Endomines Finland Oyj: Inside Information: Endomines extends UKKO Gold mineralization and confirms new 200-metre zone

Endomines Finland Plc - Inside information - 15/9/2026, at 11:30 EEST

Inside Information: Endomines extends UKKO Gold mineralization and confirms new 200-metre zone

Endomines Finland Plc reports new drilling results from the UKKO deposit at Ukkolanvaara. In July (30 July 2026), the company announced a mineralized gold zone approximately 650 metres in length in the northern part of the UKKO deposit. Earlier, in May (13 May 2026), the company reported a prospective gold-bearing area located approximately 500 metres south of this zone. Through the latest exploration work, Endomines has extended the southern mineralized zone by a further 200 metres, demonstrating the continuity of the mineralization. The southern zone remains open to the north, south and at depth, supporting the potential for further expansion of the mineralized system.

The new results also confirm the continuity, thickness and gold grade of the previously reported approximately 650-metre-long gold zone. Resource drilling has been carried out in the area using a denser drill pattern than before in preparation for the first mineral resource estimate.

Resource drill holes UKKO-105 and UKKO-107 intersected thick and gold rich mineralized zones. In addition, drill holes UKKO-095 and UKKO-100, located south of UKKO-001, confirmed the continuity of the mineralization. The zone remains open to the north, south and at depth, reinforcing the view that the mineralization has significant potential for further expansion.

New highlights from the results of the Ukko drilling program:

Drill hole UKKO-105 intersected 10.70 m @ 1.47 g/t gold from 188.30 m Including 4.80 m @ 2.99 g/t gold from 194.20 m

Drill hole UKKO-105 intersected 38.50 m @ 1.75 g/t gold from 206.00 m Including 1.85 m @ 5.00 g/t gold from 207.00 m Including 0.90 m @ 4.10 g/t gold from 212.20 m Including 0.80 m @ 4.11 g/t gold from 221.35 m Including 1.00 m @ 3.59 g/t gold from 223.10 m Including 2.15 m @ 6.03 g/t gold from 226.00 m Including 2.30 m @ 4.38 g/t gold from 236.70 m

Drill hole UKKO-107 intersected 8.10 m @ 2.68 g/t gold from 140.85 m Including 3.15 m @ 6.71 g/t gold from 145.80 m

Drill hole UKKO-107 intersected 11.25 m @ 1.36 g/t gold from 158.65 m Including 1.10 m @ 3.68 g/t gold from 158.65 m Including 2.10 m @ 3.37 g/t gold from 162.80 m

Drill hole UKKO-095 intersected 13.70 m @ 1.31 g/t gold from 245.00 m Including 0.95 m @ 8.86 g/t gold from 249.25 m Including 0.95 m @ 3.34 g/t gold from 252.20 m

Drill hole UKKO-100 intersected 16.00 m @ 1.29 g/t gold from 186.60 m Including 0.80 m @ 6.20 g/t gold from 192.80 m Including 3.00 m @ 3.99 g/t gold from 196.00 m

Drill hole UKKO-111 intersected 9.55 @ 1.28 g/t gold from 255.60 m Including 3.15 m @ 3.48 g/t gold from 256.75 m



"Exploration at UKKO deposit is progressing according to plan. The iron formation of the area extends for approximately seven kilometers, and gold appears to be widely associated with the formation. It is remarkable that we drilled the first drill holes at the area only in April 2025 and have already generated such a substantial number of great gold results. Our objective for the remainder of the year is to extend the deposit to more than one kilometre strike length before completing our first mineral resource estimate. In addition, we plan to test a couple of highly prospective gold targets located somewhat farther away from the areas explored to date. UKKO will continue to be a key focus of our exploration activities through the end of 2026, and we intend to continue exploration work in the area next year as well," commented Kari Vyhtinen, CEO of Endomines.

The significant drill intersections from the UKKO drill holes are presented in Attachment 1, and the locations of the exploration drill holes are presented in the map in Attachment 2.

UKKO deposit could increase significantly in size

Endomines is currently awaiting the exploration results from the approximately 500-metre gap between the northern and southern mineralized zones. Confirmation of mineralization continuity across this area could significantly increase the overall extent of the UKKO deposit.

Ukkolanvaara remain Endomines' primary exploration focus

Disocovered in 2025, the UKKO deposit has been the primary focus of Endomines' exploration activities. Since the discovery, drilling programs have systematically improved the company's understanding of the deposit's scale, geometry and geological characteristics.

Endomines is allocating the majority of its 2026 drilling, geophysical surveys and geolocigal mapping activities to the area. At the same time, the company is evaluating the options for potential future mining operations.

During 2026, 92 holes with a total length of 21808.65 meters have been drilled in Ukkolanvaara. Drilling is still ongoing, and the analysis results for 28 drillholes are pending. In addition to Ukkolanvaara, drilling during 2026 has also been conducted at Kartitsa on the Northern Gold Line and at Kuittila on Southern Gold Line, where exploration has been focused particularly on tungsten.

The company aims to complete the first Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Ukkolanvaara in early 2027.

Geology of Ukkolanvaara

The most intense gold mineralization has been observed within tightly folded iron formation (BIF, Banded Iron Formation) where pyrrhotite replaces magnetite bands. Similar BIF-hosted gold mineralization is also found in other Archean greenstone belts, including those in Australia and Canada.

The alteration halo around the gold mineralization includes chlorite, carbonates, garnets, grunerite and iron sulphides, chiefly pyrrhotite.

In 2026, visible gold grains have been observed in 53 out of 92 drill holes at Ukkolanvaara.

Drilling technology and quality assurance?

All surface drilling has been carried out by MK Core Drilling Oy, using WL-76 tubes, resulting in a core of 57.5 mm in diameter. Drill hole locations will be surveyed after completion of the drilling program. All coordinates and maps used in this release reflect planned coordinates. A downhole survey of bearing and dip deviations has been completed with the DeviFlex survey tool. All cores have been oriented with the Reflex ACT3 equipment.

The drill cores have been logged by Endomines own personnel. The drill cores have been cut in half by geoservices company Palsatech Oy in Kemi or Sodankylä prior to the shipping to CRS' laboratory in Kempele. Samples were sent to CRS' laboratory in Kempele for preparation (code PRP-929) and then sent to MS Analytical laboratory in Langley, Canada, where samples were analyzed by methods FAS-111 (Gold), and IMS-230 (multi element). Gold over 10 g/t was re-analysed with FAS-415.

Normal QA/QC (Quality Assurance/Quality Control) procedures have been adhered to on all the samples, with standards, blanks and duplicates routinely submitted as part of the sampling program. The quality of sample preparation, security integrity and chemical assays was equal to, or exceeded, current industrial standards and the requirements of the JORC-code.?

This statement has been controlled by Eurogeologist Jani Rautio MSc. (Geol) acting as a Qualified Person in compliance with the Fennoscandian Association for Metals and Mining Professionals (FAMMP) -standards. Jani Rautio is a full-time employee of Endomines and owns 9,624 shares in Endomines.

Further information:

Kari Vyhtinen?

CEO?

kari.vyhtinen@endomines.com?

+358 40 585 0050?

Jani Rautio?

Chief Technical Officer?

jani.rautio@endomines.com?

+358 50 593 0812?

Endomines Finland Plc is a Finnish forerunner in sustainable mining. Our mining operations in Pampalo, Ilomantsi region, focus on gold mining and processing, as well as exploration in the Karelian Gold Line, in Eastern Finland. We produce gold for the jewellery and electronics industries and create value by transforming natural resources into wealth, an investment that withstands the volatility of global politics. Our vision is to grow the Karelian Gold Line into a significant, sustainable gold-producing region. Endomines is listed on the main list of OMX Helsinki (PAMPALO). www.endomines.com.

The Karelian Gold Line is 40 kilometers long, a gold prospective portion of the Ilomantsi greenstone belt located in Eastern Finland approximately 500 kilometers northeast of Helsinki. The area hosts several gold deposits, the largest known being Pampalo. Endomines controls extensively exploration rights across the Karelian Gold Line.

Ukkolanvaara is located along the Karelian Gold Line in North Karelia, Finland. Endomines discovered the UKKO gold mineralization in 2025, after which extensive drilling programs have been carried out to define the size, continuity and geological characteristics of the deposit. Ukkolanvaara is currently Endomines' primary exploration target and one of the company's most important growth projects.