Swedish Logistic Property AB: New Business Developer at SLP to drive continued strong growth

Max Magnusson has assumed the role of Business Developer, focusing on the business development of new construction projects across SLP's entire geographical operating area.

Max joins SLP from Cushman & Wakefield, having previously worked at Croisette. Throughout his career, he has played a key role in numerous major establishment and leasing projects involving logistics properties across Sweden and has built an extensive industry network.

"With his experience in leasing, business development, and the logistics market, Max is a valuable addition to SLP. His expertise and network will strengthen our ability to identify and execute new business opportunities, increase our focus on new construction projects, and contribute to leasing larger premises within our portfolio. This appointment further expands our commercial organization and creates even better conditions for continued growth and value creation," says Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.

For further information, please contact:

Filip Persson, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 733 27 27 57

About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,625,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se.