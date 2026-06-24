Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from 10 new holes drilled at its 100%-owned Khaleesi copper project ("Khaleesi" or "the Project") in southern Peru. Drilling has significantly expanded both skarn and intrusive copper mineralization. Two new skarns and manto-style copper mineralization has been discovered 400 metres ("m") and 1,000m southwest of the initial skarn intersected the first hole drilled at Khaleesi (KHZ5800-001), which reported 269.0m at 0.30% copper (see press release dated December 15, 2026).

Khaleesi Drill Hole Highlights

A new garnet-magnetite skarn: Hole KHZ5450-001 was drilled approximately 400m southwest of the main garnet-magnetite skarn body. It intersected a new mineralized skarn with 67.6m at 0.45% copper, 0.029 g/t gold, 1.51 g/t silver, 17 ppm molybdenum (0.51% CuEq) from approximately 90m vertical depth (112.9m downhole depth).



New manto-style copper mineralization: Hole KHZ5140-001 was drilled approximately 1,000m southwest of the main garnet-magnetite skarn body. It intersected a 4.2m wide manto-style zone assaying 2.97% copper, 0.015 g/t gold, 4.92 g/t silver, 2 ppm molybdenum (3.16% CuEq) from approximately 275m vertical depth and 329.7m downhole depth (Figure 3).



A second discovery of new garnet-magnetite skarn: Hole KHZ5140-004 was drilled to the southwest of KHZ5140-001 (see above bullet point) and approximately 1,000m southwest of the main garnet-magnetite skarn body. It intersected significant copper mineralization in garnet and magnetite skarns with 60.9m at 0.50% copper, 0.027 g/t gold, 2.21 g/t silver, 10 ppm molybdenum (0.55% CuEq) from approximately 40m vertical depth (44.0m downhole depth).



Skarn and intrusive copper mineralization significantly expanded below glacial till cover: Hole KHZ5960-001 was drilled beneath glacial till. It intersected pervasive porphyry- and skarn-style alteration. A 109.0m zone of diorite hosted, copper-gold-silver-molybdenum veinlet mineralization returned 0.29% copper, 0.028 g/t gold, 0.99 g/t silver, 115 ppm molybdenum (0.39% CuEq) from approximately 40m vertical depth (45.0m downhole depth). This intercept was followed downhole by a 118.0m zone of magnetite skarn hosted copper-gold-silver-molybdenum mineralization with 0.30% copper, 0.024 g/t gold, 0.85 g/t silver, 75 ppm molybdenum (0.37% CuEq) from approximately 300m vertical depth (354.9m downhole depth). Hole KHZ5960-002 was drilled due east of KHZ5960-001 (see above bullet point). It intersected a 154.7m zone of near-surface diorite hosted secondary copper mineralization with 0.21% copper, 0.017 g/t gold, 0.71 g/t silver, 4 ppm molybdenum (0.24% CuEq) from approximately 50m vertical depth (56.3m downhole depth).



Dan Symons, President and CEO, stated, "We continue to expand the Khaleesi copper system, as evidenced by the discovery of two new skarns and new manto-style copper mineralization. The two new garnet-magnetite skarns are located approximately 400m and 1,000m southwest of the main garnet-magnetite skarn body intercepted in our first drill hole at Khaleesi. Furthermore, we have significantly expanded both skarn and intrusive copper mineralization in the north-central Khaleesi project area. We are extending our mapping, soil sampling and geophysical surveys to double our data set from approximately 8 sq km to 16 sq km. This new data will be crucial for extending drilling over a much larger area at Khaleesi. Drilling will continue concurrent with the collection this expanded data set."

Table 1: Assay Results from 10 Drill Holes at Khaleesi, Peru

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) CuEq*

(%) KHZ5140-001 327.90 332.10 4.20 2.97 0.154 4.92 1.85 3.16 KHZ5140-002

No Significant Assays







KHZ5140-003

No Significant Assays







KHZ5140-004 44.00 104.90 60.90 0.50 0.027 2.21 10.22 0.55 KHZ5325-001 252.20 257.40 5.20 0.93 0.443 19.02 3.91 1.54 and 685.40 786.85 101.45 0.17 0.012 0.68 67.21 0.22 KHZ5450-001 112.90 180.50 67.60 0.45 0.029 1.51 16.87 0.51 KHZ5960-001 45.00 154.00 109.00 0.29 0.028 0.99 114.96 0.39 and 176.00 193.40 17.40 0.18 0.016 0.47 101.83 0.25 and 300.50 338.50 38.00 0.22 0.022 0.63 25.25 0.26 KHZ5960-001 354.90 472.90 118.00 0.30 0.024 0.85 74.99 0.37 KHZ5960-002 56.30 211.00 154.70 0.21 0.017 0.71 4.01 0.24 KHZ5780-001 70.20 74.80 4.60 1.08 0.085 4.86 232.79 1.33 KHZ5790-004 66.50 97.00 30.50 0.42 0.029 1.67 69.82 0.50 and 130.90 156.00 25.10 0.29 0.041 0.91 10.03 0.34

Notes

*Copper Equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on three-year trailing average for each commodity (2023, 2024 and 2025) which equates to US$ 4.18/lb Cu, US$ 2,600/oz Au, US$ 30.54/oz Ag and US$ 21.46/lb Mo, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.907 x Au g/t) + (0.0107 x Ag g/t) + (0.00051 x Mo ppm). Since it is unclear what metals will be the principal products and as Khaleesi is an early-stage greenfield project with no metallurgical test work completed, assuming different recoveries is premature at this stage. As such an 80% recovery rate is justified.

Composite intervals are calculated using length weighted averages based on a combination of lithological breaks and copper assay values according to a 0.15% Cu cutoff and include a maximum of 12 metres of internal dilution. All intervals reported in this table are down hole core lengths, and true thicknesses have yet to be determined. Mineral resource modeling is required before true thicknesses can be estimated.

Figure 1. Plan map on geology of the completed drill holes to date, with copper (Cu; oranges) and molybdenum (Mo; blues) mineralization plotted along the trace of the holes, projected to surface. Note the section line for which a cross section is shown in Figure 2.

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Figure 2. East-west section through KHZ5950-001, KHZ5960-001 and 002, highlighting different style of significant copper mineralization intersected at the Khaleesi project. KHZ5960-001 and 002 both intersected secondary copper mineralization associated with a microdiorite and gabbroic diorite in the upper section of these drill holes. KHZ5960-001 intersected deeper seated copper mineralization associated with a magnetite skarn and surrounding pyroxene skarn.

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Figure 3. Drill core from KHZ5140-001, showing high-grade, manto-style copper mineralization that assayed 2.97% copper over 4.2 metres.

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Since the maiden drill program commenced at Khaleesi on September 30, 2025, approximately 13,600m of drilling has been completed in 31 holes (from 17 drill platforms). Including today's announcement, assays have now been reported for 27 holes (see press releases dated December 15, 2025, January 21, 2026, February 26, 2026 and April 29, 2026).

Drilling at Khaleesi continues to focus on probing the Ferrobamba limestone and Andahuaylas-Yauri batholith contact zone that extends for over 1,300m from northeast to southwest across the Khaleesi property. Drilling also continues to define the boundaries of the main garnet and magnetite skarn body that appears tabular in shape within an intrusive complex. The magnetite and garnet skarns, along with peripheral and cross-cutting veinlets in the diorite, has yielded the widest intervals of copper, gold, silver and molybdenum mineralization to date.

Next Steps

Khaleesi falls within the multiphase intrusive complex that intrudes along the Ferrobamba carbonate package. As stated, the area is almost completely covered by glacial till that varies in thickness from 2m to 50m. This creates a significant blind exploration challenge. Geophysics is the best methodology for drill targeting.

Geophysical surveys (drone magnetics, 3D induced polarization and gravity) are scheduled to be completed between mid-June and September 2026 in both the initial discovery area and an expanded area of interest. In addition, surface mapping and soil sampling are progressing in the same expanded exploration area.

The Company has reduced from two drill rigs to one rig until the additional geophysical data has been collected, modelled and interpreted. One drill rig continues to test high priority targets and expand known skarn and diorite mineralization.

The Company looks forward to reporting results as they become available.

Table 2: Drill Collars, Completed and In-Progress Holes at Khaleesi, Peru

Hole_ID Azimuth Dip Depth Easting Northing Elevation Status KHZ5140-001 250 -60 551.70 178483 8435130 4420 COMPLETE KHZ5140-002 330 -50 517.30 178478 8435140 4420 COMPLETE KHZ5140-003 90 -51 434.20 178478 8435140 4420 COMPLETE KHZ5140-004 215 -50 451.80 178483 8435133 4420 COMPLETE KHZ5150-001 0 -65 300.00 179570 8435125 4302 COMPLETE KHZ5200-001 25 -65 497.40 179253 8435194 4334 COMPLETE KHZ5325-001 5 -55 857.80 178443 8435320 4412 COMPLETE KHZ5450-001 155 -65 200.70 178720 8435457 4403 COMPLETE KHZ5500-001 115 -55 536.30 179629 8435492 4295 COMPLETE KHZ5550-001 305 -60 531.30 179089 8435573 4366 COMPLETE KHZ5675-001 151 -45 300.00 178644 8435669 4461 COMPLETE KHZ5675-002 85 -46 351.00 178644 8435669 4461 COMPLETE KHZ5775-001 40 -61 509.80 179674 8435773 4332 COMPLETE KHZ5775-002 151 -55 605.50 179676 8435771 4332 COMPLETE KHZ5780-001 101 -50 250.40 178679 8435777 4455 COMPLETE KHZ5790-001 110 -50 301.30 178966 8435797 4405 COMPLETE KHZ5790-002 220 -65 578.40 178968 8435799 4405 COMPLETE KHZ5790-003 60 -65 259.30 178966 8435797 4405 COMPLETE KHZ5790-004 160 -55 172.50 178966 8435797 4405 COMPLETE KHZ5800-001 90 -55 626.10 178770 8435797 4435 COMPLETE KHZ5800-002 168 -65 521.10 178772 8435797 4435 COMPLETE KHZ5825-001 240 -60 517.00 179251 8435824 4347 COMPLETE KHZ5825-002 120 -65 488.70 179256 8435829 4347 COMPLETE KHZ5825-003 270 -70 507.20 179256 8435829 4347 COMPLETE KHZ5825-004 280 -50 135.00 179252 8435827 4347 INPROGRESS KHZ5825-004A 280 -50 50.10 179253 8435827 4347 ABANDONED KHZ5850-001 128 -60 582.00 178493 8435855 4507 COMPLETE KHZ5860-001 225 -65 491.90 178143 8435859 4471 COMPLETE KHZ5860-002 53 -55 236.10 178146 8435861 4471 COMPLETE KHZ5950-001 79 -65 564.80 178782 8435948 4422 COMPLETE KHZ5960-001 250 -70 506.90 179206 8435953 4361 COMPLETE KHZ5960-002 85 -45 211.00 179201 8435952 4361 COMPLETE

About the Khaleesi Project

The Khaleesi project is located in the Andahuaylas-Yauri Belt in southeastern Peru, home to large copper skarn and porphyry deposits and operating mines such as Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay Minerals), Antapaccay (Glencore), and others (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Regional map showing C3 Metals' mineral concession package in relation to other large-scale operations, development projects and exploration projects.

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Khaleesi is located 8km west of the Company's Jasperoide Project, where the Company confirmed 13 skarn prospects along a 28km iron-skarn belt. Montana de Cobre ("MCZ") is the only skarn along the 28km iron-skarn belt that the Company has systematically drill tested to date, yielding a near surface Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 51.9 million tonnes at 0.50% total copper and 0.20 g/t gold for 569.1 million pounds of copper and 326,800 ounces of gold.1

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company holds approximately 31,000 hectares located in the prolific high-grade Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru, which contain the Company's Jasperoide and Khaleesi projects. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). At Jasperoide, the Company has identified over 13 skarn prospects and an outcropping porphyry system over two parallel 28km belts. The Company has published a maiden resource estimate on the first of these skarn targets, which contained Measured & Indicated Resources of 52Mt at 0.5% copper and 0.2 g/t gold1. The Company is also actively exploring in Jamaica where it has identified 16 porphyry, 40 epithermal and multiple volcanic redbed copper prospects over a 30km strike extent. The Company holds a 100% interest in 17,855 hectares of exploration licenses, of which Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation, a wholly-owned affiliate of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), has the option on 13,020 hectares to earn up to a 75% interest by funding up to US$75 million of exploration and project related expenditures. The Company also holds a 50% interest in 9,870 hectares in a joint venture with Geophsyx Jamaica Ltd, the largest mineral tenure holder in the country. Barrick Mining Corp. announced on May 1, 2024 that it had entered into an earn-in agreement with Geophysx Jamaica Ltd. on approximately 400,000 hectares of exploration licenses, several of which surround C3 Metals' mineral concessions. Mining is currently the second largest industry in Jamaica, and historical mining dates back to the colonial eras of the 1500s (Spanish) and 1800s (British).

Related Link: www.c3metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

QP Statement

Stephen Hughes, P.Geo. is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

Copper Equivalent Formula

Copper Equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on three-year trailing average for each commodity (2023, 2024 and 2025) which equates to US$ 4.18/lb Cu, US$ 2,600/oz Au, US$ 30.54/oz Ag and US$ 21.46/lb Mo, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.907 x Au g/t) + (0.0107 x Ag g/t) + (0.00051 x Mo ppm). Since it is unclear what metals will be the principal products and as Khaleesi is an early-stage greenfield project with no metallurgical test work completed, assuming different recoveries is premature at this stage. As such an 80% recovery rate is justified.

Technical Program

C3 Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC protocol for handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Chain-of-custody protocols are designed to ensure security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory.

Samples were cut at C3 Metals' Khaleesi Project camp, Cusco Region, Perú, by Company personnel. Before entering the cutting room, the drill core samples are marked lengthwise with a yellow line, and the core saw followed these lines to cut each sample. Diamond drill core was sampled in maximum 3-metre intervals, stopping at geological boundaries, and using a rock saw. Core diameter is a mix of PQ3 and HQ3, depending on the depth of the drill hole. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment via local freight transport service to the ALS preparation laboratory in Arequipa, Arequipa Region, Perú. Entire samples were dried and weighed, then crushed to 85% passing 10 mesh (2mm). From this, a 1.5 kg split was pulverized to 90% passing 200 mesh (75µm).

The prepared, pulp samples were sent via ALS to the ALS assay laboratory in Lima, Lima Region, Perú, for copper, gold and multi-element analysis. ALS is an accredited laboratory which is independent of the Company. Gold assays were done by fire assay fusion (Au-AA23) with AAS finish on a 30g sample. Copper was assayed by ICP-AES following a 4-acid digestion via the ME-MS61r package for a suite of 60 elements. Any copper sample over detection limit (i.e., greater than 10,000ppm or 1% Cu) was additionally assayed via ICP-AES using the package ME-OG62. High and low copper, gold and iron standards, as well as blanks and duplicates (coarse crush split and pulp), were randomly inserted into the sampling sequence for quality control. On average, 11% of the submitted samples are quality control samples. No data quality problems were indicated by the QA/QC program.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

1 Based on the assumptions and parameters outlined in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled Jasperoide Copper-Gold Project Cusco Region, Peru dated July 5, 2023.

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Source: C3 Metals Inc.