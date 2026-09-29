Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP acquires logistics property with value-add potential in Malmö for SEK 73 million

SLP has today acquired and taken ownership of the property Stenåldern 5 in Malmö. The property comprises a lettable area of ??approximately 4,200 square meters and is fully leased to two tenants with an average remaining lease period of approximately 2.5 years. The annual rental value amounts to SEK 5.3 million, and the agreed property value is SEK 73 million.

The property is located in the Fosie industrial area-one of Malmö's most attractive business districts, situated close to the E6 motorway-where SLP already owns several properties. The property is flexible and offers good potential for value-add projects and expansion.

"Fosie is one of Malmö's strongest business districts and an area we know well. The property is fully leased yet flexible, offering potential for both value enhancement and expansion. It is exactly the type of location and property where we can create value over time," says Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.

The property is being acquired via a corporate transaction, and the acquisition is initially financed using existing funds.

For further information, please contact:

Filip Persson, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 733 27 27 57

About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,675,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se.