Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) (OTCQB: ADYRF) (FSE: 701) ("Adyton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following its admission to the Official List of PNGX Markets Limited ("PNGX") on September 17, 2026, its common shares will commence trading on the Papua New Guinea National Stock Exchange at 10:00 a.m. (Papua New Guinea time) on Wednesday, September 23, 2026 under the trading code ADY.

Adyton's admission to PNGX strengthens the Company's connection to both Papua New Guinea and international capital markets, complementing its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and providing Papua New Guinean investors with a direct domestic market through which to gain exposure to the Company and its portfolio of gold and copper-gold projects in Papua New Guinea.

Adyton's project portfolio is entirely located in Papua New Guinea and comprises its 100%-owned Feni Island gold-copper Project in New Ireland Province and the Wapolu and Gameta gold projects on Fergusson Island in Milne Bay Province, which are being advanced through the Company's joint venture with East Vision Investment Holdings ("EVIH").

Strengthening Adyton's Commitment to Papua New Guinea

Adyton Managing Director, Tim Crossley, commented:

"The commencement of trading on PNGX is an important milestone for Adyton and reinforces our long-term commitment to Papua New Guinea. All of Adyton's mineral projects are located in Papua New Guinea, and we believe Papua New Guineans should have a simple and accessible pathway to participate as equity holders of the Company and share in the potential value created as we advance these projects.

Our PNGX listing strengthens Adyton's connection to the country in which we operate and provides an important platform for greater local participation in our future. As we continue to advance Feni, Wapolu and Gameta, we are committed to building a sustainable, long-term business in Papua New Guinea and ensuring that our growth is accompanied by meaningful engagement with Papua New Guinean investors, communities and stakeholders. We look forward to welcoming Papua New Guinean investors as shareholders of Adyton."

David Lawrence, Chairman of PNGX, commented:

"Adyton's listing on PNGX will provide local investors with a new and accessible opportunity to invest in the development of Papua New Guinea's natural resources industry. The national benefits extend beyond investment access. A local listing gives Papua New Guineans a greater opportunity to participate in the potential value created from the country's resources, broadens and deepens the domestic capital market, and increases the visibility and accountability of companies operating here.

Adyton joins a growing group of companies recognising that a meaningful presence in Papua New Guinea's national market can strengthen their connection with local investors, communities, government and institutions and demonstrate a long-term commitment to the country."

Adyton has been admitted to PNGX as an "Exempt Issuer", noting that its primary listing is and will continue to be the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada. There will be no change to the Company's continuous disclosure obligations. The Company will lodge a copy of all future market releases on the TSX Venture and PNGX platforms simultaneously.

Trading on PNGX will occur through PETS Depository Interests ("PDIs"). Each PDI will represent one underlying common share of Adyton on a one-for-one basis, with PNGCSD Nominees Limited acting as nominee holder of the underlying Adyton common shares on behalf of PDI holders. New investors wishing to acquire PDIs should contact their local broker in PNG.

The Company received confirmation from the Securities Commission of Papua New Guinea that an Information Memorandum or Prospectus was not required to be lodged in Papua New Guinea to enable quotation. Further, no new securities are being issued in connection with the secondary listing, and there is no change to the Company's capital structure.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring to expand its identified gold Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources and expand on its recent significant copper drill intercepts on the 100% owned Feni Island project. The Company's mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire on easy to access island locations which hosts several globally significant copper and gold deposits including the Lihir gold mine and Panguna copper/gold mine on Bougainville Island, both neighboring projects to the Company's Feni Island project.

Adyton has a total Mineral Resource Estimate inventory within its PNG portfolio of projects comprising indicated resources of 441,000 ounces gold and inferred resources of 2,086,000 ounces gold.

The Feni Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which has outlined an initial inferred mineral resource of 60.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.75 g/t Au, for contained gold of 1,460,000 ounces, assuming a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

The Fergusson Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 10.19 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.35 g/t Au for contained gold of 441,000 ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 21.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t Au for contained gold of 626,000 ounces, both inferred and indicated resources used a 0.4g/t Au cut-off grade.

See the technical report dated 12 July, 2026, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Gameta Au Project Fergusson Island, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant and "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

See the technical report dated January 7, 2026, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Wapolu Gold Project" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant and "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7416/315125_d94feab1b4429853_001full.jpg

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of the Company as of the date of this press release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the commencement of trading of the Company's securities on PNGX; the anticipated benefits of the Company's PNGX listing, including increased accessibility and participation by Papua New Guinean investors; the Company's ability to strengthen its relationships with local investors, communities, institutions and government stakeholders; the Company's continued commitment to Papua New Guinea; and the Company's plans to advance its Feni Island, Wapolu and Gameta projects and build a sustainable, long-term business in Papua New Guinea.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions as of the date such statements are made, including assumptions regarding the commencement and continuation of trading on PNGX; the operation of the PDI structure and the ability of Papua New Guinean investors to access the Company's securities through PNGX; the Company's ability to maintain its exchange listings and comply with applicable securities laws and exchange requirements; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; the receipt and maintenance of necessary permits, licences and regulatory approvals; and the Company's ability to advance its mineral projects as currently contemplated.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks include, among others, changes in securities markets and investor demand; risks associated with the establishment and maintenance of the Company's PNGX listing and PDI structure; changes in applicable securities laws, exchange requirements and government policies; changes in commodity prices and general economic conditions; the availability and cost of financing; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the ability to obtain and maintain necessary licences, permits and approvals; operational, technical, environmental and social risks associated with mineral exploration and development; relationships with local communities and government authorities; title and tenure risks; and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed under its profile on SEDAR+.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315125