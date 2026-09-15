Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP acquires logistics property in Gothenburg for SEK 514 million in another "sale-and-leaseback" transaction with DSV

SLP has today acquired and taken possession of a logistics property, Backa 107:3 in Gothenburg, through a "sale-and-leaseback" transaction with DSV. The property, which serves as a terminal, comprises a lettable area of ??roughly 34,900 sqm and is fully leased with a lease term of 9 years. The lease agreement is structured as an international "triple net" lease, and the annual rental value amounts to SEK 39 million. The agreed property value is SEK 514 million. The total land area is approximately 133,500 sqm, offering significant potential for future extensions.

"Through this transaction, we continue to build on our relationship with DSV and strengthen our presence in Gothenburg, one of Sweden's key logistics locations. At the same time, we see clear value-add potential in the property, which aligns perfectly with our acquisition strategy and long-term business model," says Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.

The property, which is held under a site leasehold, is being transferred through a corporate transaction and is initially financed using own funds.

For further information, please contact:

Filip Persson, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 733 27 27 57

About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,625,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se.