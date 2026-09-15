Building on NIQ's GeoPurchase capabilities, the new solution extends geographic purchase intelligence into digital-first categories across Europe

NIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, today announced the launch of Digital Purchase GeoAudiences across five European markets. The new solution extends NIQ's geographic audience capabilities into digital-first categories including travel, automotive, technology, telecommunications and financial services.

The launch expands NIQ's GeoPurchase offering, which currently provides syndicated audiences across 13 international markets. Digital Purchase GeoAudiences address growing demand from advertisers for purchase-informed audience intelligence across a broader range of digital-first industries and shopping environments.

By combining NIQ's digital commerce intelligence with its GeoPurchase framework, the solution helps advertisers identify geographic areas showing stronger digital shopping activity. Marketers can use these signals to inform where they plan and prioritize media investment.

"Marketers shouldn't have to guess where demand is coming from before they invest," said Maureen Stapleton, Global Commercial Lead of NIQ's Media division. "People now discover and buy products across more digital channels than ever. By combining aggregated real digital shopping behaviour with geographic insights, we give advertisers a clearer picture of where demand is strongest and where it is growing. Building on the success of our GeoPurchase Audiences, we can now bring NIQ's purchase intelligence to more industries across Europe."

At launch, Digital Purchase GeoAudiences will be available in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. The offering will include retailer-, category- and brand-level audiences, with segment availability varying by market and data feasibility.

Initial sectors include travel, automotive, technology, telecommunications, retail, entertainment, financial services, and quick-service restaurants. Digital Purchase GeoAudiences will also capture purchases made from direct-to-consumer services, subscription services, and online marketplaces.

Segments will initially be distributed through The Trade Desk. NIQ will expand distribution through additional programmatic platforms in the near future.

Key benefits of Digital Purchase GeoAudiences

Identify geographic areas showing stronger digital shopping activity.

Use observed shopping signals to inform media planning and investment.

Extend purchase-informed audience strategies beyond traditional retail and CPG.

Activate audiences built using privacy-first methodologies.

Reach audiences through supported programmatic platforms.

Alongside its syndicated audiences, NIQ works with advertisers to develop custom Digital Purchase GeoAudiences based on specific campaign requirements, data availability, market coverage and feasibility.

About NIQ

NIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most comprehensive and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full View-helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Digital Purchase Geo Audiences, the expected expansion of distribution to additional programmatic platforms, and the future availability of additional market, category and segment coverage. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "designed to," "explore," "future," "accelerate," "will," "should," "may," and similar references to future events or performance. These statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside our control, including changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, technological developments, competitive dynamics, and our ability to develop, deliver and monetize new products and solutions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Additional information on these and other risks is contained in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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