Completed Kabang FDD025 567,451 9,548,403 452.0 -70 70.5 Completed Kabang FDD026 567,324 9,548,072 367.8 -90 360.0 Completed Kabang FDD027 567,597 9,548,347 386.8 -70 310.5 Completed Kabang FDD028 567,219 9,547,931 406.9 -70 210.5 Completed Kabang FDD029 567,650 9,548,412 445.5 -70 330.5 Completed Kabang

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring to expand its identified gold Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources and expand on its recent significant copper drill intercepts on the 100% owned Feni Island project. The Company's mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire on easy to access island locations which hosts several globally significant copper and gold deposits including the Lihir gold mine and Panguna copper/gold mine on Bougainville Island, both neighboring projects to the Company's Feni Island project.

Adyton has a total Mineral Resource Estimate inventory within its PNG portfolio of projects comprising indicated resources of 441,000 ounces gold and inferred resources of 2,086,000 ounces gold.

The Feni Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which has outlined an initial inferred mineral resource of 60.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.75 g/t Au, for contained gold of 1,460,000 ounces, assuming a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

The Fergusson Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 10.19 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.35 g/t Au for contained gold of 441,000 ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 21.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t Au for contained gold of 626,000 ounces, both inferred and indicated resources used a 0.4g/t Au cut-off grade.

See the technical report dated 12 July, 2026, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Gameta Au Project Fergusson Island, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant and "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

See the technical report dated January 7, 2026, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Wapolu Gold Project" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant and "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com





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Forward looking statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Forward- looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward looking statements in this news release include plans pertaining to the drill program, the intention to prepare additional technical studies, the timing of the drill program, uses of the recent drone survey data, the timing of updating key findings, the preparation of resource estimates, and the deeper exploration of high-grade gold and copper feeder systems. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the projects in a timely manner; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development; construction and continued operation of the Fergusson Island Project and the Feni Island Project; the ability to effectively complete the drilling program; and Adyton's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Adyton's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of managements considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Adyton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and under reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Adyton. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements are the following: impacts arising from the global disruption, changes in general macroeconomic conditions; reliance on key personnel; reliance on Zenex Drilling; changes in securities markets; changes in the price of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and changes in the costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements or information. Adyton Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

1 (see "About Adyton Resources Corporation") below. Mineral resources are reported in accordance with NI 43-101 and are supported by the Technical Report dated October 14, 2021.

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