Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from three additional holes drilled at its 100%-owned Khaleesi copper project ("Khaleesi" or "the Project") in southern Peru. Drilling has further extended mineralization along section lines KHZ5950 and KHZ5750 (Figure 1), with drill hole KHZ5825-004 intersecting broad intervals of copper mineralization (Table 1).

Khaleesi Highlights

Mineralization expanded below glacial till cover: KHZ5825-004 intersected pervasive porphyry- and skarn-style alteration with primary and secondary copper mineralization. A 119.5m zone of diorite reported 0.24% copper, 0.035 g/t gold, 0.79 g/t silver, 47 ppm molybdenum (0.30% CuEq) from approximately 48m vertical depth. This was followed downhole by a 164.6m intercept of pyroxene and magnetite skarn that reported 0.28% copper, 0.028 g/t gold, 0.93 g/t silver, 51 ppm molybdenum (0.35% CuEq) from approximately 280m vertical depth (304.5m downhole depth).



Mineralization confirmed to a vertical depth of approximately 500m and over 500m in east-west dimension (Figure 2).

Dan Symons, President and CEO, stated, "We continue to drill broad intervals of copper mineralization at grades that are very consistent with the mineral reserve grades reported from the nearby Constancia mine operated by Hudbay Minerals. A mineralized intrusive and skarn zone to a depth of 500m immediately beneath a thin layer of glacial till cover has now been established. This zone is currently more than 500m in east-west dimension and remains open to the north, east and west. Importantly, a combination of new gravity and magnetic geophysical data is correlating extremely well with magnetite skarn hosted copper mineralization in drilling. This new geophysical data is showing us several additional drill targets."

Table 1: Assay Results from 3 Drill Holes at Khaleesi, Peru

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) CuEq*

(%) KHZ5825-004 48.40 167.90 119.50 0.24 0.035 0.79 47.26 0.30 KHZ5825-004 182.80 238.40 55.60 0.18 0.021 0.51 44.01 0.23 KHZ5825-004 304.50 469.10 164.60 0.28 0.028 0.93 51.34 0.35 KHZ5860-001 161.80 172.50 10.70 0.25 0.271 2.51 28.42 0.53 KHZ5860-002





No Significant Assays





Notes

*Copper Equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on three-year trailing average for each commodity (2023, 2024 and 2025) which equates to US$ 4.18/lb Cu, US$ 2,600/oz Au, US$ 30.54/oz Ag and US$ 21.46/lb Mo, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.907 x Au g/t) + (0.0107 x Ag g/t) + (0.00051 x Mo ppm). Since it is unclear what metals will be the principal products and as Khaleesi is an early-stage greenfield project with no metallurgical test work completed, assuming different recoveries is premature at this stage. As such an 80% recovery rate is justified.

Composite intervals are calculated using length weighted averages based on a combination of lithological breaks and copper assay values according to a 0.15% Cu cutoff and include a maximum of 12 meters of internal dilution. All intervals reported in this table are down hole core lengths. True thicknesses have yet to be determined. Mineral resource modelling is required before true thicknesses can be estimated.





Figure 1. Geology plan map of the completed drill holes to date, with copper (Cu - oranges) and molybdenum (Mo - blues) mineralization plotted along the trace of the holes, projected to surface.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/314324_eac98f1f04c4f951_001full.jpg

To date, approximately 15,100m of drilling has been completed in 33 holes (from 17 drill platforms) with one additional hole in progress (Table 2). Drilling is targeting a northwest trending contact zone between a multi-phase intrusive complex and carbonate rocks of the Ferrobamba Formation along the well-known Andahuaylas-Yauri copper belt.

Drilling has defined five styles of mineralization to date (Figure 2), including:

Secondary copper species in a near-surface enrichment zone within the multi-phase intrusive complex;

Primary low to moderate chalcopyrite - bornite - molybdenite mineralization in the intrusive complex below the enrichment zone;

Chalcopyrite - bornite - molybdenite mineralization in garnet, pyroxene and magnetite skarns;

High-grade, mantos-style copper mineralization; and,

Narrow intermediate-sulphidation epithermal veins hosting base and precious metal mineralization.

Near surface diorite hosted in-situ secondary copper mineralization varies from 25m to 100m in true thickness and transitions to chalcopyrite-bornite-molybdenite mineralization at depth. There are "rafts" of magnetite skarn within the diorite that appear rootless. The main skarn body occurs at 300m depth and comprises 1) garnet - pyroxene endoskarn altered diorite 2) garnet - pyroxene exoskarn and an iron-rich magnetite exoskarn replacing dolomite of the Ferrobamba Formation. The east dipping skarn has been confirmed to be more than 500m in east-west dimension, varies from 50m to 200m in true thickness and remains open to the north, east and west (Figure 3). Below the main skarn body is a weakly mineralized diorite.





Figure 2. Cross-sections through lines KHZ5950 (Top) and KHZ5750 (Bottom), highlighting drill hole KHZ5825-002 and significant copper mineralization intersected. Note the east-dipping skarn wedge and the skarn raft at surface.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/314324_image2.jpg

Next Steps

Drone magnetic and gravity surveys were recently completed over an initial area of 900 hectares. This new data correlates well with existing drill data where a large coincident magnetic and gravity high is demonstrated to be a copper mineralized skarn body over 500m in east-west dimension and down to 500m depth, which remains open to the north, east and west. Due to the success of the surveys at identifying additional coincident magnetic and gravity highs, the Company has expanded the survey area by an additional 600 hectares or over 65%.

The Company had planned for a 3DIP survey to be undertaken during August and September (see press release dated June 24, 2026). Commencement of the survey was delayed due to contractor delays importing the necessary equipment into Peru. The 3DIP survey is now scheduled to commence before the end of September and be completed during Q4. 3DIP data is crucial for drill targeting potential porphyry sources or causative intrusives for two reasons:

It detects chargeability highs from surface to a depth of approximately 1km to indicate the presence and intensity of sulphide minerals; and, It provides conductivity and resistivity data to a depth approximately 1km to indicate rock units that are more conductive or resistive to mineralizing fluid flow.

Additionally, surface mapping and soil sampling continues across the broader Khaleesi project area and is expected to be completed in during Q4. The Company continues drilling and is testing additional skarn targets and expanding on the known skarn and diorite mineralization.

The Company looks forward to reporting geophysics survey results and additional assay results as they become available.

Table 2: Drill Collars, Completed and In-Progress Holes at Khaleesi, Peru

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Depth Easting Northing Elevation Status KHZ5140-001 250.00 -60.00 552 178483 8435130 4420 COMPLETE KHZ5140-002 330.00 -50.00 517 178478 8435140 4420 COMPLETE KHZ5140-003 90.00 -51.00 434 178478 8435140 4420 COMPLETE KHZ5140-004 215.00 -50.00 452 178483 8435133 4420 COMPLETE KHZ5150-001 0.00 -65.00 300 179570 8435125 4302 COMPLETE KHZ5200-001 25.00 -65.00 497 179253 8435194 4334 COMPLETE KHZ5325-001 5.00 -55.00 858 178443 8435320 4412 COMPLETE KHZ5450-001 155.00 -65.00 201 178720 8435457 4420 COMPLETE KHZ5500-001 115.00 -55.00 536 179629 8435492 4295 COMPLETE KHZ5550-001 305.00 -60.00 531 179089 8435573 4366 COMPLETE KHZ5675-001 151.00 -45.00 300 178644 8435669 4461 COMPLETE KHZ5675-002 85.00 -46.00 351 178644 8435669 4461 COMPLETE KHZ5775-001 40.00 -61.00 510 179674 8435773 4332 COMPLETE KHZ5775-002 151.00 -55.00 606 179676 8435771 4332 COMPLETE KHZ5780-001 101.00 -50.00 250 178679 8435777 4455 COMPLETE KHZ5790-001 110.00 -50.00 301 178966 8435797 4405 COMPLETE KHZ5790-002 220.00 -65.00 578 178968 8435799 4405 COMPLETE KHZ5790-003 60.00 -65.00 259 178966 8435797 4405 COMPLETE KHZ5790-004 160.00 -55.00 173 178966 8435797 4405 COMPLETE KHZ5800-001 90.00 -55.00 626 178770 8435797 4435 COMPLETE KHZ5800-002 168.00 -65.00 521 178772 8435797 4435 COMPLETE KHZ5825-001 240.00 -60.00 517 179251 8435824 4347 COMPLETE KHZ5825-002 120.00 -65.00 489 179256 8435829 4347 COMPLETE KHZ5825-003 270.00 -70.00 507 179256 8435829 4347 COMPLETE KHZ5825-004 280.00 -50.00 516 179252 8435827 4347 COMPLETE KHZ5825-004A 280.00 -50.00 50 179253 8435827 4347 ABANDONED KHZ5850-001 128.00 -60.00 582 178493 8435855 4507 COMPLETE KHZ5860-001 225.00 -65.00 492 178143 8435859 4471 COMPLETE KHZ5860-002 53.00 -55.00 236 178146 8435861 4471 COMPLETE KHZ5950-001 79.00 -65.00 565 178782 8435948 4422 COMPLETE KHZ5960-001 250.00 -70.00 507 179206 8435953 4361 COMPLETE KHZ5960-002 85.00 -45.00 211 179201 8435952 4361 COMPLETE KHZ5960-004 43.00 -87.00 608 179200 8435952 4361 COMPLETE KHZ5960-005 90.00 -76.00 463 179200 8435952 4361 INPROGRESS

About the Khaleesi Project

The Khaleesi project is located in the Andahuaylas-Yauri Belt in southeastern Peru, home to large copper skarn and porphyry deposits and operating mines such as Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay Minerals), Antapaccay (Glencore), and others (Figure 3).





Figure 3: Regional map showing C3 Metals' mineral concession package in relation to other large-scale operations, development projects and exploration projects.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/314324_eac98f1f04c4f951_004full.jpg

Khaleesi is located 8km west of the Company's Jasperoide Project, where the Company confirmed 13 skarn prospects along a 28km iron-skarn belt. Montana de Cobre ("MCZ") is the only skarn along the 28km iron-skarn belt that the Company has systematically drill tested to date, yielding a near surface Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 51.9 million tonnes at 0.50% total copper and 0.20 g/t gold for 569.1 million pounds of copper and 326,800 ounces of gold.1

The Khaleesi project is situated along a highly favorable limestone-intrusive rock contact zone that bisects the tenement area and trends north-northeasterly. The limestone rock unit is part of the highly receptive Ferrobamba Formation, and the intrusive rock comprises the well-known Andahuaylas-Yauri Batholith. At this contact zone is a multiphase intrusive complex that also appears to trend northeast-southwest, that follows and exploits the contact zone, which is mostly covered by a thin layer of glacial till.

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company holds approximately 31,000 hectares located in the prolific high-grade Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru, which contain the Company's Jasperoide and Khaleesi projects. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). At Jasperoide, the Company has identified over 13 skarn prospects and an outcropping porphyry system over two parallel 28km belts. The Company has published a maiden resource estimate on the first of these skarn targets, which contained Measured & Indicated Resources of 52Mt at 0.5% copper and 0.2 g/t gold1. The Company is also actively exploring in Jamaica where it has identified 16 porphyry, 40 epithermal and multiple volcanic redbed copper prospects over a 30km strike extent. The Company holds a 100% interest in 17,855 hectares of exploration licenses, of which Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation, a wholly-owned affiliate of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), has the option on 13,020 hectares to earn up to a 75% interest by funding up to US$75 million of exploration and project related expenditures. The Company also holds a 50% interest in 9,870 hectares in a joint venture with Geophsyx Jamaica Ltd, the largest mineral tenure holder in the country. Barrick Mining Corp. announced on May 1, 2024 that it had entered into an earn-in agreement with Geophysx Jamaica Ltd. on approximately 400,000 hectares of exploration licenses, several of which surround C3 Metals' mineral concessions. Mining is currently the second largest industry in Jamaica, and historical mining dates back to the colonial eras of the 1500s (Spanish) and 1800s (British).

Related Link: www.c3metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

QP Statement

Stephen Hughes, P.Geo. is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

Copper Equivalent Formula

Copper Equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on three-year trailing average for each commodity (2023, 2024 and 2025) which equates to US$ 4.18/lb Cu, US$ 2,600/oz Au, US$ 30.54/oz Ag and US$ 21.46/lb Mo, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.907 x Au g/t) + (0.0107 x Ag g/t) + (0.00051 x Mo ppm). Since it is unclear what metals will be the principal products and as Khaleesi is an early-stage greenfield project with no metallurgical test work completed, assuming different recoveries is premature at this stage. As such an 80% recovery rate is justified.

Technical Program

C3 Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC protocol for handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Chain-of-custody protocols are designed to ensure security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory.

Samples were cut at C3 Metals' Khaleesi Project camp, Cusco Region, Perú, by Company personnel. Before entering the cutting room, the drill core samples are marked lengthwise with a yellow line, and the core saw followed these lines to cut each sample. Diamond drill core was sampled in maximum 3-metre intervals, stopping at geological boundaries, and using a rock saw. Core diameter is a mix of PQ3 and HQ3, depending on the depth of the drill hole. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment via local freight transport service to the ALS preparation laboratory in Arequipa, Arequipa Region, Perú. Entire samples were dried and weighed, then crushed to 85% passing 10 mesh (2mm). From this, a 1.5 kg split was pulverized to 90% passing 200 mesh (75µm).

The prepared, pulp samples were sent via ALS to the ALS assay laboratory in Lima, Lima Region, Perú, for copper, gold and multi-element analysis. ALS is an accredited laboratory which is independent of the Company. Gold assays were done by fire assay fusion (Au-AA23) with AAS finish on a 30g sample. Copper was assayed by ICP-AES following a 4-acid digestion via the ME-MS61r package for a suite of 60 elements. Any copper sample over detection limit (i.e., greater than 10,000ppm or 1% Cu) was additionally assayed via ICP-AES using the package ME-OG62. High and low copper, gold and iron standards, as well as blanks and duplicates (coarse crush split and pulp), were randomly inserted into the sampling sequence for quality control. On average, 11% of the submitted samples are quality control samples. No data quality problems were indicated by the QA/QC program.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

1 Based on the assumptions and parameters outlined in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled Jasperoide Copper-Gold Project Cusco Region, Peru dated July 5, 2023.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314324