Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Silver Acadia Exploration Inc. (CSE: SLA) ("SLA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional high-grade assay results from the Phase 1 drill program at the Hachey Zone on its flagship Nicholas-Denys Project. The Company is also reporting the results of a comprehensive structural study completed by Terrane Geoscience Inc. from Fredericton, NB, which provides a new geological framework for understanding the controls on silver, gold, and zinc mineralization at the property.

The integration of detailed structural mapping, recent Phase 1 drilling results and recent compilation of more that 125,000m of historical drilling on the property has positively impacted the Company's knowledge of the mineralizing system and will guide future Phase 2 drill program.

Highlights

Expansion of Hachey Zone - Additional high-grade silver-gold assay results continue to expand the Hachey Zone.

Potential 3 km zone containing multiple high grade silver shoots within a lower grade mineralized envelope,

Compilation of drilling, surface mapping and structural modelling suggests the development of a mineralized corridor extending approximately 3 kilometres, with multiple connected zones grading over 100 g/t Ag. Additional drilling and geological work are required to confirm its continuity and extent.

Structurally controlled system for better targeting of future drilling - Independent structural study confirms that the principal silver-gold mineralization is structurally controlled. A minimum of two high-grade silver mineralizing events are present as cross-cutting evidence is visible. Mineralization is concentrated along northeast-southwest trending shear zones and S1 foliation, providing predictable controls for future drilling. Geological evidence supports a magmatic-hydrothermal mineralizing event associated with the Late Devonian Nicholas-Denys granodiorite.

High grade gold potential - A potential third and younger gold-bearing mineralization event may overprint the two earlier silver-rich systems, representing a new exploration opportunity.

Structural Study Defines Controls on Mineralization

"This structural work program has significantly improved our understanding of the controls on high-grade silver mineralization.," said Julien Davy, CEO of Silver Acadia. "Instead of viewing Hachey as a collection of isolated high-grade intercepts, we now recognize a structurally controlled mineralizing system that can be systematically targeted. This substantially increases our confidence as we continue to expand the discovery through future drilling."

Please see video providing more details on the structural work here: https://youtu.be/gbA7FtrtlhE

Silver Acadia commissioned Terrane Geoscience Inc., from Fredericton, New-Brunswick to complete an integrated structural mapping and interpretation of the Hachey and Shaft Zones.

The study concludes that the principal silver-gold-zinc mineralization ("M1" and "M2") are structurally controlled and occurs preferentially along the regional S1 foliation and within northeast-southwest trending shear zones. These structures are interpreted to have acted as the primary pathways for hydrothermal fluids responsible for mineral deposition.

The orientation of these mineralized structures is broadly parallel to the regional Rocky Brook-Millstream Fault (RBMF), suggesting this major crustal-scale structure played an important role in focusing mineralizing fluids throughout the district.

Structural relationships indicate that M2 mineralization formed during, or immediately following, the first recognized deformation event (D1). Furthermore, the close spatial relationship between mineralization and the Late Devonian Nicholas-Denys granodiorite (381 ± 4 Ma) supports a magmatic-hydrothermal origin for the mineralizing fluids.

Evidence for a Later Gold Event

The structural study also identifies a younger mineralization phase ("M3") consisting of carbonate-quartz-pyrite veinlets that clearly crosscut both the earlier alteration and the principal silver-lead-zinc mineralization.

The later hydrothermal event may be associated with enhanced gold grades observed in several recent drill intersections. Additional work is required to confirm this interpretation and presents an important opportunity to better understand and target higher-grade gold mineralization across the Hachey system.

"One of the most exciting outcomes of this study is the recognition that gold may belong to a later mineralizing event rather than simply occurring within the main silver-rich system," added Mr. Davy. "If confirmed through continued drilling and petrographic work, this opens an entirely new exploration vector and further demonstrates the complexity and potential scale of the Nicholas-Denys mineralizing system."

Drill Results

The latest drill holes continue to intersect significant silver, gold and zinc mineralization within the Hachey Zone, supporting the Company's interpretation of a structurally controlled mineralized corridor.

Please see video discussing the drill results here: https://youtu.be/-U24LMjgDlA

Highlight assay results:

Hole ND26-007A - Hachey Zone

0.95 m @ 1,210.1 g/t Ag, 4.6 g/t Au, 4.82% Zn and 5.38% Pb (0.95 m @ 1,426.9 g/t AgEq)

Hole ND26-009 - Hachey Zone

3.85 m @ 71.4 g/t Ag, 0.2 g/t Au, 2.24% Zn and 0.91% Pb

including 0.4 m @ 600.3 g/t AgEq

2 m @ 621.1 g/t Ag, 2.6 g/t Au, 4.94% Zn and 3.21% Pb (2 m @ 796.8 g/t AgEq)

Hole ND26-010 - Hachey Zone

5.2 m @ 184 g/t Ag, 0.68 g/t Au, 1.72% Zn and 1.10% Pb

including 0.5 m @ 1,508.4 g/t AgEq

Hole ND26-011B - Hachey Zone

2.6 m @ 129.2 g/t Ag, 0.35 g/t Au, 1.66% Zn and 1.14% Pb

0.3 m @ 206 g/t Ag, 0.27 g/t Au, 5.14% Zn and 5.02% Pb

Full details regarding the Phase 1 drill program were previously disclosed in the Company's April 1, 2026, and April 23, 2026, press releases. The drilling campaign at the Hachey Zone, located on the Nicholas-Denys Property, commenced in January 2026 and is a silver-gold-zinc-lead mineralized system interpreted as an epithermal-style vein environment. Drilling intersected a sequence of strongly foliated sedimentary rocks consisting of alternating wacke and mudrock units, hosting early quartz veins, massive sulphide veins, and rare porphyritic felsic intrusive dykes.





Figure 1 : Location of the 2026 drill holes of the Hachey Zone with the 2008 NI43-101 Resources Estimate interpretation focused on zinc.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6260/306074_fbff0e89d4ec3998_002full.jpg

Table 1 Details of the drill holes reported in this news release

Project Drilled Hole ID Azimuth Dip Final Depth (m) Target Nicholas-Denys ND26-007A 200 -62 180.0 Hachey Zone : Silver-gold and zinc-rich massive sulfide stockwork veins ND26-009 200 -55 150.0 ND26-011B 200 -77 257.0 ND26-010 200 -45 130.0

Table 2 Assay results received since the last news release:

Hole # Target / Zone From (m) To (m) Length (1) (m) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%)

AgEq (2) (g/t) ND26-007A Hachey 7.5 8.6 1.10 105.0 0.27 1.2 1.1

130.5 ND26-007A Hachey 15.9 21.2 5.25 56.8 0.52 0.8 2.2

128.3 incl. 15.9 16.4 0.45 278.0 1.25 3.1 7.9

467.5 incl. 18.3 18.6 0.30 198.0 1.39 3.8 1.4

317.2 ND26-007A Hachey 23.5 24.1 0.60 290.0 2.64 3.3 3.7

513.7 ND26-007A Hachey 78.7 81.4 2.65 177.7 1.08 1.1 1.9

260.3 ND26-007A Hachey 96.3 97.2 0.95 1,210.1 4.59 5.4 4.8

1 426.9 ND26-007A Hachey 107.9 108.6 0.75 414.5 1.91 3.8 7.0

618.2 ND26-007A Hachey 116.5 117.0 0.50 177.0 0.59 3.0 9.2

360.2 ND26-009 Hachey 9.0 23.8 14.80 57.0 0.17 0.6 0.7

76.9 incl. 20.0 22.4 2.40 127.4 0.31 1.7 1.3

161.1 ND26-009 Hachey 51.0 54.8 3.85 71.4 0.21 0.9 2.2

118.3 incl. 51.3 51.7 0.40 383.0 0.77 5.3 11.9

600.3 ND26-009 Hachey 74.9 76.9 2.00 621.1 2.60 3.2 4.9

796.8 ND26-009 Hachey 88.9 90.3 1.45 165.0 0.44 1.4 1.1

194.7 ND26-009 Hachey 143.5 144.5 1.00 161.2 0.17 2.9 2.3

203.0 ND26-009 Hachey 149.4 150.4 1.05 124.7 0.08 2.7 2.9

176.0 ND26-010 Hachey 55.7 60.9 5.20 184.0 0.68 1.1 1.7

235.2 incl. 55.7 56.1 0.40 126.0 1.43 1.6 5.5

307.4 incl. 58.8 59.3 0.55 1,315.0 3.82 7.3 7.1

1 508.4 ND26-010 Hachey 71.8 72.5 0.75 354.3 4.08 1.0 0.1

589.1 ND26-010 Hachey 99.3 99.8 0.55 103.0 0.31 0.9 1.1

130.4 ND26-011B Hachey 10.3 11.0 0.70 130.0 0.29 1.4 1.8

166.7 ND26-011B Hachey 13.2 14.7 1.50 76.4 1.20 0.7 2.6

198.7 ND26-011B Hachey 38.7 39.1 0.40 141.0 0.06 3.6 3.2

198.8 ND26-011B Hachey 70.0 70.6 0.55 172.0 0.55 1.0 1.7

213.9 ND26-011B Hachey 76.4 78.0 1.60 180.9 0.49 1.5 0.8

206.9 ND26-011B Hachey 81.8 84.4 2.60 129.2 0.35 1.1 1.7

165.9 ND26-011B Hachey 92.7 93.4 0.65 168.0 0.35 1.2 0.7

180.9 ND26-011B Hachey 110.3 110.6 0.30 206.0 0.27 5.0 5.1

311.2 ND26-011B Hachey 137.7 138.2 0.45 117.0 0.04 2.5 2.1

152.9 ND26-011B Hachey 212.5 213.0 0.50 113.0 0.04 3.1 1.8

150.4

All assay values are uncut, and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths. Ag Equivalent (AgEq): Only samples with over 5g/t Ag and over 0.05g/t Au were used - All metals are reported in USD and calculations consider recoveries of 90 % for gold, 80 % for copper, and 80 % for silver. The following metal prices were used to calculate the AgEq metal content: $50/oz silver, $4,000/oz gold (ratio Au:Ag = 80:1), $6.00/lb copper (ratio Cu:Ag = 0.008:1), $0.82/lb lead (ratio Pb:Ag = 0.001:1) and $1.59/lb zinc (ratio Zn:Ag = 0.002:1).

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

Julien Davy, P.Geo., M.Sc, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Silver Acadia Exploration Inc., and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Historical results disclosed in this news release were compiled from New Brunswick government assessment reports and other public sources. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to independently verify these historical results, and they should therefore be considered historical in nature.

QA/QC

NQ diamond drill core samples were prepared at ALS Global facility in Moncton, New Brunswick and assayed at ALS Global facility in Vancouver, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Silver Acadia personnel. ALS Global quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. ALS Global is independent of the Company.

About Silver Acadia Exploration Inc.

Silver Acadia Exploration Inc. (CSE: SLA) is a diversified mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of large-scale mineral systems in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company controls more than 250 km² of prospective mineral claims in New Brunswick, Canada.

The Company's projects are located within and adjacent to the Bathurst Mining Camp and host exploration targets typical of the Appalachian geological environment including silver-lead-zinc VMS systems, structurally controlled gold systems, intrusion-related antimony-gold systems, and others.

On behalf of Silver Acadia Exploration Inc.

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and activities to vary materially from targeted results and planning. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Silver Acadia' periodic reports, including the annual report, or in the filings made by Silver Acadia from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306074

Source: Silver Acadia Exploration Inc.