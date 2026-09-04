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WKN: A3DH32 | ISIN: SE0017565476 | Ticker-Symbol: H45
Frankfurt
04.09.26 | 08:02
3,195 Euro
+1,59 % +0,050
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH LOGISTIC PROPERTY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH LOGISTIC PROPERTY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2153,28010:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2026 07:30 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Swedish Logistic Property AB: New Business Developer at SLP to drive continued strong growth

Max Magnusson has assumed the role of Business Developer, focusing on the business development of new construction projects across SLP's entire geographical operating area.

Max joins SLP from Cushman & Wakefield, having previously worked at Croisette. Throughout his career, he has played a key role in numerous major establishment and leasing projects involving logistics properties across Sweden and has built an extensive industry network.

"With his experience in leasing, business development, and the logistics market, Max is a valuable addition to SLP. His expertise and network will strengthen our ability to identify and execute new business opportunities, increase our focus on new construction projects, and contribute to leasing larger premises within our portfolio. This appointment further expands our commercial organization and creates even better conditions for continued growth and value creation," says Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.

For further information, please contact:
Filip Persson, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 733 27 27 57

About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,625,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.