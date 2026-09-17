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SL

WKN: A3DH32 | ISIN: SE0017565476 | Ticker-Symbol: H45
Frankfurt
17.09.26 | 08:06
3,070 Euro
+0,99 % +0,030
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH LOGISTIC PROPERTY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH LOGISTIC PROPERTY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0503,13010:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2026 07:55 Uhr
54 Leser
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Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP is constructing a new logistics facility of approximately 24,700 sqm in Helsingborg and has signed a 12-year lease agreement

SLP has signed a 12-year, fully indexed lease agreement covering approximately 24,700 sqm for a new development on the property Torbornahögen 3 in Helsingborg. The total investment is estimated to SEK 224 million, and the annual rental value amounts to approximately SEK 17 million. Occupancy is expected to occur during Q4 2027.

The building, which will be environmentally certified according to the Miljöbyggnad Silver standard, is being constructed in a strategic location in Helsingborg on a property SLP has owned for several years, utilizing the significant existing building rights. The site is currently used for truck parking and the agreements for this use are being terminated.

Upon moving in, the tenant will vacate their current premises of approximately 10,600 sqm in another property owned by SLP. The premises becoming vacant are situated in an attractive logistics location, offer good value-add potential-including the possibility of an extension-and command a market level rent. As a result of the transaction, net leasing is positively impacted by approximately 5 million SEK, while SLP's average lease duration is extended.

"The fact that we can once again meet an existing tenant's need for larger premises within our own portfolio demonstrates the strength of our business model. The building rights identified at the time of acquisition are now being transformed into a modern logistics facility with a 12-year lease agreement, which extends our average lease duration and strengthens our cash flow. At the same time, the leasing process gives us the opportunity to further upgrade the existing premises, which are situated in a strategic logistics location," says Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.

The investment is conditional upon obtaining a building permit and is initially being financed with existing funds.

For further information, please contact:
Filip Persson, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 733 27 27 57

About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,675,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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