Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Silver Acadia Exploration Inc. (CSE: SLA) ("SLA" or the "Company") is pleased to report the final assay results from its Phase 1 drill program, including additional high-grade silver-gold-zinc-lead mineralization at the Hachey Zone and broad copper-bearing intervals at the Millstream Zone on its flagship Nicholas-Denys Project.

With Phase 1 drilling complete, Silver Acadia has integrated the results with its extensive historical database, core scanning, summer mapping and updated geological and structural interpretation. This work is defining targets focused on the approximately 3-kilometre-long mineralized corridor at Nicholas-Denys encompassing the Henry, Hachey and Shaft zones, while also highlighting mineralization elsewhere along the broader regional Rocky Brook-Millstream structural system (see figure 1).

"Our systematic approach to Nicholas-Denys has significantly improved our understanding of the mineralized zones and, importantly, their relationship with secondary structures. We believe this is revealing the potential for a district-scale mineralized system." said Julien Davy, CEO of Silver Acadia. "Within our 3-kilometre Main Zone of Interest, our evolving interpretation points to multiple high-grade silver shoots within broader mineralized envelopes. Beyond this initial area of focus, mineralization at Pine Tree W and the copper-rich Millstream Zone demonstrates that the broader Rocky Brook-Millstream structural system remains prospective and significantly underexplored."

Final Phase 1 Drill Results

The final Phase 1 results continue to demonstrate significant silver, gold, zinc and lead mineralization at the Hachey Zone, further supporting the Company's interpretation of a structurally controlled mineralized corridor characterized by broader mineralized envelopes hosting higher-grade shoots.

The Company's approximately 3-kilometre-long Main Zone of Interest was initially defined as a priority exploration area encompassing the Henry, Hachey and Shaft zones, where historical work and recent drilling have identified a strong concentration of silver-rich mineralization. The boundaries of this area are not interpreted as limits to the broader mineralized system.

Five additional holes tested the Millstream and Pine Tree W zones along the regional Rocky Brook-Millstream structural system (Figure 1). At Millstream, drilling intersected multiple broad intervals of copper mineralization, including near surface 23.8 m grading 0.49% Cu, 11.4 m grading 0.77% Cu and 9.8 m grading 0.85% Cu and 0.48% Zn. While the geological relationship between the copper-rich Millstream Zone and the Ag-Au-Zn-Pb mineralization occurring elsewhere along the structural system it is not yet fully understood, these results demonstrate that significant mineralization occurs beyond the currently defined 3-kilometre Main Zone of Interest and highlight the broader multi-commodity exploration potential of the Nicholas-Denys Project.

Highlight assay results:

Hole ND26-004 - Hachey Zone

1.1 m @ 467 g/t Ag, 0.7 g/t Au, 3.04% Zn and 3.70% Pb (1.1 m @ 510 g/t AgEq)

Hole ND26-006 - Hachey Zone

8.6 m @ 91.5 g/t Ag, 1.51 g/t Au, 4.26% Zn and 1.24% Pb

5.5 m @ 374 g/t Ag, 1.4 g/t Au, 2.50% Zn and 2.34% Pb ( 5.5 m @ 469.8 g/t AgEq)

including 1.8 m @ 878.8 g/t Ag, 3.7 g/t Au, 5.88% Zn and 5.36% Pb (1.8 m @ 1 131 g/t Ag)

Hole BC26-001B - Pine Tree W

1 m @ 2.52 g/t Au, 1.09% Zn and 1.27% Pb

Hole BC26-002 - Millstream Zone

11.3 m @ 0.60% Cu

including 0.4 m @ 4.65% Cu and 121 g/t Ag

11.4 m @ 0.77% Cu

Hole BC26-003 - Millstream Zone

9.8 m @ 0.85% Cu and 0.48% Zn

including 5.4 m @ 1.27% Cu, 0.3 g/t Au and 0.86% Zn

Hole BC26-004 - Millstream Zone

23.8 m @ 0.49% Cu

including 4.8 m @ 1.23% Cu, 0.4 g/t Au

Hole BC26-005 - Millstream Zone

7.7 m @ 0.43% Cu

including 1.9 m @ 0.75% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au

Full details regarding the Phase 1 drill program were previously disclosed in the Company's April 1, 2026, and April 23, 2026, press releases.

Millstream and Pine Tree W Zones

Drilling at the Millstream and Pine Tree W zones began in February 2026. The program tested two distinct styles of mineralization within the broader Rocky Brook-Millstream structural system: (1) known Skarn-type magnetite-copper mineralization in the historic Beresford Mines area along the Main Break at Millstream, and (2) Ag-Zn-Pb mineralization along the Rocky Brook structure at Pine Tree W.

Five (5) drill holes totaling 1,034 metres were completed between February and early March 2026. All 5 holes reached their intended target areas; however, one hole was terminated before fully testing its target due to poor ground conditions (BC26-001).

At Millstream Iron A Zone, drilling predominantly intersected indurated sedimentary rocks consisting of bluish wacke, ferruginous sediments, sandstone, conglomerate and oxidized iron formations within the skarn alteration aureole of the Nicholas-Denys intrusion. Sulphide mineralization consists predominantly of chalcopyrite and sphalerite and is generally associated with sericite-chlorite alteration within the iron formations and their wall rocks. Mineralization occurs as fine-grained disseminations, clusters, veinlets and massive sulphide veins ranging from several millimetres to several centimetres in thickness.

At Pine Tree W, drilling intersected a strongly foliated sedimentary sequence of interbedded wacke and mudrock containing rare early quartz veins. The sequence is strongly deformed, folded, boudinaged, dismembered and transposed. Sulphide mineralization consists of pyrrhotite, pyrite, sphalerite, galena and arsenopyrite occurring as disseminations, clusters, aggregates, stockworks, veinlets and massive sulphide veins ranging from several millimetres to several centimetres in thickness.





Figure 1 : Location of the Hachey, Millstream Iron A and Pine Tree W zones where the 2026 phase 1 drilling program was completed.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6260/314391_854c17a124c8e804_002full.jpg

Table 1 Details of the drill holes reported in this news release

Project Drilled Hole ID Azimuth Dip Final Depth (m) Target Nicholas-Denys ND26-004 200 -67 150.0 Hachey and Pine Tree W Zones : Silver-gold and zinc-rich massive sulfide stockwork veins ND26-006 200 -55 150.0 BC26-001B 200 -47 250.0 BC26-002 190 -45 200.0 Millstream Iron A Zone : Copper and Zinc-rich mineralization within sedimentary rocks BC26-003 190 -55 178.0 BC26-004 190 -45 203.0 BC26-005 190 -55 203.0

Table 2 Assay results received since the last news release:

Hole # Target /

Zone From (m) To (m) Length (1) (m) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%)

AgEq (2)

(g/t) ND26-004 Hachey 7.0 11.9 4.9 29.0 0.17 0.04 0.74 2.83

89.9 ND26-004 Hachey 34.7 39.3 4.6 10.8 0.06 0.02 0.19 1.16

34.4 incl. 39.0 39.3 0.3 105.0 0.07 0.06 2.30 2.12

145.2 ND26-004 Hachey 80.9 86.0 5.1 127.9 0.26 0.03 1.02 1.15

150.5 incl. 80.9 82.0 1.1 467.0 0.72 0.05 3.70 3.04

510.9 ND26-004 Hachey 92.8 98.2 5.4 54.5 0.32 0.03 0.44 0.96

89.0 incl. 92.8 93.2 0.4 611.0 2.88 0.09 5.11 5.62

848.1 ND26-004 Hachey 113.1 116.0 2.9 62.7 0.07 0.05 1.39 3.52

126.1 incl. 114.0 114.5 0.5 324.0 0.18 0.05 7.86 4.82

417.0 ND26-006 Hachey 6.0 41.0 35.0 10.8 0.07 0.02 0.23 1.16

36.0 incl. 14.4 17.7 3.3 8.0 0.15 0.03 0.14 3.07

70.1 incl. 26.0 41.0 15.0 17.3 0.08 0.03 0.41 1.65

51.6 ND26-006 Hachey 51.0 59.6 8.6 91.5 1.51 0.06 1.24 4.26

271.5 incl. 51.4 55.9 4.6 125.7 1.52 0.07 1.94 5.19

320.9 incl. 59.0 59.6 0.6 160.0 7.45 0.03 1.21 1.24

736.2 ND26-006 Hachey 69.4 74.9 5.5 374.0 1.40 0.06 2.34 2.50

469.8 incl. 70.8 72.6 1.8 878.8 3.65 0.12 5.36 5.88

1,131 BC26-001B Pine Tree W 132.9 133.3 0.5 23.8 0.92 0.01 2.48 1.03

127.6 BC26-001B Pine Tree W 146.0 147.0 1.0 21.2 2.52 0.03 1.27 1.09

241.2 BC26-002 Millstream 29.0 40.3 11.3 8.9 0.02 0.60 0.01 0.03

45.3 incl. 30.0 30.4 0.4 121.0 0.06 4.65 0.11 0.18

383.8 incl. 34.5 34.8 0.3 27.2 0.15 5.19 0.00 0.04

345.1 BC26-002 Millstream 56.5 67.9 11.4 12.2 0.15 0.77 0.00 0.03

67.8 incl. 61.0 63.4 2.4 13.9 0.45 0.96 0.01 0.04

104.2 BC26-003 Millstream 33.0 39.7 6.7 8.5 0.02 0.66 0.00 0.04

48.2 BC26-003 Millstream 67.0 76.9 9.8 7.3 0.17 0.85 0.00 0.48

77.9 incl. 68.4 73.8 5.4 11.0 0.28 1.27 0.00 0.86

120.4 BC26-004 Millstream 20.5 21.4 0.9 7.1 0.04 0.52 0.00 4.28

108.4 BC26-004 Millstream 29.3 53.0 23.8 3.4 0.13 0.49 0.00 0.02

42.2 incl. 38.6 49.1 10.5 5.6 0.26 0.88 0.00 0.03

77.8 incl. 40.7 45.5 4.8 8.5 0.42 1.23 0.00 0.04

113.6 BC26-005 Millstream 20.0 33.3 13.3 3.0 0.01 0.27 0.00 0.11

20.9 BC26-005 Millstream 47.0 54.7 7.7 3.1 0.07 0.43 0.00 0.02

34.4 incl. 50.0 51.9 1.9 3.9 0.12 0.75 0.00 0.02

57.5

(1) All assay values are uncut, and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

(2) Ag Equivalent (AgEq): Only samples with over 5g/t Ag and over 0.05g/t Au were used - All metals are reported in USD and calculations consider recoveries of 90 % for gold, 80 % for copper, and 80 % for silver. The following metal prices were used to calculate the AgEq metal content: $50/oz silver, $4,000/oz gold (ratio Au:Ag = 80:1), $6.00/lb copper (ratio Cu:Ag = 0.008:1), $0.82/lb lead (ratio Pb:Ag = 0.001:1) and $1.59/lb zinc (ratio Zn:Ag = 0.002:1).

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

Julien Davy, P.Geo., M.Sc, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Silver Acadia Exploration Inc., and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Historical results disclosed in this news release were compiled from New Brunswick government assessment reports and other public sources. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to independently verify these historical results, and they should therefore be considered historical in nature.

QA/QC

NQ diamond drill core samples were prepared at ALS Global facility in Moncton, New Brunswick and assayed at ALS Global facility in Vancouver, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Silver Acadia personnel. ALS Global quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. ALS Global is independent of the Company.

About Silver Acadia Exploration Inc.

Silver Acadia Exploration Inc. (CSE: SLA) is a diversified mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of large-scale mineral systems in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company controls more than 250 km² of prospective mineral claims in New Brunswick, Canada.

The Company's projects are located within and adjacent to the Bathurst Mining Camp and host exploration targets typical of the Appalachian geological environment including silver-lead-zinc VMS systems, structurally controlled gold systems, intrusion-related antimony-gold systems, and others.

On behalf of Silver Acadia Exploration Inc.

Julien Davy,

CEO

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and activities to vary materially from targeted results and planning. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Silver Acadia' periodic reports, including the annual report, or in the filings made by Silver Acadia from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

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