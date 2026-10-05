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EF

WKN: A3D3XJ | ISIN: FI4000508023 | Ticker-Symbol: H13
Tradegate
05.10.26 | 14:11
9,630 Euro
-2,13 % -0,210
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDOMINES FINLAND OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENDOMINES FINLAND OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6409,70015:33
9,6409,70015:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2026 13:30 Uhr
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Endomines Finland Oyj: Inside Information: Endomines Finland Plc operational update Jan-Sep 2026: Gold production increased by 5.5% compared to the reference period last year

Endomines Finland Plc - Inside Information - 5/10/2026, at 14:30 EEST

Inside Information: Endomines Finland Plc operational update Jan-Sep 2026: Gold production increased by 5.5% compared to the reference period last year

Pampalo's gold production increased by 5.5 percent in January-September 2026 compared to the corresponding period in 2025. In the third quarter, July-September 2026, gold production totaled 3,854 ounces (4,010 ounces), equivalent to 119.9 kg (124.7 kg).

  • During January-September, production totaled 13,546 oz (12,842 oz) and 421.3 kg (399.4 kg)
  • For the full year 2025, Endomines produced 517.20 kg (equivalent to 16,630 ounces) of gold.

Published production volumes are based on preliminary data, the final figures may change slightly after final specifications have been received for all deliveries to customers. However, the change in the figures reported here is not expected to be significant.

The company's full-year 2026 production is expected to grow 10-20% compared to the previous year.

"During July-September, our production included lower-grade areas, which impacted the average grade for the period. Our outlook for 2026 remains unchanged, and we continue to target 10-20% growth compared to the reference period. We are now aiming to achieve a quarterly production record in October-December. To support this objective, we transitioned to a continuous five-shift operating schedule in late August," commented the company's CEO, Kari Vyhtinen.

Further information:

Kari Vyhtinen
CEO
Endomines Finland Plc
kari.vyhtinen@endomines.com
+358 40 585 0050

Endomines Finland Plc is a Finnish forerunner in sustainable mining. Our operations are focused on gold production and exploration in the Karelian Gold Line in Eastern Finland. We produce gold for the jewellery and electronics industries and create value by turning natural resources into wealth, an investment that can withstand the volatility of global politics. Our vision is to develop the Karelian Gold Line into one of the most important and sustainable gold-producing regions in the world. Endomines is listed on the OMX Helsinki main list (PAMPALO). www.endomines.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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