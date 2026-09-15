Brunswick Corporation Demonstrates Strong Market Momentum at Cannes Yachting Festival 2026

METTAWA, Ill., Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation's (NYSE: BC) market momentum was again in evidence at the 2026 Cannes Yachting Festival, where the Company generated robust dealer demand across its premium boat portfolio, successfully launched the all-new Navan C38 model, expanded its integrated boating capabilities through a new Navico Group partnership, and achieved a new record for Mercury Marine share of outboard engines at the Show.

Navan C38 Launch Drives Strong Dealer Demand

One of the highlights of the event was the world premiere of the all-new Navan C38, which generated significant interest from dealers, customers, media and industry professionals throughout the event. Dealer confidence in the new model, the largest in the Navan range, helped propel Navan wholesale orders to levels significantly exceeding prior year, and contributed to much stronger overall wholesale sales than at the 2025 show.

Mercury Extends Its Leadership Position

Mercury Marine once again demonstrated its strength in the European market, achieving 67 percent overall outboard engine share at the Cannes Yachting Festival, an increase over the previous few years. Mercury's leadership was particularly evident at the Vieux Port location, where the brand accounted for 82 percent of all outboards displayed on many of the show's largest and most premium vessels.

Navico Group Advances Integrated Boating Innovation

During the Festival, Navico Group announced a strategic partnership with Elettromedia, the company behind the Audison and Hertz audio brands, with the shared goal of creating more seamless and integrated onboard experiences for boaters worldwide. The collaboration combines Navico Group's expertise in marine electronics, digital controls and vessel integration with Elettromedia's audio engineering capabilities to help OEM partners deliver more intuitive and immersive onboard experiences. Under the agreement, Audison and Hertz will become Navico Group's preferred audio brands, while Navico Group's portfolio will serve as Elettromedia's preferred multifunction display platform for marine applications.

"The momentum we experienced at Cannes reflects the strength of Brunswick's portfolio and the confidence dealers, customers and partners have in our brands," said David Foulkes, Chief Executive Officer of Brunswick Corporation. "From the successful launch of the exciting Navan C38 model and the strong dealer demand it generated for all Navan models, to Mercury's continued outboard engine leadership, and Navico Group's latest technology partnership, Cannes showcased the power of our brands and partnerships, as well as our ability to deliver innovation across the marine ecosystem."

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is a global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Its technology-driven solutions are informed by deep consumer insights and guided by the belief that "Next Never Rests." Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands across marine propulsion (including Mercury Marine), parts and accessories (including Attwood), and marine electronics (including Simrad and Lowrance), as well as boat brands including Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Lund, and Harris. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. Learn more at Brunswick.com.



